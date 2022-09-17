Ctrl Alt Del: Tashlique 2022 at Crissy Field East Beach. Event Description: Mark the start of your new year with Reboot and the JCCSF. Reset your system with our modern spin on a 600-year-old Rosh Hashanah ritual called tashlich. This custom of ridding ourselves of all our bad vuggum (karma) from the previous year and getting a fresh start for the new one is traditionally enacted by tossing crumbs (we now use birdseed to be more eco-conscious) into the ocean. Join us on Monday, Sept. 26 by the shore at Crissy Field East Beach for a brief, engaging ritual. Bring a shofar, if you have one, to blow along with some of San Francisco’s finest players from the Jazz Mafia, the Irish Pipers Band, and The Church of John Coltrane. Find out more here. RSVP encouraged.

