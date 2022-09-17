Everlasting Arms and a Hug

“The eternal God is thy refuge, and underneath are the everlasting arms. –“Deuteronomy 33:27

Students, coworkers, first responders, moms, dads, brothers, sisters, friends, no matter who we are privileged to socialize with, to have intimacy with, we can all see hearts crying out to be touched by Christ. Whether the ones we spend time with are long-time lovers of Jesus, new converts, or people yet to accept our Savior, the soul deep longing to be wrapped in the protective arms of God is present.

Today there is no shortage of heartache, stress, and darkness. We all need to be reminded that our Father in heaven is capable and willing to enfold us in His loving embrace. That reminder is delivered through His disciples, us.

The best thing I can think to do for people needing a reminded of His closeness is either hug them or hold their hand and pray for them. There is something empowering, humbling, and building to hear someone take our burdens to God. The best reminder that God isn’t far is to give a warm embrace. What that looks like might differ from person, situation, and location, but a it’s still a gentle reminder that although God isn’t physically present Himself, He is omnipresent and really He isn’t far away at all. After all we are His hands and His feet. He might be using us to tell someone, “I am right here. I see you. You matter. You are loved. I can and will handle this, if you let me.”

The following is a quotation from “God Calling, Two Listeners” titled “Everlasting Arms” (September 7).

“Arms, sheltering Arms, express the loving tenderness of your Father (My Father) in Heaven. Man, in his trouble and difficulty, needs nothing so much as a refuge. A place to hide in. A place where none and nothing can touch him.

Say to yourself, “He is our Refuge.” Say it until the truth sinks into your very soul. Say it until you know it – are so sure of it, that nothing can make you afraid.

Feel this not only until fear goes, but until Joy ripples through in its place. Refuge. Everlasting Arms so untiring, so safe – so sure.”

No matter the circumstances that come our way, God is our safe harbor. Despite the caring friends or gentle family that we have, Jesus is still our best comforter and closest friends.

How calming it is to claim He is our safe place, He is our shelter. How reassuring is it is to trust there’s arms that will never tire nor never fall away.

Holy Father, let us be messengers of love and grace. Fill us with compassion and kindness. Let us share You through a warm embrace.

“I am as a wonder unto many; but thou art my strong refuge.” Psalm 71:7