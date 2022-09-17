ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneydining.com

If Disney doesn’t announce a new park today at D23, I’ll eat my hat (and turn in my mouse ears for good)

We are live at the 2022 D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center, and the excitement is palpable. Thousands upon thousands of eager, diehard Disney fans have gathered to be the first to hear the most recent reveals about Disney Parks and attractions–some costumed, some not, and some ticketed with reservations and others ticketed with only aspirations about getting into Hall D23.
BHG

The Better Homes & Gardens 2023 Color of the Year Is Here

If you could capture that golden hour glow around sunset when the clouds are kissed with a blushy coral color, what would you do with it? Maybe you'd treasure it within a custom art project or paint your bedroom walls with it. This late-day sunny shade inspired the Better Homes & Gardens 2023 Color of the Year, Canyon Ridge. A subtle spin on terra-cotta, it skews more sunbaked clay than cayenne pepper for a near-neutral ideal on walls.
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
disneydining.com

No, Cinderella Castle Isn’t Going Anywhere

There’s a rumor flying around the Disney fandom. One so incredible, so outlandish, so unbelievable that we aren’t surprised by it at all. After all, the most ludicrous rumors are the most fun to repeat, right? Except this one…defies imagination. Is Cinderella Castle being torn down after Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary? Of course not. That hasn’t stopped some people from believing it though.
mickeyblog.com

New Aristocats Merchandise is Charming and Purr-fect

“Everybody, Everybody, Everybody wants to be a cat!” You know the movie and you love the songs, now bring home the whimsy and charm from this new Aristocats X Ann Shen collection. Whimsical and sweet! Stylish and fun! There is plenty to love about this new collection. Spotted today...
The Guardian

Get growing with rock wool, an old tip newly learned

I am lucky to have met a big group of plant science geeks from all over the world through platforms such as Instagram. So, recently, when I was offered the opportunity of a botanical road trip with my mate Rogier van Vugt, head of horticulture at Leiden Botanic Garden, about 25 miles south of Amsterdam, to visit tiny, niche growers and rare plant collectors across Europe, I jumped at the chance. Yet, to my surprise, the most amazing fact I learned from the experts we met was not about some top-secret plant cultivar or a closely guarded growing technique, but probably the simplest of all ideas: a new take on an old growing media.
Cleverly Catheryn

Beyond The Fog Knott's Scary Farm Tour

All new for 2022! The creative team at Knott’s Berry Farm is pulling back the veil and allowing you to go Beyond The Fog of Knott’s Scary Farm! During this intimate behind the scenes walking tour, you will get a close up, lights on look at all the rooms within 3 different mazes. For 49 years, Knott’s Scary Farm has been the leader, innovator, and now creator of this one of a kind opportunity. So you claim to be a haunt fan, well here’s your opportunity to geek out like never before!
dotesports.com

How to fast travel in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dreamlight Valley is quite an expansive world that already boasts a total of eight different biomes players can traverse through. Considering the massive amount of characters already leaked for the future of Disney Dreamlight Valley, it’s likely that even more biomes may be added to the already massive world alongside them.
msn.com

Make your best cookies ever with these genius tips

Slide 1 of 31: Baking is a great way to pass the time or entertain kids, and a classic cookie is the ultimate sweet treat. But how do you get the best chewy and crisp texture? Should you use chips or chunks? And can healthier cookies ever be delicious? We’ve got all your cookie questions answered, plus some of our favorite traditional and with-a-twist recipes.
The Independent

8 best trampolines for keeping kids entertained in the garden

There’s no denying it: kids and the young-at-heart cannot resist the joy of jumping on a trampoline. They’re fantastic for getting children moving and also tiring them out, so a trampoline is sure to be the most-loved piece of garden equipment you could invest in.Understandably some people are wary of trampolines due to safety concerns but many now come with a host of amazing features to help keep jumpers safe. From non-zip nets to netting inside the jump zone, trampoline manufacturers have many clever ways to make jumping as safe as possible.When selecting a trampoline, it’s wise to think about...
ETOnline.com

Celeb-Favorite Barefoot Dreams Is on Sale at Amazon: Shop Cozy Deals on Blankets and Pajamas

Wrap yourself in one of Barefoot Dreams' plush, lush and comfortable blankets and you'll never want to take it off. Celebs like Hailey Bieber, Brie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian love the brand for optimum comfort and maximum style. Right now, the softest Barefoot Dreams blankets, robes, and pajamas are on sale. You can save big while adding cozy detail to your living room or bedroom décor with an irresistibly soft blanket.
