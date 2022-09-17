Read full article on original website
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Chronicle
5 things to know before Duke football hits the road for Kansas
With a spotless 3-0 record, the Blue Devils will travel to Lawrence, Kan., this Saturday, to face off against another 3-0 program, the Kansas Jayhawks. Kansas, coming off of an impressive 48-30 victory at Houston, are heavy 7.5-point favorites in the matchup. However, Duke will go into Saturday riding the momentum from its blowout win against North Carolina A&T. Here are five things to look for when the game kicks off.
Chronicle
X-Factor: Duke football needs big game from Leonard to down high-flying Jayhawks
As an unexpected matchup against undefeated Kansas looms for the Blue Devils, the Blue Zone takes a look at a player from each team who can be a difference-maker Saturday:. After a “very intense battle,” sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard won the starting job over Jordan Moore just prior to week one. He has yet to look back since. He put the Duke football fans on alert under the Friday night lights, carving Temple for 328 yards and two touchdowns. Two weeks later, the 6-foot-4 signal caller now holds the ninth-best completion percentage in the nation at 72.7%, averaging 241 yards per game in the air.
Chronicle
Film room: Duke football must slow down rushing attack to upset Kansas
Duke travels to Kansas Saturday for its second away game of the year. The Blue Zone analyzes the Jayhawks on film prior to the 12 p.m. showdown:. Following a resounding 49-20 victory against North Carolina A&T, Duke remains undefeated with three games won. The team’s best opening since 2018 has been marked by solid play from sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard, a commanding running game and restored defensive strength.
Chronicle
ACC announces conference headquarters' relocation to Charlotte
For the first time in its history, the ACC is headed to a new city. The ACC is relocating its headquarters to Charlotte from its longtime home in Greensboro, N.C., the conference announced via release Tuesday morning. The announcement, delivered on behalf of the ACC Board of Directors, concludes a search for a new home that began in August 2021 during league commissioner Jim Phillips’ first year in his new role.
Chronicle
Former MLK colleague commemorates environmental justice movement with NC roots
A former colleague of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke to Duke community members beneath the stained glass windows and among the pews of the Duke Chapel on Sept. 15. Civil rights activist Rev. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., Divinity School ’80, a recent recipient of the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award and former colleague of MLK, joined Catherine Coleman Flowers, current vice chair of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council and Nicholas School practitioner-in-residence.
Chronicle
DSG senators approve updated K-Ville policies, recognize new engineering fraternity
Duke Student Government senators approved new K-Ville gameday policies and recognized a general engineering fraternity at their Wednesday meeting. The senators heard from Head Line Monitors Emma Smith and Didac Garcia-Grau, both seniors, and junior McKenna Raley, co-vice president of operations, who presented the updates to the K-Ville Gameday Policy.
