SEAL Team - Episode 6.02 - Crawl, Walk Run - Press Release
EPISODE 2: CRAWL, WALK, RUN (Available to stream Sunday, September 25th) BRAVO is deployed on a high-stakes mission in Russian controlled territory as Clay battles with his recovery. Written By: Dana Greenblatt & Leanne Koch. Directed By: Jessica Pare.
The Serpent Queen - Episode 1.04 - A New Era - Promotional Photos + Press Release
Catherine has become a mother. King Francis suffers a fall from his horse while hunting with Henri and Catherine.
The Patient - Episode 1.09 - Auschwitz - Press Release
Dr. Strauss leaves nothing unsaid. Sam gives it another shot with Mary. An idea sparks for Sam, and everything seems to click together. Written by Joel Fields & Joe Weisberg; Directed by Chris Long.
Walker: Independence - Episode 1.03 - Blood & Whiskey - Press Release
TURN THE TABLES – Presented with a challenge, Abby (Katherine McNamara) cleverly uncovers an opportunity to undermine the Sheriff (Greg Hovanessian). Hoyt (Matt Barr) grows tired of playing second fiddle to Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) in the eyes of Lucia’s (Gabriela Quezada) family before the two must work together to fend off a team of bandits. Calian’s drive to help, however, may jeopardize his standing within his tribe. Kate (Katie Findlay) is relentless in her pursuit of information on Abby, Kai (Lawrence Kao) once again proves himself invaluable, and Gus (Philemon Chambers) grapples with the trauma that comes with wearing the badge. The episode was written by Michael Carnes & Josh Gilbert and directed by Larry Teng (103). Original airdate 10/20/2022.
Chicago Med - Episode 8.03 - Winning The Battle, But Still Losing The War - Press Release
"WINNING THE BATTLE, BUT STILL LOSING THE WAR" 10/05/2022 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Charles and Nellie clash over the treatment of a paranoid patient. Ethan treats a pregnant patient from Hannah’s past. Crockett and Vanessa help a man who needs a risky neurosurgery.
Big Sky - Episode 3.02 - Woods Are Lovely, Dark And Deep - Press Release
“The Woods Are Lovely, Dark and Deep” – Helena is turning into a real family town. When disgruntled “reformed” realtor Tonya calls the police on a squatter living in one of her homes, Jenny arrives only to discover a shocking connection to her past tied to the case. Across town, Cassie and Beau work to track the still-missing backpacker and Sunny works to protect a secret of her own hidden in the woods. Meanwhile, Beau’s daughter Emily takes a campground investigation dangerously into her own hands, but has she stumbled upon a story far more nefarious than she could have imagined? Find out on “Big Sky: Deadly Trails” WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Episode 3.05 - Reflections - Press Release
Episode 305: “Reflections” (Available to stream on 9/22/22) Mariner and Boimler work the Starfleet recruitment booth at an alien job fair, Rutherford challenges himself.
The Flash - Season 9 - Richard Harmon Joins Cast as Captain Boomerang
A key Arrowverse villain is heading to Central City. Richard Harmon (The 100) has been been tapped to recur as Owen Mercer (aka Captain Boomerang) in the upcoming ninth season of CW’s The Flash. Per the CW’s description, a comic book favorite, a new post-Crisis Captain Boomerang has recently...
Reacher - Season 2 - Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley & Rory Cochrane Among New Actors Joining Cast
Serinda Swan (Coroner), Ferdinand Kingsley (Sandman) and Rory Cochrane (Winning Time) are set as series regulars opposite Alan Ritchson in the upcoming second season of Prime Video’s Reacher. Also joining the cast are guest star Domenick Lombardozzi (Magnum P.I.), along with Luke Bilyk (DeGrassi: The Next Generation), Dean McKenzie...
Mayor Of Kingstown - Season 2 - Gratiela Brancusi & Lane Garrison Join Cast
Gratiela Brancusi (1883) and Lane Garrison (Yellowstone) have joined the Season 2 cast of Paramount+’s Mayor of Kingstown in recurring roles. Brancusi will play Tatiana, a hostess at the Cheetah Nightclub. Garrison will play Carney, one of the higher-ranking prison guards at Kingstown and an associate of Mike’s (Jeremy...
The Rookie - Episode 5.02 - Dye Hard - Press Release
The Rookie: Dye Hard (10/9) “Dye Hard” – Officer John Nolan is assigned his first rookie, Officer Celina Juarez, whose unconventional approach to police work poses a unique challenge for him on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, OCT. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
She Hulk: Attorney at Law - Review – Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans: What’s in A Name?
Warning: This review may contain spoilers. This week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law gives us another humorous glimpse into Jennifer Walters’ (Tatiana Maslany) neophyte superhero journey as She-Hulk. In “Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans,” Jen finds herself having to defend the name she once rejected. Just her latest attempt to find balance in her new complicated life as an attorney and a superhero.
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 2.05 - Icing on the Cake - Press Release
Episode 205 "Icing on the Cake" Alex leads our crew of old and new Mighty Ducks through their first week of team training with the spirit of summer fun - but she struggles to bring a disengaged Jace into the fold. Coach Cole, meanwhile, drives Team Dominate through power practices, and Evan pushes himself harder than ever. And Maya tries to help Sofi find her inner rebel. When a conflict forces Evan to choose between his new squad and his best friend, we discover an unexpected side of Cole.
Sarah (Jessica Sipos, “Another Life”) and Kevin’s (Penny) baby arrives, kicking off a week of celebration. Mick (Williams) and Megan (Niven) prepare for their wedding, broken relationships are mended, and new surprises abound in the finale of “Chesapeake Shores.”
The Walking Dead - Episode 11.17 - Lockdown - Promo, Promotional Photos + Premiere Date
NOTE: These photos are from multiple upcoming episodes. The Walking Dead will return on October 2nd, 2022.
The Equalizer - Season 3 - Donal Logue and Gloria Reuben Join Cast
Donal Logue (Sons of Anarchy, Vikings) and Gloria Reuben (ER, Mr. Robot) have joined the cast of CBS’ The Equalizer for Season 3. The Queen Latifah starrer returns with new episodes on October 2. Logue will portray Colton Fisk, one of the CIA’s most decorated agents, an ex-CIA union...
Scanners - TV Series Remake of David Cronenberg Film In Development At HBO
David Cronenberg’s Scanners is being turned in to a TV series. The 1981 sci-fi horror film, which was essentially Cronenberg’s breakout hit, is in development at HBO.
The Good Doctor - Episode 6.01 - Afterparty - Press Release
The Good Doctor: SEASON PREMIERE - Afterparty (10/3) “Afterparty” – Shaun and Lea’s long-awaited wedding reception is interrupted by a violent attack at the hospital and the entire team must mobilize to save the victims. Meanwhile, the trauma of seeing people he cares for in life-threatening situations is affecting Shaun in more ways than one on the season premiere of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, OCT. 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
La Brea - Episode 2.02 - The Cave - Press Release
10/04/2022 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : While Gavin enlists the help of his grandfather to guide him to his missing wife, Eve and Levi navigate a horrifying new reality. In 1988, Josh and Riley discover they’re being followed by a suspicious man who reveals information about the mystery behind the sinkholes.
Welcome to Chippendales - First Look Promo + Premiere Date Announced
Are you ready for the time of your life? Welcome to Chippendales takes the stage November 22 on Hulu. A sprawling true-crime saga, “Welcome to Chippendales” tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process.
