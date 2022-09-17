There is no doubt that 2022 was a bad year for the cryptocurrency world and those that are associated with the industry in any shape or form. Whether you held virtual currency because you liked to use it as a preferred option on a bitcoin casino to play your favorite gambling games, for the future as a potential investment, or simply because you were interested in what the rage was all about, everyone has been impacted at some point by the news that had consistently been revealed.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO