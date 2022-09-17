Celebrate National Literacy Month at the library with a special all-ages performance from storyteller Linda Yemoto! We’ll have stories, snacks, and free books to share. For over 30 years, Linda was known as “Ranger Linda” to thousands of Bay Area school children and families in her career as a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District. Since retiring, she has become a storyteller and docent at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, where she loves interpreting the art through stories. Linda has been honored with a “Regional Gem” award from the Storytelling Association of California.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO