CoinDesk
Introducing ‘Women Who Web3’ – CoinDesk’s Newest Podcast
When Kamala Alcantara showed up this summer at Consensus 2022 in Austin, Texas, she knew she was in for an amazing experience, but she never imagined that her time at the festival would lead to her becoming CoinDesk’s newest podcast host. In many ways, Kamala, who prefers to be...
TV review: 'Interview with the Vampire' stakes fresh territory in adaptation
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22 (UPI) -- The initial episodes of Interview with the Vampire, premiering Oct. 2 on AMC, not only expand Anne Rice's novel in the time allotted a series, but also update major themes for a 2022 audience. In the present, Louis de Point du Lac (Jacob Anderson)...
electrek.co
Quick Charge Podcast: September 19, 2022
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Recurrent: Get a free Range Score then monitor your EV battery performance with fresh insights...
YouTube in challenge to TikTok to give Shorts creators 45% of ad sales
LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 (Reuters) - YouTube unveiled a new way for creators to make money on short-form video, as it faces intensifying competition from TikTok. The Google-owned (GOOGL.O) streaming service announced Tuesday that it would introduce advertising on its video feature Shorts and give video creators 45% of the revenue. That compares with its standard distribution of 55% for videos outside of Shorts, and TikTok's $1 billion fund for paying creators.
Study suggests YouTube's dislike button isn't doing what you want it to do
A new study from Firefox developer Mozilla suggests that YouTube’s video moderation tools are ineffective as the website will continue to recommend videos you aren’t interested in. The way it’s supposed to work is that users have several tools to teach YouTube’s enigmatic algorithm what they don’t want...
protocol.com
YouTube will now let creators make money from Shorts
Tuesday's “Made On YouTube” event was basically a competition to see how many ways creators and YouTube execs could talk about beating TikTok without actually saying the word “TikTok.”. YouTube is rolling out ad revenue-sharing for Shorts and lowering the barrier to join its partner program, which...
Benzinga
TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat Are Imitating This French Photo-Sharing App To Introduce Latest Feature
Big Tech's social media titans are emulating the two-year-old French photo-sharing app BeReal feature. BeReal prompts users to snap and share a quick photo, and topped app charts once per day with an experience that prioritizes spontaneous connections over image-conscious curation, the Washington Post reports. BeReal uses the phone's front...
Forbes released their 2022 Top Creators list and ranked Internet favorites
Who you follow online varies according to your interests. Maybe it's just your friends or family members, but it's likely you follow at least one of these influencers that are featured on the recently released Forbes 2022 Top Creators list. The list pulls from TikTok stars, Instagram influencers, and Youtube favorites. Some are very accomplished with clothing companies and movie features, and others are rising through the ranks on social media.
Dislike button has little impact on YouTube recommendations: research
YouTube’s dislike button has little impact on the videos that the platform recommends to users, according to a study released Tuesday. Researchers from the Mozilla Foundation, an international nonprofit that works to make the internet as accessible as possible, conducted an independent audit of YouTube’s user controls based on data that more than 20,000 users provided. It concluded that people generally do not feel that YouTube’s user controls change their recommendations and that users are largely correct that the mechanisms are “inadequate” in preventing unwanted recommendations.
Spotify announces launch of audiobooks for U.S. listeners
Spotify users in the U.S. will now be able to purchase and listen to more than 300,000 different audiobook titles, the company announced Tuesday. The streaming company’s foray into audiobooks marks its latest attempt to make the platform a one-stop-shop for all things audio. Spotify introduced podcasts in 2015 and is now home to more than 4.4 million of them, according to its second-quarter earnings report.
