ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Dry your own herbs and you'll never have to buy bottled ones again

By Kristin Guy
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16iLZv_0hzdVbb000

Can You Dig It is a monthly series by Kristin Guy in which a real-life garden DIY is tackled with style. Whether you've got an expansive outdoor plot or just a few houseplants, Kristin will inspire you to grow even more with easy-to-accomplish projects and horticultural know-how.

When you think about preserving summer produce, pickling and canning are typically what comes to mind. Drying tends to be an afterthought, but it can be just as powerful for saving summertime flavors! There's something calming about the drying process, too — you quite literally have to slow down and be patient — and you can easily create your own drying tools to make this ritual even more special.

Throughout the summer, I'm consistently harvesting and drying herbs to stock up my kitchen for year-round use. It's easy to do, especially since herbs are easy to grow, and it saves you a ton of money in the spice aisle. You don't need a fancy dehydrator, either. With just a few supplies, you can make your own DIY herb dryers that can easily be customized to suit your space and style.

As you decide which of these two projects to make, keep in mind the types of plants you want to dry and be sure to leave enough space for them in your design. While herbs are easy for beginners to dry, these designs can be used for flower stems, peppers, tea leaves, and more.

How to make a hanging herb dryer

This hanging herb dryer is extremely easy to make, and it can be expanded with multiple tiers to accommodate more herbs. For a multi-level dryer, you'll want to buy several hoops in staggered sizes.

Materials:

How to make it:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ck8N_0hzdVbb000

Attach the basket chain or cord to your hoop — three attachment points will give you the best balance. Tie together the cords at the top, if needed, and hang as many hooks as you'd like from the hoop. If you're making a multi-tier hanger, start with the smallest ring at the top and hang larger hoops beneath it to create a cone-like shape. You can make the dryer as big or little as you want, so feel free to customize to your heart's desire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJdbV_0hzdVbb000

Once your dryer is complete, wrap bundles of fresh herbs together with twine. Use the string to make a loop that can hang over each hook. For best results, hang the herbs upside down in a cool, dark place, as extreme heat and/or light can take away from the flavor.

Once completely dry — and I do mean completely dry, or else they may get moldy — store your herbs in an airtight container. You can keep them on the stem or save just the leaves for easy use when cooking.

How to make a stackable drying screen

These drying screens can be made using old picture frames — upcycling at its finest — and you can stack several on top of each other to dry all your herbs in one place.

Materials:

How to make it:

Measure the interior of the frame — the screen will sit on the inner lip where the glass usually goes — then cut the screen so it will fit inside. Lay the mesh inside the frame, and secure it in place using your staple gun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zkP2z_0hzdVbb000

Use hot glue to attach the half beads to the back side of the frame, with one in each of the four corners. If you're planning to stack several screens, you'll want to make sure the feet are tall enough to provide space for herbs (and air circulation) between the panels.

For best results when using this style of dryer, arrange fresh herbs without overlapping to allow for maximum airflow. Leave them in a cool, dry place for several weeks, and turn them over periodically to make sure that they are completely dried out before storing them in an airtight container.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Wall-Mounted Bottle Openers You’ll Proudly Display in Your Home

When you’re craving a cold soda or beer, there’s nothing more frustrating than not being able to open it. A wall-mounted bottle opener is preferable to a portable one, but why? Well, because you can avoid the frustration of going through kitchen drawers while guests are over or someone wants to make a toast. A good quality wall-mounted bottle opener will open the bottle more effectively and have a look that seamlessly fits your home decor. Colorwise, consider matching your appliances or cabinet hardware. Unlike its portable counterpart, this installed opener will always be visible, and a guest can never misplace...
LIFESTYLE
Salon

An enamel butter warmer is the not-so-frivolous luxury I want for fall

When I moved out on my own, I spent the first few years living in a string of rented studio apartments with shoebox-sized galley kitchens. Cooking in places with minimal counter and storage space (and one particularly wonky oven) taught me a lot about the craft and provided me with some best practices I still regard as true: When cooking for a crowd, don't make a menu in which everything has to cook using the same appliance; vertical storage is a kitchen's best friend; and rolling bar carts are good for more than just booze.
HOME & GARDEN
Salon

Why hot foam could be the weed killer of the future

Like many human inventions, pesticides come with numerous benefits but at a high cost. Just like plastics are simultaneously useful and toxic, the chemicals we spray to kill bugs, weeds and fungi can protect our farms but wreak havoc on the planet and our bodies. But it's not like we...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Herbs#Drying#Bottled
Salon

Don't use NyQuil to cook "sleepy chicken," FDA warns home cooks

About a week ago, I learned that the young adults on TikTok had discovered butter crocks, a development that warmed my heart (and prompted me to ask the fine folks over at the Institute of Culinary Education how they prefer to store their good butter). Still basking in the glow of a surprisingly wholesome, dairy-centered internet trend, I sat down at my desk this morning ready to face the day — that is, until I saw a message from my editor that simply read: "NyQuil Chicken is apparently a thing."
HEALTH
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
167K+
Followers
19K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy