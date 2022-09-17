As an unexpected matchup against undefeated Kansas looms for the Blue Devils, the Blue Zone takes a look at a player from each team who can be a difference-maker Saturday:. After a “very intense battle,” sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard won the starting job over Jordan Moore just prior to week one. He has yet to look back since. He put the Duke football fans on alert under the Friday night lights, carving Temple for 328 yards and two touchdowns. Two weeks later, the 6-foot-4 signal caller now holds the ninth-best completion percentage in the nation at 72.7%, averaging 241 yards per game in the air.

DURHAM, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO