CoinDesk

Introducing ‘Women Who Web3’ – CoinDesk’s Newest Podcast

When Kamala Alcantara showed up this summer at Consensus 2022 in Austin, Texas, she knew she was in for an amazing experience, but she never imagined that her time at the festival would lead to her becoming CoinDesk’s newest podcast host. In many ways, Kamala, who prefers to be...
TECHNOLOGY
electrek.co

Quick Charge Podcast: September 19, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Recurrent: Get a free Range Score then monitor your EV battery performance with fresh insights...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

YouTube in challenge to TikTok to give Shorts creators 45% of ad sales

LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 (Reuters) - YouTube unveiled a new way for creators to make money on short-form video, as it faces intensifying competition from TikTok. The Google-owned (GOOGL.O) streaming service announced Tuesday that it would introduce advertising on its video feature Shorts and give video creators 45% of the revenue. That compares with its standard distribution of 55% for videos outside of Shorts, and TikTok's $1 billion fund for paying creators.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
protocol.com

YouTube will now let creators make money from Shorts

Tuesday's “Made On YouTube” event was basically a competition to see how many ways creators and YouTube execs could talk about beating TikTok without actually saying the word “TikTok.”. YouTube is rolling out ad revenue-sharing for Shorts and lowering the barrier to join its partner program, which...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Inna Dinkins

Forbes released their 2022 Top Creators list and ranked Internet favorites

Who you follow online varies according to your interests. Maybe it's just your friends or family members, but it's likely you follow at least one of these influencers that are featured on the recently released Forbes 2022 Top Creators list. The list pulls from TikTok stars, Instagram influencers, and Youtube favorites. Some are very accomplished with clothing companies and movie features, and others are rising through the ranks on social media.
The Hill

Dislike button has little impact on YouTube recommendations: research

YouTube’s dislike button has little impact on the videos that the platform recommends to users, according to a study released Tuesday. Researchers from the Mozilla Foundation, an international nonprofit that works to make the internet as accessible as possible, conducted an independent audit of YouTube’s user controls based on data that more than 20,000 users provided. It concluded that people generally do not feel that YouTube’s user controls change their recommendations and that users are largely correct that the mechanisms are “inadequate” in preventing unwanted recommendations.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NBC News

Spotify announces launch of audiobooks for U.S. listeners

Spotify users in the U.S. will now be able to purchase and listen to more than 300,000 different audiobook titles, the company announced Tuesday. The streaming company’s foray into audiobooks marks its latest attempt to make the platform a one-stop-shop for all things audio. Spotify introduced podcasts in 2015 and is now home to more than 4.4 million of them, according to its second-quarter earnings report.
ENTERTAINMENT

