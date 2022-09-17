ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SkySports

Wednesday Tips

Royal Fleet will take all the beating in the Bahrain Turf Club Foundation Stakes at Goodwood. Not seen since running with great distinction at the Dubai Carnival, he is still unexposed. Charlie Appleby places his horses with such skill and he looks to have found the perfect opening for this four-year-old gelding.
SkySports

Qipco Champions Day: Dragon Symbol set to take in Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot after Flying Five outing

Dragon Symbol is likely to head to the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot on October 15 following his pleasing run in the Flying Five earlier this month. The four-year-old has had an indifferent year since switching to Roger Varian ahead of the current campaign, but a confidence-boosting victory in a first-time hood at Hamilton has signalled an upturn in his fortunes and following a respectable fifth in the Nunthorpe on his next start, he produced arguably his best performance of the season in Ireland.
SkySports

Thursday Tips

Holloway Boy is taken to put his experience to good use in a fascinating renewal of the Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket. Only four go to post for the Group Three, but three of them are potentially top class. Charlie Appleby's Victory Dance is two from three, with his only defeat coming in the July Stakes to the classy Isaac Shelby. He got back to winning ways comfortably last time out and rates a huge danger.
SkySports

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Juddmonte hoping Westover can follow in the path of 2010 winner Workforce with Paris triumph

The Juddmonte team remain hopeful "lightning can strike twice" at ParisLongchamp next week, when Westover bids to bounce back to form in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. It is 12 years since the brilliant Derby winner Workforce failed to fire in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes - before carrying the colours of the late Khalid Abdullah to victory in Europe's premier middle-distance contest on his very next start.
SkySports

Gerwyn Price warns rivals he will be 'unbeatable' following latest success at World Series of Darts Finals

Gerwyn Price has warned his darting rivals that he will be "unbeatable" over the coming years, following his latest triumph at the World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam. Top-ranked Price tasted glory in the World Series showpiece for the second time in three years after a thrilling 11-10 victory over Dirk van Duijvenbode at the AFAS Live on Sunday, firing in a 14-darter in the decider as he finished with a 100.14 average in the showpiece to claim the £70,000 top prize.
SkySports

St Helens look set to be without Morgan Knowles for Super League Grand Final

St Helens look set to be without loose forward Morgan Knowles for Saturday's Grand Final against Leeds but stand-off Jack Welsby is free to play at Old Trafford. Knowles was sin-binned during Saints' 19-12 semi-final win over Salford on Saturday after appearing to twist the arm of stand-off Chris Atkin behind his back.
SkySports

Melbourne Cup: Three-time winning jockey Kerrin McEvoy booked to ride favourite Deauville Legend for James Ferguson

Melbourne Cup favourite Deauville Legend will have the assistance of Kerrin McEvoy when he bids for glory at Flemington on November 1. McEvoy has won the 'race that stops the nation' three times in his illustrious career, first striking on Brew for Michael Moroney in 2000, before adding to his tally aboard Almandin (Robert Hickmott, 2016) and Charlie Appleby's Cross Counter in 2018.
SkySports

County Championship: George Balderson's hat-trick helps Lancashire beat Essex

George Balderson claimed a hat-trick to wreck Essex's hopes of victory in a match at Chelmsford that spanned just a little over four sessions as Lancashire won by 38 runs. The pace bowler finished with five for 14 from seven overs, supported by Will Williams, who returned four for 24 as Essex lost their last nine wickets for 35 runs in pursuit of 98 to win.
SPORTS
SkySports

Wales: Siwan Lillicrap captains 32-player Rugby World Cup squad featuring 19 tournament debutants

Siwan Lillicrap will captain Wales' 32-player squad, as head coach Ioan Cunningham confirmed selection for the forthcoming Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. "We are delighted with the group we've settled on, we are really looking forward to seeing what we can do when we touch down in New Zealand next week," Cunningham said on Wednesday when the squad was announced, with the World Cup kicking off October 8.
