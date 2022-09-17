Read full article on original website
Ole Miss baseball's 2022 recruiting class considered No. 2 in the country
DURHAM, N.C. – (wire reports) The Ole Miss baseball team will soon set off on its national title defense, and it'll do so with one of college baseball's best recruiting classes. Baseball America announced its 2022 recruiting class rankings this week, slotting the Rebel class at No. 2 in the nation.
fromtherumbleseat.com
Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profiles
Right now, Geoff Collins is still the head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but it appears to be only a matter of time before that statement is no longer true. In preparation, Robert Binion and Kieffer Milligan have started to prepare profiles of some of the top candidates for the job looking at several different factors, specifically player development.
WYFF4.com
Clemson freshman found dead at South Carolina gas station, coroner says
CLEMSON, S.C. — The coroner has identified the person found dead at an Upstate gas station as an 18-year-old Clemson student. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an unconscious person in the store, according to Chief Jorge Campos with Clemson Police Department.
howafrica.com
21-Year-Old Becomes The First Woman With Autism To Open Beauty Bar in Georgia
Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, a 21-year-old African American woman from Stockbridge, Georgia, has made history as the first woman with autism in the country to open her very own beauty bar. She recently opened Aaliyah’s Beauty Bar in Clayton County (just 15 miles from Atlanta) to provide hair and beauty care services.
macaronikid.com
Presenting the Stacey Freaking' Abrams Yard Sign
Stacey Abrams does it for me and is my chosen candidate as a woman and as a woman of color. Our visions go hand and hand. I am not just voting for her because she is a Democrat. Stacey is getting my vote because of all these reasons respectfully. So...
Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
Janet McDowell is no longer the principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta.
Georgia DA builds 2020 election conspiracy story from bottom to top | Jay Bookman
Never before have we witnessed a serious, multi-pronged attempt to halt the peaceful transfer of presidential power. The post Georgia DA builds 2020 election conspiracy story from bottom to top | Jay Bookman appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
POLITICO
‘America’s Blackest city’ struggles with its identity
We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
WMAZ
Georgia woman finds hundreds of dollars accidently placed in lunch bag, returns to restaurant
JACKSON, Georgia — A woman in Jackson, Georgia, is being praised by local police for her integrity upon discovering something in her fast food bag that most would be tempted to keep for themselves. According to their Facebook post, Joann Oliver discovered $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich after...
Man who went on I-85 shooting spree was circling courthouse before arrest, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A shooting spree on I-85 in East Alabama and West Georgia last month now has some new information. Chambers County, Alabama Sheriff Sid Lockhart says before 39-year-old Jerel Brown was taken into custody for going on a shooting spree in Georgia and Alabama last month, witnesses spotted him circling the block around the county courthouse.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Georgia high school principal secretly recorded using racial slur in front of student, district says
A white high school principal in Georgia was secretly recorded by a student Friday using the N-word while comparing it to a slang term deemed offensive about white people, authorities said. Jeff Cheney, the principal of East Forsyth High School in Gainesville, about 50 miles northwest of Atlanta, used the...
Parents outraged after DeKalb middle schooler caught handing out gummy bears possibly laced with THC
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Parents at one DeKalb County middle school are stunned after they say a student was passing out gummy bears possibly laced with an illegal drug. Several students ate the gummies, but the school district told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that none of them reported any health issues.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for missing 30-year-old Coweta County woman
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are searching for a missing woman who disappeared after leaving her home. Officials say the 30-year-old Alexandria Quillen drove away from her home in northern Coweta County around 8 p.m. on Tuesday to run to the store. She never returned. According to deputies,...
Rockdale deputy removed from K-9 unit after 3 of his dogs died
A Rockdale County deputy was removed from the K-9 unit in August after an animal cruelty investigation was launched when...
247Sports
