Startup Waco partners with Progage for Baylor NIL opportunities
Progage and Startup Waco announced a new partnership Monday to help Baylor student-athletes maximize their NIL earning potential. In collaboration with Startup Waco’s GXG program, Progage will focus on identifying brands and partners to elevate Baylor student-athletes’ NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) local and national marketing opportunities. Progage is...
Midway golfers play in Granger Memorial
The Midway boys varsity golf team competed in the consolation flight of the Bart Granger Memorial Golf Tournament in Fort Worth at Pecan Valley Golf Course over the weekend. The Panthers were led by junior Corbin Null who placed fourth out of 255 players. Corbin shot 2-under par for three rounds, posting totals of 67-71-74. Reagan Jones, William Kronenberger, Joe Nesbitt and Jude Graham also competed for Midway in the tournament.
Mart takes over top spot in statewide rankings; Chilton, Bremond, Jonesboro move up
Mart's closest game of the year — and a loss by No. 1 Albany, which was missing its starting QB and RB — helped the Panthers move into the top spot in this week's Dave Campbell's Texas Football statewide rankings. The Panthers (4-0) ground out a 1-point win...
Forensic experts review evidence in Waco murder trial
An expert analyzed bullets that killed Sherrell Carter, but not the gun that fired them, jurors learned Wednesday during a morning of forensic testimony that also included the autopsy, gunshot residue and blood evidence. Quest Aljabaughn Jones stands trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court accused of murder, a first-degree...
I-35 crossings in Waco project getting closer to completion
Cheryl Ballou said motorists bent on buying baked goods at Collin Street Bakery in Waco occasionally arrived in a mood only cookies and fruitcake could improve during the $341 million widening of Interstate 35. The project began in April 2019, and transportation officials have said workers may place a bow...
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for September 20
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
Trial testimony: Waco police didn't settle on suspect in early hours of murder investigation
On the first day of trial testimony for a Waco man accused of shooting his common-law wife in 2019 while their three children were in an adjacent room, the Waco police officers who were first to the scene said they were not sure during the early hours of the investigation that he was their suspect.
McLennan County raises base pay to $15 an hour
McLennan County commissioners are making $15 an hour the least anyone can make working for the county. Commissioners already voted to give all county staffers a 9% pay raise effective Oct. 1, when the new budget year begins. Commissioners wanted to make county pay competitive with other employers, including businesses...
Waco council set to ink $47.5M deal with Floyd Casey developers
A development agreement the Waco City Council will vote on Tuesday for the housing and retail project at the former Floyd Casey Stadium site includes just over $47 million in public investment over 15 years. The council is set to approve $19.2 million in Tax Increment Financing Zone No. 4...
Quest Jones to face trial in 2019 murder of his children's mother
A Waco man who is accused of shooting his common-law wife in 2019 while their three children were in an adjacent room will stand trial for murder this week in a McLennan County district court. A jury was sworn in Monday for the trial of Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 31, who...
