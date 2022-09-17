Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
NYPD arrests man for hit-and-run death of 5-year-old in Queens
NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested a man wanted for a hit-and-run accident that killed a 5-year-old boy. Jonathan Martinez was crossing 100th Street in East Elmhurst with his parents on Sept. 1st when a Dodge Ram pickup truck driving on McIntosh Street turned onto 100th Street and struck the child.
fox5ny.com
Man accused of killing FDNY EMT found fit to stand trial
NEW YORK - A man accused of stealing an ambulance and then driving it over a fire department medic, crushing her to death, has been ruled fit to stand trial, prosecutors say. Jose Gonalez faces murder charges and several other charges in the death of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo in 2017.
queenoftheclick.com
Shatyra Wingate Was Shot Near IS 278 in Marine Park, Brooklyn
Shatyra Wingate, a beautiful Brooklyn mother was shot in the head near IS 278 in Marine Park around 4:00 pm today. (Photos here and here) (Story here) The school went into lockdown to keep the middle school students safe. The Mother was brought to Brookdale Hospital. The media first reported...
9-year-old dies after being struck by car in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn
The child was on the sidewalk when they were struck by a driver who was turning into a driveway.
fox5ny.com
Inmate who jumped from jail barge into East River has died
NEW YORK - An inmate who jumped from a floating jail into the East River on Tuesday has died, authorities said. Gregory Acevedo, 48, climbed over the fence of a recreation yard at the Vernon C. Bain Center shortly before 12 p.m. and then jumped into the water, according to the city Department of Correction. Authorities apprehended him and brought him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died around 11 p.m.
Cops injured in crash responding to child, 2, in cardiac arrest on Staten Island, officials say
NEW SPRINGVILLE, Staten Island (PIX11) — Two officers responding to a child in cardiac arrest were injured in a car accident on Staten Island Sunday, officials said. The police car and a civilian vehicle collided near Signs Road and Richmond Avenue in New Springville at around 10:20 a.m., according to an NYPD spokeswoman. The officers […]
longisland.com
Motorcyclist Rear-Ends Car on LI Expressway and Dies After being Airlifted to Hospital
Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist in Islandia Sunday afternoon. H. Reaves was driving a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on the Long Island Expressway at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a 2012 Toyota Prius just east of Old Nichols Road at 3:24 p.m.
fox5ny.com
Crane crushes car in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A crane tipped over and crushed a car in the Bronx Tuesday morning. It happened on Bedford Park Boulevard near St. Philip Neri Way. Details are limited but the FDNY had several crews at the scene. The crane appeared to be at a building that is under...
Man fatally shot outside E. Harlem grocery store during argument
A 29-year-old man was fatally shot during an argument outside an East Harlem grocery store Sunday night.
Loved ones hold funeral for 1 of 3 children drowned in Coney Island
Friends and family gathered at Caribe Funeral Home for 4-year-old Liliana Merdy's funeral, one of three siblings police believe were drowned by their mother exactly one week ago.
fox5ny.com
Man stabbed to death in Queens
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the fatal stabbing of a man on a Queens street on Monday morning. Police were called to the corner of 69th St. and Roosevelt Ave. in the Woodside neighborhood at around 2:45 a.m. They found a 55-year-old man with a stab wound to...
Police: Man in critical condition after he was shot on Flatbush Avenue
Police say a man was shot in the leg in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.
Man found fatally stabbed outside Bronx park, cops say
A 27-year-old man was fatally stabbed during a fight in the Bronx, police said Saturday. Cops responding to a call of an assault in progress about 9:45 p.m. Friday found Prince McMichael on the ground outside the entrance of Pelham Bay Park near Bruckner Blvd. and Wilkinson Ave. McMichael, a resident of Co-op City, had been repeatedly stabbed in the chest, police said. EMS rushed McMichael to ...
News 12
FDNY: 1 dead in Brooklyn building fire
A Brooklyn man is dead following a residential fire early Monday morning. Officials responded to a building fire inside of 844 Midwood St., and found a 69-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive after extinguishing the fire. Police have identified the victim as Wayne Davis. EMS transported Davis to NYC Health &...
4 people shot, 1 fatally outside market in Queens
The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on 41st Ave near Warren outside a corner market in Elmhurst. The entire area was roped off for investigation.
Coney Island tragedy: Brooklyn mom accused of drowning her 3 kids fell through the cracks
The Coney Island summer was over and the September rain falling when Erin Merdy walked toward the Atlantic Ocean in the darkness, her three small children in tow for the three-block trip. The 30-year-old mother, recently hospitalized with post-partum depression, returned alone from the Brooklyn beach early last Monday after drowning the helpless siblings, including her 3-month-old son, just a ...
fox5ny.com
4 men shot, 1 fatally, in Queens; 2 suspects fled on moped, cops say
ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A 28-year-old man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Queens Sunday afternoon, police said. Authorities responded to a multiple shooting near 41st Avenue and Warren Street in Elmhurst at around 1:30 p.m. and found four male victims with gunshot wounds, including one that was critically injured, […]
Woman loses control of car in Queens and strikes man, 25, causing 'severe leg injury'
A 32-year-old woman lost control of her car on Myrtle Avenue in the Glendale section of Queens around 1:40 p.m. Friday and struck a 25-year-old man, police said.
Man accused of killing 3 family members in Queens home: sources
SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A man who was nabbed in Maine is accused of killing three family members in a Queens home, including a woman he had been dating, according to police and law enforcement sources. Travis Blake, 29, was officially charged Friday with three counts of manslaughter in the slayings of his former […]
