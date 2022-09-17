Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hudson Star-Observer
Three games to watch: Teams jockey for position in conference standings
Second place is on the line in Big Rivers Conference volleyball while local rivals meet on the football field and one team tries to stay undefeated. Hudson, fresh off a first place finish at its home quad last Saturday, will host five-time defending champion River Falls in a battle for second place in the Big Rivers Conference. Both teams take conference records of 2-1 into the match and trail only undefeated Chippewa Falls.
Hudson Star-Observer
Happy homecoming, Raiders
It’s Hudson homecoming week. Starting today, Monday, Sept. 19, students at Hudson High School will be celebrating by dressing up during the school day. Each day has a unique theme, leading up to Friday’s Raider pride day, building morale before the homecoming football game. On Friday, Sept. 23,...
Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota
Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
fox9.com
Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Another Unusual Warning Issued in Minnesota As Temperatures Drop
Just 8 days ago, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin were told to bust out their buffalo plaid because we received the first-ever flannel warning. But it looks like that unusual alert showed up in the forecast again for the midwest by another TV station in Rochester. Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin...
Hudson Star-Observer
Students in running for national scholarship
Hudson High School and the community of River Falls both have students who have been named 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists. Hudson seniors Shloke Jani and Logan Ion were named as semifinalists along with River Falls’ Daniel Deutsch and River Falls High School’s Derek Weissinger. “These academically talented...
Hudson Star-Observer
Golden Rule team brings Booyah to Hudson
When Hudson Mayor Rich O’Connor asked me if I’d tasted Booyah, I had to swallow my librarian pride and admit I’d never heard this strange word. Two days later, I spotted a Booyah sign in North St. Paul, promptly took a photo and showed it to him.
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people facing life-threatening injuries following Gophers game
Two people facing life-threatening injuries after being struck following Gophers game. (Minneapolis, MN) --Two people are reportedly facing life-threatening injuries after being s…
IN THIS ARTICLE
Couple in their 70's hit by moving car near Gopher football stadium
Police say a husband and wife in their 70’s were hit by a moving car while cross the street late Saturday afternoon near where the Gophers were playing football
Minnesota And Illinois Stores Included In Latest Closing Announcement
I remember very clearly when I heard the news that Shopko was closing in Rochester, Minnesota, and it hit our family in a way that was unique because I had family members who worked in one of the stores. It was heartbreaking though to see places we shopped at a lot sell off everything and turn the lights off for the final time. Unfortunately, this experience is happening again for 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout our country, including stores in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
Hudson Star-Observer
Beverly Sellent
Beverly Fall Sellent, age 89, passed away on September 17, 2022, at the Deerfield Gables Care Center in New Richmond, WI. She was born the daughter of Levi and Viola (Erickson) Tolzman on November 11, 1932, near Balsam Lake, WI. A graduate of Balsam Lake High School, she married Harry Fall and they raised a loving family of seven children. In 1970 Bev and Harry purchased the Red Rooster Ballroom east of New Richmond and provided an upbeat community center for that area. After Harry’s untimely passing, Bev married Walter Sellent. For many years they continued the Red Rooster as the default area venue for weddings, anniversaries, dining, and a point of relaxation. Bev was the smiling friendly hostess and food preparer for untold family gatherings and celebrations at the Rooster. Bev and Walt retired to Mudhen Lake near Siren, WI, and traveled extensively in their motorhome. She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands Harry Fall and Walter Sellent, sons Gregory Fall and Steven Fall, son-in-law Craig Hansen, brothers-in-law Phillip Nelson, George Sellent, Bernard Sellent, and Clarence Sellent, and sisters-in-law Margaret Draves and Dorothy Werking. Bev is survived by brothers-in-law Clinton (Eleanore) Fall and Henry (Nila) Sellent, sister-in-law Sonja Nelson; children Linette (Patrick) Brown, Doug (Diane) Fall, Bruce Fall, Cindy (Don) Keilen, and Debbie Hansen; step children Judy (Al) Scherff, Kathy (Larry) Gowin, and Rick (JoAnn) Sellent; grandchildren Ryan (Teresa) Brown, Regan (Rachel) Brown, Megan (John) Kinder, Jason Fall, Marshall (Andrea) Fall, Matthew (Sarah) Fall, Nicole (Ryan) Shannon, Elizabeth Fall, Oliver Fall, Tamara Heutmaker, Michael Keilen, Daniel ( Julie) Keilen, Patrick Keilen, Steve (Trish) Keilen, Tyler Hansen, Sophie Hansen, John Hansen, Erica Maniak, and Jeremy (Kayla) Maniak; step grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A visitation will take place from 1:00 to 3:00 pm on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. A Prayer Service will be held at 3:00 pm following the visitation. Burial will take place at the Amery Cemetery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
Hudson Star-Observer
Ryan Christopher Malm
Ryan Christopher Malm our beloved son, big brother, grandson, nephew, friend and comrade, passed away on August 28th, 2022. While walking friends home, he was hit by a drunk driver who fled the scene. He was only 25 years young. Ryan was born in Northern California, but grew up in River Falls where he loved his wrestling team. After graduating, he joined the Army and served for four years as a forward observer for the 82nd Airborne. He traveled across the globe, did a tour of duty in Afghanistan and was currently serving in the North Carolina Gaurd as a Staff Sergeant. He packed 80 years of life into 25 and lived it to the absolute fullest. We will be celebrating him with a military service held on October 1st. at the Paratrooper’s chapel in Fort Bragg, NC at 11:00 am. We will also have a Celebration of Life held on October 8th, from 1 to 4 pm, at the River Falls Golf Club. He is missed dearly by so many.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAU-TV 13
One person hurt after motorcycle crash in Pierce County
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Pierce County Saturday. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 17 around 11:22 a.m., authorities received a report of a single motorcycle crash with injury on 300th Avenue at 620th Street Bay City, Wis. in Hartland Township.
Hudson Star-Observer
Northwood Tech hosts HOMES workforce innovation grant roundtable event
Northwood Technical College hosted a roundtable event Thursday, Sept. 15, at the college’s New Richmond campus conference center. Employers, Impact Seven and Northwood Tech staff discussed grant details and planning to utilize the $9.8 million Housing Opportunity and Mobile Education Solutions (HOMES) Wisconsin Innovation Grant. Also in attendance was...
Hwy. 12 closed for 'extended period of time' after semi crash near Maple Plain
Highway 12 is closed for an "extended period of time" Tuesday morning after a semi truck rollover crash. The West Hennepin Police posted at 6 a.m. images of the crash that happened at the eastbound Hwy. 12 and County Road 90 roundabout west of Maple Plain. At this time there's...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
A look inside the Viking Mississippi
The glossy finish of the tile floors and the fresh new smell as you walk through the Viking Mississippi instantly takes you on an unforgettable and tranquil trip. As you enter the ship into the Explorer’s Lounge, ethereal music plays and a panoramic view of the Mississippi can be seen through the windows.
"Hobbit home" up for sale in River Falls, Wisconsin
RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- Western Wisconsin isn't exactly the Shire, but a house is up for sale in River Falls that from the outside has the feel of a hobbit's home.The two-bedroom home built in 1972 was designed by architect Mike McGuire and is selling for $315,000.It's a "bermed-earth-sheltered home," meaning the portions of the house that is above ground is covered with earth to protect and insulate the home. These types of homes often blend into the landscape and this one's no different: it's nestled into a hill and surrounded by 3.5 acres of nature.It features skylights in the roof and has three wood burning fireplaces (perfect to sit around while eating breakfast and second breakfast).The inside is a little more modern-looking with stark-white walls and a domed ceiling."The thoughtfully designed layout with a modern feel gives you the perfect opportunity to create your own space to enjoy or thrill and potential opportunity to host as a short-term rental," the listing on Zillow says.
Woman killed, 2 injured in White Bear Lake crash
A North Branch woman died in a crash and two others were injured Monday morning. The woman has been identified as 51-year-old Kimberly Ann Stieper. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report said the crash happened at about 8:22 a.m. on Highway 61, south of Leibel St. in White Bear Lake Township.
Hudson Star-Observer
Phipps Fest opens with a bang
Two artists opened Phipps Fest on Sept. 17 before Yam Haus took the stage. Hariz and The Catalina both performed at the bandshell at Lakefront Park in downtown. Hariz was a last minute booking as the artist Ber had to cancel due to health issues. Hariz is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist pop artist from Los Angeles.
Comments / 0