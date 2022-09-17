MEXICO CITY (AP) — A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 has caused buildings to sway in Mexico’s capital. The earthquake struck early Thursday, just three days after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake shook western and central Mexico, killing two. The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday’s earthquake, like Monday’s, was centered in the western state of Michoacan near the Pacific coast. Michoacan’s state government said the quake was felt throughout the state, but did not immediately report damage.

