Queens, NY

fox5ny.com

NYPD arrests man for hit-and-run death of 5-year-old in Queens

NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested a man wanted for a hit-and-run accident that killed a 5-year-old boy. Jonathan Martinez was crossing 100th Street in East Elmhurst with his parents on Sept. 1st when a Dodge Ram pickup truck driving on McIntosh Street turned onto 100th Street and struck the child.
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

Man accused of killing FDNY EMT found fit to stand trial

NEW YORK - A man accused of stealing an ambulance and then driving it over a fire department medic, crushing her to death, has been ruled fit to stand trial, prosecutors say. Jose Gonalez faces murder charges and several other charges in the death of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo in 2017.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Shatyra Wingate Was Shot Near IS 278 in Marine Park, Brooklyn

Shatyra Wingate, a beautiful Brooklyn mother was shot in the head near IS 278 in Marine Park around 4:00 pm today. (Photos here and here) (Story here) The school went into lockdown to keep the middle school students safe. The Mother was brought to Brookdale Hospital. The media first reported...
BROOKLYN, NY
Queens, NY
Accidents
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
fox5ny.com

Inmate who jumped from jail barge into East River has died

NEW YORK - An inmate who jumped from a floating jail into the East River on Tuesday has died, authorities said. Gregory Acevedo, 48, climbed over the fence of a recreation yard at the Vernon C. Bain Center shortly before 12 p.m. and then jumped into the water, according to the city Department of Correction. Authorities apprehended him and brought him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died around 11 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Crane crushes car in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A crane tipped over and crushed a car in the Bronx Tuesday morning. It happened on Bedford Park Boulevard near St. Philip Neri Way. Details are limited but the FDNY had several crews at the scene. The crane appeared to be at a building that is under...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Man stabbed to death in Queens

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the fatal stabbing of a man on a Queens street on Monday morning. Police were called to the corner of 69th St. and Roosevelt Ave. in the Woodside neighborhood at around 2:45 a.m. They found a 55-year-old man with a stab wound to...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Man found fatally stabbed outside Bronx park, cops say

A 27-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a fight in the Bronx, police said Saturday. Cops responding to a call of an assault in progress about 9:45 p.m. Friday found Prince McMichael on the ground outside the entrance of Pelham Bay Park near Bruckner Blvd. and Wilkinson Ave. McMichael, a resident of Co-op City, had been repeatedly stabbed in the chest, police said. EMS rushed McMichael to ...
BRONX, NY
News 12

FDNY: 1 dead in Brooklyn building fire

A Brooklyn man is dead following a residential fire early Monday morning. Officials responded to a building fire inside of 844 Midwood St., and found a 69-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive after extinguishing the fire. Police have identified the victim as Wayne Davis. EMS transported Davis to NYC Health &...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Coney Island tragedy: Brooklyn mom accused of drowning her 3 kids fell through the cracks

The Coney Island summer was over and the September rain falling when Erin Merdy walked toward the Atlantic Ocean in the darkness, her three small children in tow for the three-block trip. The 30-year-old mother, recently hospitalized with post-partum depression, returned alone from the Brooklyn beach early last Monday after drowning the helpless siblings, including her 3-month-old son, just a ...
fox5ny.com

4 men shot in Queens, 1 dead

NEW YORK - A man was killed and three others hospitalized after a shooting on Sunday in the Elmhurst section of Queens. The NYPD says it happened around 1:30 p.m. at 95-23 41st Ave. A witness said the scene was covered in blood after the shooting. 28-year-old Edwin Naula was...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

4 men shot, 1 fatally, in Queens; 2 suspects fled on moped, cops say

ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A 28-year-old man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Queens Sunday afternoon, police said. Authorities responded to a multiple shooting near 41st Avenue and Warren Street in Elmhurst at around 1:30 p.m. and found four male victims with gunshot wounds, including one that was critically injured, […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man accused of killing 3 family members in Queens home: sources

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A man who was nabbed in Maine is accused of killing three family members in a Queens home, including a woman he had been dating, according to police and law enforcement sources. Travis Blake, 29, was officially charged Friday with three counts of manslaughter in the slayings of his former […]
QUEENS, NY

