“Taste of Excelsior” Festival 2022 (SF)
Join us for an afternoon of food, music, family fun & games to celebrate the Excelsior and its small businesses!. • Sample food from neighborhood restaurants, plus ice cream and snacks. • Jam to local bands. • Grab a glass of wine at The Check-In • Check out artist vendor...
Yerba Buena Gardens Cleanup
Help the Yerba Buena Gardens Conservancy clean up around Yerba Buena Gardens. Meet in front of Lemonade (781 Mission St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be...
7th Annual Oakland Black-Eyed Pea Festival (2022)
The Oakland Black-Eyed Pea Festival is a celebration of African and African American culture using a cherished foodway as its theme. The festival features traditional musicians, artists, food and craft vendors, and health and community resource booths. Children will have an opportunity to make arts and crafts and Black-eyed pea-themed dishes will be sold.
Hayes Valley’s Fall 2022 Outdoor Film Festival at Proxy (Sept. 23-Oct. 21)
Hayes Valley’s Fall 2022 Outdoor Film Festival at Proxy (Sept. 23-Oct. 21) As fall approaches and San Francisco “summer” begins, it’s time for the return of the FREE films at PROXY! This Fall season’s films examine the concept of people coming into their own power – through the lens of womanhood, sexuality, identity, and adversity. In each film, characters overcome personal hardships to etch out new meaning for themselves within the lot life has dealt them.
Treat Plaza Market & Music Day (SF)
Join us for a Market & Music Day at Treat Plaza (16th Street and Harrison Street) on Saturday, September 24th from 12pm-4pm. Enjoy free live music and local arts and crafts vendors!. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change...
Brisbane Poetry Reading and Mixer
You’re cordially invited to Brisbane Poetry Reading and Mixer on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Join us in-person at 7 Mile House, a historic, award-winning, family and dog-friendly restaurant and sports bar in the San Francisco Peninsula! This will be an afternoon/evening of entertainment, experiential art, music, and spoken word poetry from local artists from Brisbane, the Bay Area and beyond.
Portola Garden Tour 2022 (SF)
This tour of mostly private gardens is a fundraiser for the Horticulture and Floristry department of San Francisco City College. Explore beautiful and hidden spaces, learn about what grows here in the sunny southeast corner of San Francisco, enjoy the hospitality of our friendly gardeners, all the while helping SF City College continue to teach and inspire future garden designers and florists.
Mission Merchants Cleanup
Help the Mission Merchants Association clean up along the Mission Street Corridor. Meet at Arcana (2512 Mission St). Pickers, safety vests, trash bags, and latex gloves will be provided. Wear closed toe shoes. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check...
Oaksterdam University 15th Anniversary Film Night (Fox Theater)
The world’s first cannabis college, Oaksterdam University,. celebrates its 15th Anniversary by hosting a grand after-party for a screening of American Pot. Story: Oaksterdam by award-winning critically acclaimed filmmakers Dan Katzir and Ravit. Markus. The sneak preview is part of the 20th Annual Oakland International Film Festival. (OIFF). The...
“Beauty And The Beast” Cocktail Experience & Escape Room (SF)
An immersive cocktail adventure! Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, come along on a 90-minute journey and step into the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty & The Beast. Brought to you by the interactive team behind The Wizard’s Den, Beyond Cinema, and The Alice. You’re invited...
SF’s Oktoberfest Beer & Comedy Festival 2022 (Speakeasy Brewery)
Speakeasy Ales & Lagers has been defiantly brewing small batches of beer in San Francisco’s Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood since 1997. Come celebrate this legacy with a special month-long Oktoberfest-themed pop-up comedy festival every Friday night for four weeks only. RSVP for Secret Guestlist – Free $5-$15 Friday Nights...
Castro Valley Honey Autumn Harvest (2022)
Dang! This event has already taken place. Come by and let the sweet aroma of warm fresh honey lure you in. Taste the rich, sweet flavor of fresh-from-the-hive honeycomb, and learn anything you ever wanted to know about honey bees at our Autumn Honey Harvest. Our Castro Valley bees have...
19th Annual Roadworks Steamroller Printing Festival (SF)
The San Francisco Center for the Book’s 19th annual Roadworks Steamroller Printing Festival is back for another all-day public printmaking and book arts event. Activities include hands-on printmaking and book arts activities, demonstrations, retail vendors, and live printing on Rhode Island Street. The Roadworks Steamroller Printing Festival celebrates the...
“Representation Matters” Free Outoodr Film Festival in the Park (San Jose)
Join Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST) and Santa Clara County Parks (SCCP) as we co-host the Representation Matters Film Festival. The film program will feature stories about diversity in the outdoors. The festival will take place in person on Friday September 23 at Martial Cottle Park in San Jose starting at 6:30 P.M.
“Angela Davis–Seize The Time” Brand New Exhibition at OMCA (Opens October 7th)
“Angela Davis–Seize The Time” Exhibition at OMCA (Oct. 7, 2022 – June 11, 2023) Angela Davis – Seize the Time is an exhibition focused on Davis and her image. Organized in partnership with the Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers University, the exhibition provides a compelling and layered narrative of Davis’s journey.
3rd-i Mutiny: Asians Storm British Music Film Screening + Afterparty (Castro Theater)
I’m super excited to share that Mutiny: Asians Storm British Music will be finally showing at this year’s 3rd-i SF Int’l South Asian Film Festival at the historic CastroTheater in SF on Sat 9/24 at 5pm followed by Q&A with director Vivek Bald (Cali native and UC Santa Cruz alum) & Bay area artists & activists.
“Intentional Shift” Free Waterfront Outdoor Dance Performance (Hunters Point)
Co-Directed by choreographer Kristin Damrow, and spatial designer-activist Liz Ogbu, with funding from the Kenneth Rainin Foundation Open Spaces Grant and additional support from Envelope A+D . For more information, visit nowhunterspoint.org.
Stories for all Ages with Linda Yemoto (Oakland)
Celebrate National Literacy Month at the library with a special all-ages performance from storyteller Linda Yemoto! We’ll have stories, snacks, and free books to share. For over 30 years, Linda was known as “Ranger Linda” to thousands of Bay Area school children and families in her career as a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District. Since retiring, she has become a storyteller and docent at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, where she loves interpreting the art through stories. Linda has been honored with a “Regional Gem” award from the Storytelling Association of California.
The “Mothers Building Murals” Presentation at SF’s Main Library
San Francisco Main Library, | Latino/Hispanic Meeting Rooms A and B, 100 Larkin St, San Francisco, CA 94102. Richard Rothman will present a slideshow of the Mothers Building Murals, painted by Dorty W. Pubbinelli, and Helen K. Forbes and other lesser-known New Deal murals in San Francisco. Richard Rothman is...
SOMArts’ Día de Los Muertos Returns for First Public Opening Since 2019
SOMArts’ Día de Los Muertos returns with its first public opening reception since 2019, on Friday, October 7, 2022. Now in its 23rd year and founded by beloved artist René Yañez, SOMArts’ annual Día de Los Muertos exhibition is one of the most internationally diverse Day of the Dead celebrations in the United States.
