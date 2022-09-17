Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped in Glennville
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped in Glennville Wednesday. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spoke to the Glennville Rotary Club Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of restoring voter confidence before the November election. Raffensperger took questions from Rotary club members all with a main message Georgians are...
allongeorgia.com
Kemp Awards Over $30M in Second Round of Homelessness and Housing Insecurity Grants
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the second round of grant awards for housing initiatives across Georgia focused on fighting homelessness and housing insecurity exacerbated by the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $30,833,309 will be awarded from the American Rescue Plan and the State Fiscal...
Payments roll out for Georgians in certain social benefit programs
ATLANTA — There's good news for Georgians enrolled in statewide benefit programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, and PeachCare for kids. The first batch of assistance payments have started rolling into bank accounts. They're one time payments of $350. According to the department of human services, those who have email...
allongeorgia.com
Kemp Signs Proclamation Recognizing Hunting and Fishing Day in Georgia
In a proclamation recently signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, is established as Hunting and Fishing Day in Georgia. This signing, arranged by the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, acknowledges the importance of conservation work that can continue to be done because of the contributions of hunters and anglers.
The Citizen Online
Flat Creek Baptist pastor Saefkow nominated to head Ga. Baptist Convention
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Fayetteville pastor Josh Saefkow, a champion of the Cooperative Program and current chairman of the Georgia Baptist Executive Committee, will be nominated to serve as president of the Georgia Baptist Convention at an annual meeting set for Nov. 13-15 in Augusta. Buford First Baptist Church Lead...
The Muscogee get their say in national park plan for Georgia
MACON, Ga. (AP) — When Tracie Revis climbs the Great Temple Mound, rising nine stories above the Ocmulgee River in the center of present-day Georgia, she walks in the steps of her Muscogean ancestors who were forcibly removed to Oklahoma 200 years ago. “This is lush, gorgeous land. The...
saportareport.com
Herschel Walker’s nonprofit ‘problem’ highlights real problems faced by Georgia nonprofits
By Guest Columnist DAVE PAULE senior consultant at Our Fundraising Search and Georgia State University instructor. It’s hard to avoid political messaging in Georgia during campaign season. This election is no exception, with some of the most extensive messaging surrounding Herschel Walker’s controversial involvement with Patriot Support. This story has legs beyond the campaign; it highlights many of the challenges nonprofits face when they associate their brand with another. Especially, when that brand is a celebrity’s.
WALB 10
Some South Ga. schools seeing issues getting enough milk. Here’s why.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia schools have notified parents they will have to raise prices on the milk in some student lunches. Because two milk supplier plants are shutting down at the end of the month, the school districts are having to find and use new suppliers. “Well...
Georgia fake elector lied about her role in alleged voting equipment breach, records state
A former Republican Party official in Georgia who was a fake elector in 2020 misrepresented her role in an alleged breach of voting equipment at a rural elections office two months after the last presidential election, a court filing says. The filing late Monday is part of a broader lawsuit...
CBS 46
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has solid lead over Democrat Stacey Abrams in new poll
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new poll released Tuesday by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows GOP incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp holding a solid lead in his bid for reelection over Democrat Stacey Abrams. The poll, which also shows leads for Republicans in the race for lieutenant governor, secretary of state and...
Stacey Abrams campaigns in Forsyth County as she urges community's support
CUMMING, Ga. — It was a rare stop for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Sunday, as she campaigned in Forsyth County. The gubernatorial candidate's One Georgia Assembly joined Georgia's 6th Congressional District Democrats inside the FoCAL Center. Stacey Abrams energized the crowd and admitted she needs the votes...
fox5atlanta.com
Lords of the Flies plaguing Georgia homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ga. - The owners of a defunct Georgia dairy farm agreed to pay $85,000 for causing a toxic spill that killed nearly 1,700 fish. The June fish kill happened after David and Roger McAvoy allowed liquid waste — called soil amendments — to leak into a nearby Wilkes County river.
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
WRDW-TV
Voting in Georgia: Here’s everything you need to know
ATLANTA, Ga. - Georgia’s general election is less than 50 days away, but before voters can cast their ballot, they must be registered to vote. Here’s everything you need to know before Nov. 8. How can I register to vote?. The last day to register to vote is...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
GAF to Build $146 Million Manufacturing Plant in Georgia
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF Materials will...
WJCL
Does Gov. Kemp support an emergency contraception ban? Secret recording raises questions
ATLANTA — A secretly recorded conversation with Gov. Brian Kemp at a UGA tailgate last week has some democratic lawmakers outraged. "We are here today because once again, Georgia women are anxious and angry," Sen. Elena Parent said in a press conference Monday. "Brian Kemp has already banned abortion...
Want to weigh in on Georgia Power’s proposed rate increase? Here’s how
Georgians will be able to voice their concerns about Georgia Power’s plans to raise electricity rates by 12% during a series of hearings beginning later this month before a final vote in December. The Georgia Public Service Commission has adopted new procedures that allow each person to speak for up to three minutes during the first hour […] The post Want to weigh in on Georgia Power’s proposed rate increase? Here’s how appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Cataract surgeries subject to prior approval requirements for some in Georgia – but not in other states
Georgians who are members of two large Medicare Advantage plans may face a tougher time getting cataract surgery – a routine eye procedure for older people. That’s because Aetna and Humana now require doctors in Georgia to get prior approval for cataract removal for Medicare Advantage enrollees. Georgia eye doctors say the requirements are burdensome […] The post Cataract surgeries subject to prior approval requirements for some in Georgia – but not in other states appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia State Parks’ “Leaf Watch” Provides Travel Tips for Leaf Peepers
Park rangers are often asked when leaf color will peak. Only Mother Nature knows for sure, but Georgia’s most vibrant hues usually come toward the end of October or early November. Shutterbugs are encouraged to share their favorite shots on Instagram, tagging #GaLeafWatch and @GaStateParks for a chance to have their photos featured on Leaf Watch.
With clear skies, peanut harvest gets under way in southwest Georgia
ALBANY — When it comes to the southwest Georgia peanut harvest, the proof is in the pudding, or more accurately, in the rows of goobers being plowed up in fields across the region. The tasty legumes are big business in Georgia, with the top 10 counties for peanuts in...
