Read full article on original website
Related
theScore
NFL Week 2 betting takeaways: Where oddsmakers rate the teams
We refer to the NFL betting market for a reason - every team has a price, and that price changes on a week-to-week basis. That's translated into moneylines and point spreads. Like shopping for a house or a car, you have to decide what price you're willing to pay when you're betting on a football team.
theScore
Fields clears up postgame fans remark: 'I would never disrespect anybody'
Quarterback Justin Fields has addressed his postgame comments Sunday regarding Chicago Bears fans. Fields went viral following Chicago's 27-10 Sunday Night Football defeat to the Green Bay Packers after he told reporters that the result hurt more in their locker room than for fans since Bears supporters aren't "putting in any work."
theScore
Report: NFL warns Bucs' Arians over sideline conduct in Saints game
The NFL sent former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians a warning about his conduct on the sideline during Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, a source told ESPN's Jenna Laine. The league warned Arians that similar conduct in the future will result in discipline against him and...
theScore
NFL futures: Buying in before the prime-time lights shine in Week 3
With Week 2 wrapped up, we have more data points for each team in the NFL. After assessing shifts in perception and performance throughout the league, we can look at the various futures and season-long player props markets to create positions that will hopefully be profitable. The goal is to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theScore
Report: Buccaneers adding Beasley to practice squad
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing wide receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad with the expectation he'll soon be elevated to the active roster, a source told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has had Beasley on his radar amid a push for the team to acquire...
theScore
CFB Week 3 big games: Teams looking for national recognition
Duke @ Kansas (-9, 64.5) What is this game doing here? This isn't basketball season. It doesn't matter. Duke and Kansas are both 3-0, and one will enter October undefeated. If "College GameDay" won't come to Lawrence, my favorite team this season will at least have a spot here. I...
theScore
Bucs' Evans to miss Packers contest after 1-game suspension upheld
The NFL upheld Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' one-game suspension, making him unavailable to play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, the league announced Wednesday. Evans' agent, Deryk Gilmore, criticized the league's decision. "We are disappointed that the league upheld a suspension when there are several arguments of...
theScore
Hurts: There's 'definitely a mutual respect' with Wentz
The Washington Commanders face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, marking the first time quarterback Carson Wentz will play against his former team. Ahead of the Week 3 reunion, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said he "learned a lot" from playing alongside Wentz in 2020. "He has a great arm,"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theScore
Stamps' Judge suspended 1 game for punching Lions' Whitehead
Calgary Stampeders linebacker Cameron Judge was suspended one game Tuesday for violating the CFL's player code of conduct by punching BC Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead on the field after Saturday's game. Whitehead wasn't at BC's team facility Monday due to an injury he's believed to have suffered in the scuffle,...
theScore
Burrow: Bengals 'going to be fine' despite 0-2 start
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took a page out of Aaron Rodgers' book Wednesday while explaining why it's not time to hit the panic button despite Cincy's 0-2 start. "Everyone is frustrated," Burrow said Wednesday, according to Pro Football Talk's Myles Simmons. "But ... we're not panicking. Two games in,...
theScore
Reich backs Matt Ryan: 'I could not be happier that he's our quarterback'
The Indianapolis Colts are off to an 0-1-1 start, but head coach Frank Reich is still confident in quarterback Matt Ryan. "What I love about Matt is that he takes responsibility. He's the leader. I could not be happier that he's our quarterback." Reich said Monday while reflecting on his team's 24-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.
theScore
Joe Haden retiring after 12 seasons, will sign 1-day contract with Browns
Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden is retiring from the NFL after 12 seasons, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 33-year-old, who entered the league as a first-round pick in 2010, plans to sign a one-day contract to end his career with the Cleveland Browns. He played in Cleveland between 2010 and 2016 before enjoying a five-season stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being released.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theScore
Giants' Golladay upset with lack of snaps: 'Came here to play'
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay isn't happy with his lack of playing time this season. "I came here to play," Golladay said Wednesday, according to Connor Hughes of SNY. The 28-year-old added he doesn't agree with his team's decision not to play him, but said, "I don't really...
theScore
How soon will Buffalo's interminable championship drought end?
The stiff arm was cathartic. Symbolic, even. Regardless of whether Josh Allen delivers a title to Western New York, he's already proven that the Buffalo Bills are a force. What Allen did to Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott in the season opener is what the football gods have done to Buffalo for generations. The Bills' most recent championship - they reigned over the American Football League in 1965 - predates the Super Bowl. They lost four of those championship games in a row to start the 1990s, the first when Scott Norwood's kick sailed wide right and the remainder in blowouts.
theScore
Chiefs' Willie Gay suspended 4 games
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was suspended by the NFL for four games Monday for violating its personal conduct policy. Gay was arrested in January in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas, and charged with misdemeanor criminal property of damage of less than $1,000. Gay's representative, Maxx Lepselter, said at the time that Gay broke a vacuum that belonged to the mother of his son during an argument in which nobody was harmed.
theScore
NFL Week 3 round-robin underdog moneyline parlay: Enjoy discomfort
You saw it: The Chargers were heading for a go-ahead touchdown, but a 99-yard pick-6 turned the game around despite L.A. looking like the better team. You saw it: After botching every high-leverage play, the Falcons (+450) came one end-zone throw away from taking a lead inside the two-minute warning.
theScore
NFL Week 3 teasers: Low totals proving to be the best vehicle for value
We dug a winner out of the dirt with our best two-team teaser last week. However, other than the expected low-scoring Patriots-Steelers and Panthers-Giants games, it's been a tough scene. Touchdown underdogs have been winning outright, and an unusual amount of 2.5-point favorites have won by a significant margin. Hopefully, the math will turn as probabilities suggest it will.
theScore
NFL Power Rankings - Week 3: Best new face for all 32 teams
TheScore's NFL Power Rankings take a weekly spin around the league to assess where every team stands. This week, we identify the best new face on each NFL franchise two games into the season. 1. Buffalo Bills (2-0) Adding Von Miller to an already-stout defense is the latest in a...
theScore
Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 3
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are based on a $100 salary cap....
theScore
Fantasy: Week 3 Rankings (Early Edition)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 3.
Comments / 0