NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Still On The Decline, Can Buyers Defend This Price Level?
Ethereum price tried to rise on its daily chart at the time of writing. Over the last 24 hours, ETH rose by 2%, price action continues to be mundane. In the last week, the Ethereum price fell by 21%. Technical indicators pointed towards continued bearishness. Buying strength declined substantially, which...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum: Can The Top Altcoin End Bitcoin’s Dominance Post Merge?
Ethereum (ETH), dubbed as the ‘leader of all altcoins’ has long carried the burden and pressure of supplanting Bitcoin (BTC) as the king of all cryptocurrencies. To this date, it hasn’t succeeded or has come close into completing that mission. Not even The Merge could catapult Ethereum to the top and frankly, it hasn’t been able to even just leave a dent on the wall that was built by Bitcoin to keep its position.
NEWSBTC
NFTY Token (NFTY) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed NFTY Token (NFTY) on September 16, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NFTY/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Offering a new system for web 3.0 user management,...
NEWSBTC
Report Shows Ethereum Might Take Another Hit, Is It Possible?
Though volatility is a core attribute of cryptocurrency, the swing is quite excessive for Ethereum. The price movement for Ether was progressive from the beginning of the second of the year. ETH gradually surged over the $1,800 level before the Merge. To some reasonable extent, the positive sentiment surrounding Ethereum’s...
NEWSBTC
POPCOIN Gets Listed On XT.COM With Tether Trading Pair
September 20th, 2022, Singapore: Popcoin will soon be listed on XT.COM to encourage newcomers and investors to engage in trading the coin efficiently at 2022-09-23 03:00 (UTC). The go-live scheduled trading pair for the coin will be POP/USDT, which is available to everyone in the exchange’s Main Zone. Users...
NEWSBTC
LBank Exchange Will List GTGOLD Protocol (GTG) on September 19, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list GTGOLD Protocol (GTG) on September 19, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GTG/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 19, 2022. Combining innovative...
NEWSBTC
2022 Was Bad for Crypto, 2023 Will Be Better?
There is no doubt that 2022 was a bad year for the cryptocurrency world and those that are associated with the industry in any shape or form. Whether you held virtual currency because you liked to use it as a preferred option on a bitcoin casino to play your favorite gambling games, for the future as a potential investment, or simply because you were interested in what the rage was all about, everyone has been impacted at some point by the news that had consistently been revealed.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum officially enters the PoS era, MEXC is the first exchange to open ETHW deposit
At 06:43 (UTC) on Sept. 15, 2022, Ethereum completed its merge at the block height of 15,537,393 and officially switched to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. From then on, Ethereum bid farewell to the seven-year proof-of-work (PoW) mining era. At the same time, Ethereum had officially hard forked from Ethereum, retaining...
NEWSBTC
Why Buying Bitcoin, Big Eyes Coin, and Fantom would be the Best Cryptocurrency Decision for You?
Since Bitcoin (BTC) paved the way, cryptocurrencies have played an important role in the global economy, and they have continued to grow and gain widespread usage. Numerous cryptocurrencies have been developed to provide diverse services and solutions to global societal and economic concerns. Three of these digital currencies, Bitcoin (BTC)...
NEWSBTC
When Will Crypto Winter Thaw Out? Total Crypto Market Cap (TOTAL) September 20, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine the total cryptocurrency market cap (TOTAL) following Ethereum Merge-related disappointments and sideways Bitcoin price action, and attempt to understand how long crypto winter might last. 5 BTC + 300 Free Spins for new players & 15 BTC +...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Surpasses Polkadot – Can DOGE Maintain Its Aggressiveness?
Traders should definitely keep their eye on Dogecoin (DOGE) as the popular dog meme coin hints at a 30% rally in the coming days. Dogecoin blazes past Polkadot with a wide difference seen at around $576.235 million. DOGE price spiked by 2.25%. As the second biggest proof-of-work blockchain network and...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin May Retest $20,000 Zone Before It Drops To $18,000 Level
Fear has gripped investors and traders alike in light of the recent adverse market action. Bitcoin, the most well-known cryptocurrency, has suffered the highest levels of selling pressure since the crisis in June and July. With a high of $22,400 on September 13 and a low of $18,790 today, Bitcoin...
NEWSBTC
These Two On-Chain Signals Precede Bitcoin Falls, Suggests Analyst
An analyst has suggested that two on-chain signals may be used to predict Bitcoin falls as they seem to have historically preceded drops in the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Selling Of 7yrs-10yrs Old Coins Spiked Up Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC dumping of...
NEWSBTC
Investors Withdraw ETH Holdings Despite Successful Ethereum Merge
Before the Ethereum merge event, some experts and investors predicted a fall in the price of Ethereum and hence traded cautiously. Popular analysts referred to the merge hype as a buy the rumor, sell the news scenario. The Feds reserves tightening and other market factors added to the volatility recorded...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Proof Of Work (ETHW) Gains 30%, Is More Upside Coming?
The Ethereum Proof of Work (ETHW) token had piggybacked off the popularity of the Ethereum Merge. In a bid to maintain the network in its original mechanism, developers had forked the Ethereum network,. creating their own token in the process. The ETHW had been launched after the Merge was completed...
NEWSBTC
ETH Price Gets Punishment As Miners Sold Over 17,000 Ethereum
Ethereum’s recent upgrade has pushed miners out of its network. Now Ethereum 2.0 support validators who staked 32ETH and above in the network. The community expected the merge to push the price of ETH and other cryptos up. But the reverse became the case afterward. A few minutes after...
NEWSBTC
ETH Backpedals After Hitting $1,800 Ahead Of Merge Last Week
As the integration has progressed, Ethereum’s price has slid precipitously. Since the general financial markets are facing a period of extreme pessimism, ETH could continue to fall over the next few days. On the morning of September 15th, the Merge went into effect. The price of ETH dropped 11.91...
NEWSBTC
OceanStake– Trusted Platform For Crypto Staking
No matter who you are or where you’re from, OceanStake believes everyone should be able to freely earn, spend, trade, and transfer their money. Their goal is to serve as a crypto infrastructure service provider. With OceanStake, you can immediately put your idle assets to work and establish a...
NEWSBTC
TamaDoge (TAMA) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) investors eye up Flasko (FLSK) presale
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and TamaDoge (TAMA) are two new cryptocurrencies that have recently launched presale. They are relatively young but provide many options to increase your profit. Aside from Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and TamaDoge (TAMA), Flasko (FLSK) is another new initiative that offers even greater opportunities to investors due to its lower presale price and discounts alongside its unique utility behind the token.
NEWSBTC
Why Bitcoin Price Could Bounce After Today’s FOMC Meeting
The Bitcoin price has been moving sideways over the past few days bound solely to macroeconomic factors. The benchmark cryptocurrency was rejected north of $20,000 after “The Merge” and seems poised to face volatility over today’s trading session. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at...
