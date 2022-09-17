NEW YORK - An inmate who jumped from a floating jail into the East River on Tuesday has died, authorities said. Gregory Acevedo, 48, climbed over the fence of a recreation yard at the Vernon C. Bain Center shortly before 12 p.m. and then jumped into the water, according to the city Department of Correction. Authorities apprehended him and brought him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died around 11 p.m.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO