Wednesday Tips
Royal Fleet will take all the beating in the Bahrain Turf Club Foundation Stakes at Goodwood. Not seen since running with great distinction at the Dubai Carnival, he is still unexposed. Charlie Appleby places his horses with such skill and he looks to have found the perfect opening for this four-year-old gelding.
Qipco Champions Day: Dragon Symbol set to take in Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot after Flying Five outing
Dragon Symbol is likely to head to the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot on October 15 following his pleasing run in the Flying Five earlier this month. The four-year-old has had an indifferent year since switching to Roger Varian ahead of the current campaign, but a confidence-boosting victory in a first-time hood at Hamilton has signalled an upturn in his fortunes and following a respectable fifth in the Nunthorpe on his next start, he produced arguably his best performance of the season in Ireland.
Thursday Tips
Holloway Boy is taken to put his experience to good use in a fascinating renewal of the Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket. Only four go to post for the Group Three, but three of them are potentially top class. Charlie Appleby's Victory Dance is two from three, with his only defeat coming in the July Stakes to the classy Isaac Shelby. He got back to winning ways comfortably last time out and rates a huge danger.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Charlie Appleby and William Buick back on home soil at Lingfield after North American success
After a pause in British racing to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Lingfield and Newcastle host eight-race cards on Tuesday while there is Listed action from Aueuil, all live on Sky Sports Racing. Lingfield 3.20 - Princeville meets hat-trick seeker New Hope Bullet. Fresh from dominating the Group...
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Juddmonte hoping Westover can follow in the path of 2010 winner Workforce with Paris triumph
The Juddmonte team remain hopeful "lightning can strike twice" at ParisLongchamp next week, when Westover bids to bounce back to form in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. It is 12 years since the brilliant Derby winner Workforce failed to fire in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes - before carrying the colours of the late Khalid Abdullah to victory in Europe's premier middle-distance contest on his very next start.
Guinness Kerry National: Busselton scores as Joseph O'Brien takes Listowel feature for second successive year
Busselton made virtually every yard of the running to provide trainer Joseph O'Brien with back-to-back victories in the Guinness Kerry National at Listowel. A field of 16 runners went to post for the €200,000 feature and there were plenty of thrills and spills during the course of the three-mile contest.
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Vadeni rerouted to ParisLongchamp instead of Ascot Champions Day with ground key
Vadeni is set to run in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with connections of the Coral-Eclipse winner appearing to have a change of heart. Sent off favourite for a strong renewal of the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on his last run, the Jean-Claude Rouget-trained colt finished a luckless third to current Arc favourite Luxembourg.
Super League Grand Final: St Helens' Joe Batchelor focused on winning rather than emotions
Rising up from the ranks of League One, the second row forward has taken the Super League by storm and fought hard to now be one of the most exciting talents in the side. RL news and gossip blog | Super League fixtures | RL live on Sky Sports. Now,...
Gerwyn Price warns rivals he will be 'unbeatable' following latest success at World Series of Darts Finals
Gerwyn Price has warned his darting rivals that he will be "unbeatable" over the coming years, following his latest triumph at the World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam. Top-ranked Price tasted glory in the World Series showpiece for the second time in three years after a thrilling 11-10 victory over Dirk van Duijvenbode at the AFAS Live on Sunday, firing in a 14-darter in the decider as he finished with a 100.14 average in the showpiece to claim the £70,000 top prize.
St Helens look set to be without Morgan Knowles for Super League Grand Final
St Helens look set to be without loose forward Morgan Knowles for Saturday's Grand Final against Leeds but stand-off Jack Welsby is free to play at Old Trafford. Knowles was sin-binned during Saints' 19-12 semi-final win over Salford on Saturday after appearing to twist the arm of stand-off Chris Atkin behind his back.
Charlie Adam retires | Is this his greatest goal?
Was this goal from inside his own half for Stoke against Chelsea Charlie Adam's greatest goal? The former Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool midfielder has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.
Melbourne Cup: Three-time winning jockey Kerrin McEvoy booked to ride favourite Deauville Legend for James Ferguson
Melbourne Cup favourite Deauville Legend will have the assistance of Kerrin McEvoy when he bids for glory at Flemington on November 1. McEvoy has won the 'race that stops the nation' three times in his illustrious career, first striking on Brew for Michael Moroney in 2000, before adding to his tally aboard Almandin (Robert Hickmott, 2016) and Charlie Appleby's Cross Counter in 2018.
County Championship: George Balderson's hat-trick helps Lancashire beat Essex
George Balderson claimed a hat-trick to wreck Essex's hopes of victory in a match at Chelmsford that spanned just a little over four sessions as Lancashire won by 38 runs. The pace bowler finished with five for 14 from seven overs, supported by Will Williams, who returned four for 24 as Essex lost their last nine wickets for 35 runs in pursuit of 98 to win.
T20 World Cup: Ireland announce 15-man squad for Australia, with Simi Singh included
The 15-player group also features Conor Olphert and Craig Young, who return after missing August's 3-2 series win over Afghanistan in Stormont through injuries. Singh replaced McBrine for the final two games of that series and retains his spot in the squad. Graham Hume featured in the Afghanistan series, but...
Charlie Adam: Former Scotland, Rangers, Liverpool and Blackpool midfielder retires
Former Scotland, Rangers and Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam has announced his retirement from playing, saying: "It's not been a bad ride". The 36-year-old left Dundee this summer after two seasons during which he helped his hometown club win promotion to the Scottish Premiership. Get Sky Sports | Get a Sky...
Super League Grand Final: Leeds Rhinos' Liam Sutcliffe aims to end time at club with more title glory
There are few people better placed than Liam Sutcliffe to assess the ups and downs experienced at Leeds Rhinos since one of the Betfred Super League's most successful clubs last lifted the title. The 27-year-old is one of only three players still part of the squad from the matchday 17...
Wales: Siwan Lillicrap captains 32-player Rugby World Cup squad featuring 19 tournament debutants
Siwan Lillicrap will captain Wales' 32-player squad, as head coach Ioan Cunningham confirmed selection for the forthcoming Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. "We are delighted with the group we've settled on, we are really looking forward to seeing what we can do when we touch down in New Zealand next week," Cunningham said on Wednesday when the squad was announced, with the World Cup kicking off October 8.
Simon Weaver interview: Harrogate Town chief's journey to becoming the EFL's longest-serving manager
When Simon Weaver came to Harrogate Town in May 2009, he was a rookie coach, looking to cut his teeth as he embarked upon the transition from player to manager. Thirteen years down the line, he remains at the helm of the North Yorkshire-based club. That puts him top of...
The Ashes 2023: England vs Australia fixtures confirmed as men's side face June and July Tests
England's five-test Ashes series will take place in June and July next year, with the full schedule confirmed for both the men and women as they bid to hit back against Australia at home. Ben Stokes will lead England for the first time in an Ashes series, with the hosts...
St Helens' Morgan Knowles will not play in Grand Final after losing appeal against suspension
St Helens' Morgan Knowles will not play in Saturday's Grand Final after the club lost an appeal against a two-match suspension he received following their semi-final against Salford. The independent tribunal upheld the Match Review Panel's decision and also imposed a £500 fine. Knowles was sin-binned during Saints' 19-12...
