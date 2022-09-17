Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Indy ties recent record for fatal hit-and-run crashes after man is killed on State Road 37
INDIANAPOLIS – A man is dead following a fatal hit-and-run on Indy’s south side. Police say an off-duty IMPD civilian employee was headed home from work when they spotted the victim dead in the southbound lanes of State Road 37 at Epler. Police believe the victim, identified Wednesday...
IMPD: Man with 6 warrants leads police on chase in stolen truck, crashes into home
INDIANAPOLIS – Police said a man with six active warrants led officers on a chase and crash on Indy’s near south side. The suspect was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after crashing a stolen truck into a home on South Pennsylvania. That crash knocked out a support beam and caused the porch to collapse. The […]
Man struck and killed in hit-and-run on SR 37
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that left a man dead late Tuesday on the southwest side of Indianapolis. The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on State Road 37 at Epler Avenue, which is just south of I-465. Officers said a civilian IMPD employee notified police of what appeared to be […]
cbs4indy.com
3 shot outside Cumberland gas station, 1 victim dead
CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Police are investigating after three people were shot outside a gas station in Cumberland. One victim later died at the hospital. According to the Cumberland Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Speedway gas station located at 10th Street and German Church Road. As shots were fired, police said innocent bystanders ducked for cover inside the gas station and even hid in drink refrigerators.
Shooting leaves 2 injured, 1 in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking into a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., IMPD officers responded to St. Vincent Hospital on West 86th Street on report of two people walking in with gunshot wounds. One of the two victims is listed in critical […]
Total of 3 people, including 12-year-old, now dead after wrong-way I-465 crash
A total of three people, including a 12-year-old girl, have now died from injuries they suffered in a wrong-way crash on I-465 following a police pursuit.
Police pursuit ends with truck striking house on Indy's near south side
INDIANAPOLIS — A police pursuit ended when a truck struck a house on Indianapolis' near south side early Tuesday morning. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., officers located the truck of a man with several active warrants, including possession of cocaine, auto theft, and possession of a controlled substance, IMPD said. The truck was traveling at a high speed at the time, police said.
Police chase leads to wrong-way crash killing one, injuring children
One person died and multiple others are seriously injured after a wrong-way crash on the entrance ramp to Interstate 465 off Rockville Road following a police pursuit on Saturday.
Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was […]
Police looking for help finding vehicle connected to deadly hit-and-run
Police are asking for help finding a vehicle that is possibly connected to a hit-and-run crash that left an Indianapolis man dead.
Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Lafayette Road
UPDATE: The coroner on Tuesday identified the pedestrian killed as 31-year-old Marion Juarez-Argueta. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi Monday morning on Indianapolis’ west side, police confirmed. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive. IMPD says a man was […]
Person critically injured in shooting on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot Wednesday morning on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 6000 block of East Washington Street, near South Arlington Avenue, just before 10 a.m. When police arrived, they found someone who...
Hendricks County highway worker dies after stepping behind excavating equipment
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Hendricks County Highway Department employee died on Wednesday morning after being struck by a large piece of excavating equipment while working on a job site. According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred around 9:45 a.m. near a rural intersection at County Road 450 South and 675 W, […]
Driver followed Kokomo man’s truck for 50 miles after hit-and-run crash on I-69
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. – A driver followed a Kokomo man for more than 50 miles after being involved in a hit-and-run crash. According to Indiana State Police, the incident started on I-69 in Daviess County around 5:25 p.m. Monday. The driver of a 1996 Toyota Corolla had stopped near the Washington exit to help another […]
wrtv.com
Toddler inside truck stolen from gas station is found, police say
INDIANAPOLIS — The 2-year-old boy who was inside a vehicle that was stolen has been found safe, according to police. Sources say the child was located in the 2600 block of North High School Road after a civilian reported seeing a truck appearing to be the one that was stolen drop him off, possibly at a random location. The child's mother has confirmed his identity, according to IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook.
Wave 3
20-year-old killed in Indiana hit-and-run; woman arrested on DUI charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 20-year-old man was hit by a car and killed early Sunday morning. The driver accused is behind bars. Around 1:50 a.m., Bloomington police officers were called to respond to the intersection of North Walnut Street and 12th Street on a report of a crash. Bloomington...
wbiw.com
Concerned citizen reports erratic driver, BPD makes OWI arrest
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Friday after Bedford Police officers responded to a call of a driver in a green F250 with Texas license plates speeding and swerving and nearly striking a vehicle on 5th Street. The caller reported the driver of the truck had pulled out...
cbs4indy.com
‘No dye packs. No GPS.’: Man on supervised release sentenced to 9.5 years in Indianapolis robbery spree
INDIANAPOLIS – The suspect in a series of robberies and attempted robberies around Indianapolis was a familiar face to federal prosecutors. Marvin Smith, 37, was on supervised release after being previously arrested and prosecuted in 2016 for a pair of pharmacy robberies. He got out of prison in January 2021 and stayed out of trouble for about a year and three months.
cbs4indy.com
2 arrested after Columbus man overdoses on Fentanyl
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Two people face charges after a man overdosed on Fentanyl in July. The Columbus Police Department said the arrest comes after a man was found dead in the 1200 block of Indianapolis Road in July. Toxicology tests show he died as a result of fentanyl intoxication.
cbs4indy.com
Child located while search for stolen truck continues
INDIANAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a truck was stolen with a child inside. Child located while search for stolen truck continues. Call to rein in healthcare costs, as Indiana lawmakers …. Police looking for help finding vehicle connected …. License plate reader helps track down stolen truck. Indiana lawmakers...
