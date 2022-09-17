Read full article on original website
Wellness Series Part One: Back to School (de Young Museum)
Barbro Osher Sculpture Garden, Kimball Education Gallery, Wilsey Court. We invite you, and all Bay Area families, to attend a literacy-themed, “back to school” program with Get Empowered! and Youth Speaks. This free event includes drop-in resources from Native American Health Center, activities, and entertainment for families. This...
Ctrl Alt Del: Tashlique 2022 at Crissy Field East Beach (SF)
Ctrl Alt Del: Tashlique 2022 at Crissy Field East Beach. Event Description: Mark the start of your new year with Reboot and the JCCSF. Reset your system with our modern spin on a 600-year-old Rosh Hashanah ritual called tashlich. This custom of ridding ourselves of all our bad vuggum (karma) from the previous year and getting a fresh start for the new one is traditionally enacted by tossing crumbs (we now use birdseed to be more eco-conscious) into the ocean. Join us on Monday, Sept. 26 by the shore at Crissy Field East Beach for a brief, engaging ritual. Bring a shofar, if you have one, to blow along with some of San Francisco’s finest players from the Jazz Mafia, the Irish Pipers Band, and The Church of John Coltrane. Find out more here. RSVP encouraged.
Lower Nob Hill Cleanup
Help us clean up trash in Lower Nob Hill. Meet at Another Cafe (1191 Pine St). Pickers, safety vests, trash bags, and latex gloves will be provided. Wear closed toe shoes. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information...
Mission Merchants Cleanup
Help the Mission Merchants Association clean up along the Mission Street Corridor. Meet at Arcana (2512 Mission St). Pickers, safety vests, trash bags, and latex gloves will be provided. Wear closed toe shoes. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check...
Hike & Meditation Tennessee Valley Trail (Mill Valley)
Hike & Meditation Tennessee Valley Trail in Mill Valley. Spend time in peaceful and beautiful nature with like minded people on the path of meditation and inner peace. We will hike for about 40 minutes, take a break, and then engage in a half an hour guided meditation. Meet at...
Bayview Beautification Day
Help us clean up in Bayview. Meet at Jamestown Ave at the Gilroy Steps (750 Jamestown Ave). All supplies provided. Stay afterwards for refreshments and to meet fellow volunteers. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the...
Toni Mirosevich in Conversation w/ Celeste Chan (SF Public Library)
Toni Mirosevich in conversation with Celeste Chan about her new story collection, “Spell Heaven.” The linked stories follow a lesbian couple moving from San Francisco to the Cannery Row, the heart of Steinbeck country, with profiles of their new neighbors and the challenges of being strangers in a new place.
“Representation Matters” Free Outoodr Film Festival in the Park (San Jose)
Join Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST) and Santa Clara County Parks (SCCP) as we co-host the Representation Matters Film Festival. The film program will feature stories about diversity in the outdoors. The festival will take place in person on Friday September 23 at Martial Cottle Park in San Jose starting at 6:30 P.M.
3rd-i Mutiny: Asians Storm British Music Film Screening + Afterparty (Castro Theater)
I’m super excited to share that Mutiny: Asians Storm British Music will be finally showing at this year’s 3rd-i SF Int’l South Asian Film Festival at the historic CastroTheater in SF on Sat 9/24 at 5pm followed by Q&A with director Vivek Bald (Cali native and UC Santa Cruz alum) & Bay area artists & activists.
Yerba Buena Gardens Cleanup
Help the Yerba Buena Gardens Conservancy clean up around Yerba Buena Gardens. Meet in front of Lemonade (781 Mission St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be...
Castro Valley Honey Autumn Harvest (2022)
Dang! This event has already taken place. Come by and let the sweet aroma of warm fresh honey lure you in. Taste the rich, sweet flavor of fresh-from-the-hive honeycomb, and learn anything you ever wanted to know about honey bees at our Autumn Honey Harvest. Our Castro Valley bees have...
Treat Plaza Market & Music Day (SF)
Join us for a Market & Music Day at Treat Plaza (16th Street and Harrison Street) on Saturday, September 24th from 12pm-4pm. Enjoy free live music and local arts and crafts vendors!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change...
Keep West Portal Clean + Free Candy Treats for Volunteers (SF)
Help us clean up in West Portal. Meet at BookShop West Portal (80 W Portal Ave). All supplies provided. Stay afterwards for a sweet treat at Shaw’s Candy Shop and to meet fellow volunteers. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please...
Portola Garden Tour 2022 (SF)
This tour of mostly private gardens is a fundraiser for the Horticulture and Floristry department of San Francisco City College. Explore beautiful and hidden spaces, learn about what grows here in the sunny southeast corner of San Francisco, enjoy the hospitality of our friendly gardeners, all the while helping SF City College continue to teach and inspire future garden designers and florists.
Golden Gate Park is Getting a “Golden Mile” in Fall 2022
After much controversy and debate (there were nine hours of non-stop public comment during the Board of Supervisors meeting), JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park was recently officially declared permanently “car-free.”. The next task is to try to turn the roadway into a vibrant “Golden Mile.”. Starting this...
Ube Festival: “Yum Yams” Celebration at Kapwa Gardens (SF)
We know you can’t get enough of Ube! Kapwa Gardens is excited to announce that Yum Yams: A Celebration of All Things Ube is back for the third time. Ube is a distinct Pilipino flavor with an equally distinct look. Made from boiled, mashed purple yams, its slightly nutty and vanilla taste can be found in an array of yummy sweet and savory foods, which we celebrate at Yum Yams!
Pacifica’s 35th Annual Pacific Coast Fog Fest (Sept. 24-25)
Pacifica’s 35th Annual Pacific Coast Fog Fest (Sept. 24-25) The Fog Fest was created in 1986 to promote Pacifica and to celebrate our marvelous coast. The Fog Fest kicks off Saturday morning at 10 am with the Discover Pacifica Parade and Marching Band Competition. Then stay and enjoy our Arts and Crafts booths, Food and Beverage booths, Live Music (3 stages!) & Entertainment, Family Fun Fest and a variety of other activities.
Hayes Valley’s Fall 2022 Outdoor Film Festival at Proxy (Sept. 23-Oct. 21)
Hayes Valley’s Fall 2022 Outdoor Film Festival at Proxy (Sept. 23-Oct. 21) As fall approaches and San Francisco “summer” begins, it’s time for the return of the FREE films at PROXY! This Fall season’s films examine the concept of people coming into their own power – through the lens of womanhood, sexuality, identity, and adversity. In each film, characters overcome personal hardships to etch out new meaning for themselves within the lot life has dealt them.
Free Performances by Post:ballet at Salesforce Park
Post:ballet is performing at Salesforce Park for two free performances of say i am you by Resident Choreographer Moscelyne ParkeHarrison. Come to the park’s Main Plaza at either 4:30 or 6:30 PM for the performance followed by an interactive movement jam!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the...
Golden Gate Park’s Brand New Street Busking Program
The San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department has launched an initiative that may be music to the ears of street performers: Busking in Golden Gate Park. The program allows musicians and other performers to easily obtain permits and schedule performances in designated locations that will not conflict with other activities in the park. Interested performers can find more information and apply here.
