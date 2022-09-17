ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberville Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Children hit by car on Joor Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two children were taken to a hospital after they were reportedly hit by a car. Emergency officials reported the incident happened on Joor Road, near Prescott Road, around 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Officials say both children were under the age of ten years...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Mayor fails in last-ditch effort to stop Lafayette Council investigation into drainage work

A last-ditch effort by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory to avoid a City Council investigation of his administration failed Tuesday. The council voted unanimously to transfer $100,000 for an audit and investigation into questionable drainage projects and whether Guillory benefitted in any way from city-parish projects. Prior to the vote, Guillory...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Two children hit by vehicle on Prescott Rd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A vehicle hit two children on Wednesday morning. The vehicle struck the two children in the 900 block of Prescott Rd. Both children were transported to a local hospital with injuries. This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
County
Iberville Parish, LA
City
Plaquemine, LA
Iberville Parish, LA
Accidents
Iberville Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
theadvocate.com

PitStop Car Wash officially opens in Denham Springs

PitStop Car Wash is taking over the former Ollie’s location in Denham Springs with a full rebranding marked by an official ribbon-cutting Sept. 2. District Manager Heath Starns and his team were on hand for the event, as well as representatives from the Livingston Parish Chamber. The Ollie’s brand...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help locating person of interest

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating Samantha Royal, 36 years of age from Greensburg, Louisiana. Royal is a person of interest in an ongoing cyber crime investigation and detectives are wishing to speak with her regarding their investigation. Chief Jimmy Travis asks if...
GREENSBURG, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intracoastal Waterway#Water Intake#Barge#Heavy Fuel Oil#Traffic Accident#The Coast Guard And
theadvocate.com

Pollution concerns about this Louisiana swamp were raised decades ago. A new plan could help.

As far back as the 1960s, concerns were being raised over pollution at Devil's Swamp, where families once crawfished and hunted north of Baton Rouge. "When will we ever be able to lift the advisory against eating fish and other critters out of the swamp?” said Jerry Speirs, a New Orleans attorney whose family owned farmland adjacent to the swamp when the contamination was first reported. His late father-in-law, Dave Ewell, sought to draw attention to the issue in 1969.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Deadly double shooting in Baker stemmed from alleged domestic issue

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are hitting the streets to try to get dangerous drugs out of the wrong hands. What to know ahead of new development heading toward Gulf of Mexico. Updated: 4 hours ago. The 2022 hurricane season has been unusually quiet so far...
BAKER, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Detectives investigate fatal, gang-related shooting in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 33-year-old man was killed in a gang-related shooting Tuesday (September 20) night at Sherwood Place Apartments, authorities say. The following day, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) identified the deceased as Stanley Wright and confirmed that it appears Wright was targeted in a gang-related shooting. EBRSO says they […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after one hurt in shooting on Yorkshire St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 7000 block of Yorkshire St. BRPD said that one person was shot and their injuries are not considered life-threatening. Emergency responders confirmed that one person was transported to a local hospital. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying People Involved in the Theft of Cash Registers from A Walmart Store

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying People Involved in the Theft of Cash Registers from A Walmart Store. Donaldsonville, Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported that on Sunday, September 18, at approximately 12:00pm, deputies responded to a theft at Walmart in Donaldsonville, Louisiana. When deputies arrived, they discovered that two males had entered the store fully masked. Both individuals took a cash register and left the establishment. They were last spotted leaving the store in a dark-colored SUV, likely a Chevy Traverse or Equinox with dark rims.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
stmarynow.com

Woman accused of threatening young people with bat

A Franklin woman is accused of threatening two juveniles with a baseball bat in a local school parking lot, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 31 complaints and made these arrests:
FRANKLIN, LA
WAFB.com

Two killed in Baker shooting

Students will be able to learn through hands-on teaching and earn certifications in welding, electrical, culinary, and more. That meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. at the main branch of the library on Iowa Street in the Town of Livingston. New career tech facility now open at West Feliciana High School.
LIVINGSTON, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Police respond to reported shooting on Florida Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting was reported Monday (September 19) night within the 1700 block of Florida Street, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), officers responded to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. Other sources say it does not appear anyone was injured...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy