ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Everlasting Arms and a Hug

People's Defender
People's Defender
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1umXL9_0hzdccf200

“The eternal God is thy refuge, and underneath are the everlasting arms. –“Deuteronomy 33:27

Students, coworkers, first responders, moms, dads, brothers, sisters, friends, no matter who we are privileged to socialize with, to have intimacy with, we can all see hearts crying out to be touched by Christ. Whether the ones we spend time with are long-time lovers of Jesus, new converts, or people yet to accept our Savior, the soul deep longing to be wrapped in the protective arms of God is present.

Today there is no shortage of heartache, stress, and darkness. We all need to be reminded that our Father in heaven is capable and willing to enfold us in His loving embrace. That reminder is delivered through His disciples, us.

The best thing I can think to do for people needing a reminded of His closeness is either hug them or hold their hand and pray for them. There is something empowering, humbling, and building to hear someone take our burdens to God. The best reminder that God isn’t far is to give a warm embrace. What that looks like might differ from person, situation, and location, but a it’s still a gentle reminder that although God isn’t physically present Himself, He is omnipresent and really He isn’t far away at all. After all we are His hands and His feet. He might be using us to tell someone, “I am right here. I see you. You matter. You are loved. I can and will handle this, if you let me.”

The following is a quotation from “God Calling, Two Listeners” titled “Everlasting Arms” (September 7).

“Arms, sheltering Arms, express the loving tenderness of your Father (My Father) in Heaven. Man, in his trouble and difficulty, needs nothing so much as a refuge. A place to hide in. A place where none and nothing can touch him.

Say to yourself, “He is our Refuge.” Say it until the truth sinks into your very soul. Say it until you know it – are so sure of it, that nothing can make you afraid.

Feel this not only until fear goes, but until Joy ripples through in its place. Refuge. Everlasting Arms so untiring, so safe – so sure.”

No matter the circumstances that come our way, God is our safe harbor. Despite the caring friends or gentle family that we have, Jesus is still our best comforter and closest friends.

How calming it is to claim He is our safe place, He is our shelter. How reassuring is it is to trust there’s arms that will never tire nor never fall away.

Holy Father, let us be messengers of love and grace. Fill us with compassion and kindness. Let us share You through a warm embrace.

“I am as a wonder unto many; but thou art my strong refuge.” Psalm 71:7

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
People's Defender

People's Defender

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

People's Defender

 https://www.peoplesdefender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy