Georgia State

wtoc.com

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped in Glennville

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stopped in Glennville Wednesday. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spoke to the Glennville Rotary Club Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of restoring voter confidence before the November election. Raffensperger took questions from Rotary club members all with a main message Georgians are...
GLENNVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Payments roll out for Georgians in certain social benefit programs

ATLANTA — There's good news for Georgians enrolled in statewide benefit programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, and PeachCare for kids. The first batch of assistance payments have started rolling into bank accounts. They're one time payments of $350. According to the department of human services, those who have email...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Kemp Signs Proclamation Recognizing Hunting and Fishing Day in Georgia

In a proclamation recently signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, is established as Hunting and Fishing Day in Georgia. This signing, arranged by the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, acknowledges the importance of conservation work that can continue to be done because of the contributions of hunters and anglers.
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

Herschel Walker’s nonprofit ‘problem’ highlights real problems faced by Georgia nonprofits

By Guest Columnist DAVE PAULE senior consultant at Our Fundraising Search and Georgia State University instructor. It’s hard to avoid political messaging in Georgia during campaign season. This election is no exception, with some of the most extensive messaging surrounding Herschel Walker’s controversial involvement with Patriot Support. This story has legs beyond the campaign; it highlights many of the challenges nonprofits face when they associate their brand with another. Especially, when that brand is a celebrity’s.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Lords of the Flies plaguing Georgia homeowners

LOUISVILLE, Ga. - The owners of a defunct Georgia dairy farm agreed to pay $85,000 for causing a toxic spill that killed nearly 1,700 fish. The June fish kill happened after David and Roger McAvoy allowed liquid waste — called soil amendments — to leak into a nearby Wilkes County river.
WILKES COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Voting in Georgia: Here’s everything you need to know

ATLANTA, Ga. - Georgia’s general election is less than 50 days away, but before voters can cast their ballot, they must be registered to vote. Here’s everything you need to know before Nov. 8. How can I register to vote?. The last day to register to vote is...
GEORGIA STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

GAF to Build $146 Million Manufacturing Plant in Georgia

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF Materials will...
VALDOSTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Want to weigh in on Georgia Power’s proposed rate increase? Here’s how

Georgians will be able to voice their concerns about Georgia Power’s plans to raise electricity rates by 12% during a series of hearings beginning later this month before a final vote in December. The Georgia Public Service Commission has adopted new procedures that allow each person to speak for up to three minutes during the first hour […] The post Want to weigh in on Georgia Power’s proposed rate increase? Here’s how appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Cataract surgeries subject to prior approval requirements for some in Georgia – but not in other states

Georgians who are members of two large Medicare Advantage plans may face a tougher time getting cataract surgery – a routine eye procedure for older people. That’s because Aetna and Humana now require doctors in Georgia to get prior approval for cataract removal for Medicare Advantage enrollees.  Georgia eye doctors say the requirements are burdensome […] The post Cataract surgeries subject to prior approval requirements for some in Georgia – but not in other states appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia State Parks’ “Leaf Watch” Provides Travel Tips for Leaf Peepers

Park rangers are often asked when leaf color will peak. Only Mother Nature knows for sure, but Georgia’s most vibrant hues usually come toward the end of October or early November. Shutterbugs are encouraged to share their favorite shots on Instagram, tagging #GaLeafWatch and @GaStateParks for a chance to have their photos featured on Leaf Watch.
GEORGIA STATE

