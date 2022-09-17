ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FOX59

Man struck and killed in hit-and-run on SR 37

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that left a man dead late Tuesday on the southwest side of Indianapolis. The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on State Road 37 at Epler Avenue, which is just south of I-465. Officers said a civilian IMPD employee notified police of what appeared to be […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 shot outside Cumberland gas station, 1 victim dead

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Police are investigating after three people were shot outside a gas station in Cumberland. One victim later died at the hospital. According to the Cumberland Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Speedway gas station located at 10th Street and German Church Road. As shots were fired, police said innocent bystanders ducked for cover inside the gas station and even hid in drink refrigerators.
CUMBERLAND, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
FOX59

Shooting leaves 2 injured, 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking into a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., IMPD officers responded to St. Vincent Hospital on West 86th Street on report of two people walking in with gunshot wounds. One of the two victims is listed in critical […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police pursuit ends with truck striking house on Indy's near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A police pursuit ended when a truck struck a house on Indianapolis' near south side early Tuesday morning. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., officers located the truck of a man with several active warrants, including possession of cocaine, auto theft, and possession of a controlled substance, IMPD said. The truck was traveling at a high speed at the time, police said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Lafayette Road

UPDATE: The coroner on Tuesday identified the pedestrian killed as 31-year-old Marion Juarez-Argueta. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi Monday morning on Indianapolis’ west side, police confirmed. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive. IMPD says a man was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Person critically injured in shooting on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot Wednesday morning on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 6000 block of East Washington Street, near South Arlington Avenue, just before 10 a.m. When police arrived, they found someone who...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Toddler inside truck stolen from gas station is found, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2-year-old boy who was inside a vehicle that was stolen has been found safe, according to police. Sources say the child was located in the 2600 block of North High School Road after a civilian reported seeing a truck appearing to be the one that was stolen drop him off, possibly at a random location. The child's mother has confirmed his identity, according to IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Concerned citizen reports erratic driver, BPD makes OWI arrest

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested Friday after Bedford Police officers responded to a call of a driver in a green F250 with Texas license plates speeding and swerving and nearly striking a vehicle on 5th Street. The caller reported the driver of the truck had pulled out...
BEDFORD, IN
cbs4indy.com

‘No dye packs. No GPS.’: Man on supervised release sentenced to 9.5 years in Indianapolis robbery spree

INDIANAPOLIS – The suspect in a series of robberies and attempted robberies around Indianapolis was a familiar face to federal prosecutors. Marvin Smith, 37, was on supervised release after being previously arrested and prosecuted in 2016 for a pair of pharmacy robberies. He got out of prison in January 2021 and stayed out of trouble for about a year and three months.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 arrested after Columbus man overdoses on Fentanyl

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Two people face charges after a man overdosed on Fentanyl in July. The Columbus Police Department said the arrest comes after a man was found dead in the 1200 block of Indianapolis Road in July. Toxicology tests show he died as a result of fentanyl intoxication.
COLUMBUS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Child located while search for stolen truck continues

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after a truck was stolen with a child inside. Child located while search for stolen truck continues. Call to rein in healthcare costs, as Indiana lawmakers …. Police looking for help finding vehicle connected …. License plate reader helps track down stolen truck. Indiana lawmakers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

