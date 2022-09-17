ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

Inside a $7 Million Connecticut Mansion Inspired by a Gilded Age Vanderbilt Estate

Picturesque, quaint and serene, this incredible 3.2-acre property couldn’t be more idyllic. Located in Fairfield, Connecticut near the charming Southport Village, this $7 million home on Sasco Hill Road is a modern recreation of Gilded Age living. It’s ensconced by towering trees and nature so you truly feel in the middle of the countryside. Renowned architect Jack Franzen built the home for late businessman Mickey Herbert and his wife, Jackie, who were inspired by the Vanderbilt’s landmark Shelburne Farms estate on Lake Champlain in Vermont. Shelburne Farms, owned by Eliza Vanderbilt and William Seward Webb, has structures completed between 1886 and...
The Independent

Cash in the Attic: Retired couple in shock over record-breaking haul

A retired couple were left in shock as their collection of rare banknotes fetched more than £51,000 on Cash in the Attic.The Channel 5 show helps people try to sell potential hidden treasures from their homes at auction.During Monday (5 September) night’s episode, former builder Vic Witt and his wife Janet appeared on the show with a collection of banknotes dating back to 1916 and 1918.The couple explained that they discovered the money in a tin beneath some stairs while renovating their home in Beaminster, Dorset, 32 years ago.Janet applied to appear on the show in the hope that the...
Rooted Expeditions

The boy who found a 17 pound golden nugget and didn't know.

Conrad Reed found gold nugget by the creekHistory Collection. This family had no idea that this thing they used for a door stop, was worth a fortune!. Let's travel back to the year 1799, on a fairly nice day in spring. A 12 year old boy name Conrad Reed was spending the day outside fishing at this creek that ran through the family farm in North Carolina. To be exact, it was the little meadow creek that ran through their land.
L. Cane

Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."

The Hamptons in the northeastern United States is said to be a playground for celebrities and the wealthy. Many New Yorkers take a reprieve from city life in the Hamptons. According to Travelila, this destination is highly sought after because of its rural environment and luxurious amenities. Some popular attractions in the Hamptons are Cooper’s Beach, Shinnecock Golf Club, and the Hampton Classic horse show, to name just a few. But the Hamptons are also known for fine dining and shopping.
Lefty Graves

Woman horrified when she finds out landlord is sneaking into her house and playing with her underwear

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and I were both single moms living in a small town. When a quaint house opened up for rent, my friend jumped at the opportunity to put in her application. When she was called to tell her that she qualified to rent the house, I helped her pack her things up and move into her new home.

