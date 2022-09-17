Read full article on original website
Kansas castle for sale: Endless possibilities
WICHITA, Kan. – Imagine owning your historical castle. The Wichita castle has 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet and is listed for $3.5 million. Photos of the Wichita castle and its listing circulated on social media after the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook account posted photos along with the caption: “According to the listing […]
Kansas State Fair breaks 300K in attendance this year
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair announced that 315,273 people went through the gates at their 2022 event held September 9-18 in Hutchinson, versus 281,981 in 2021. The Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well attended, and initial projections show carnival attendance trending over last year. Food and commercial vendors were also enthusiastic with their early sales projections.
'La Fiesta' seized by State of Kansas for non-payment of taxes
La Fiesta restaurant in Manhattan was seized by the State of Kansas on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 for non-payment of taxes. Officials at the restaurant stated they do not know how long the restaurant will be closed or if it will be reopened.
Kansas Food Bank gets truck and $52K
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Food Bank got some help with its effort to feed the hungry. It announced that Darden Restaurants Inc. Foundation, Lineage Logistics, and Penske collaborated to donate a refrigerated truck and $52,000. The donation will help with food distributions across the food bank’s 85-county service area. “As a result of […]
Hutchinson brewery nearly closes its doors due to law, hopes for change
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson brewery is on the brink of closing. Sandhills Brewing has been in business for four and a half years. Two weeks ago, they realized they were in trouble. Due to a 1986 law, in order to renew their liquor license, 30% of their total revenue must be from food […]
A division of Cornejo & Sons once again is going to be owned by a Cornejo in Wichita
It’s been more than a decade since a Cornejo family member has owned this division of Cornejo & Sons, but now it’s back in the family.
adastraradio.com
Grasshopper Company in Moundridge One of 16 Finalists for Coolest Things Made in Kansas
MOUNDRIDGE, Kan. – The Grasshopper Company in Moundridge is one of the 16 finalist companies in the 2022 Coolest Things Made in Kansas People’s Choice Tournament sponsored by the Kansas Manufacturing Council, an affiliate program of the Kansas Chamber. The Grasshopper Company made the final cut for the...
WIBW
Kansas taxpayers save $30 million after waterway debts paid
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas taxpayers have saved more than $30 million in future interest payments with the early payment of two state debts. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that by paying off state debt on essential water storage ahead of schedule, her administration has saved taxpayers more than $30 million.
flatlandkc.org
Kansas Awaits a Jolt in Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
A Kansas City lawyer recently wanted to take her son, an incoming freshman at the University of Kansas, to Lawrence in her zippy Nissan Leaf electric vehicle on dorm move-in day. Those plans fell apart when they discovered EV charging points in Lawrence are about as rare as a lesser...
Kansas man hospitalized after semi tire fails
SALINA, Kan. —A McPherson man was injured in an accident Wednesday morning in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi driven by 52-year-old William G. Ingels of McPherson was northbound on Interstate 135 exiting to eastbound Interstate 70 when he lost control as a drivers side tire failed. The semi slid off the east side of the roadway, traveled down an embankment and came to rest facing east on I-70.
Probst: State statute and local vote both avenues to help microbreweries
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Representative Jason Probst said the call for Sandhills Brewing to sell over $17,000 in food to meet a minimum food sales requirement for their drinking establishment license prompted him to do some research into what the statute says about the issue. "It goes back...
House on 27th Street in Great Bend approved to become Air BnB
Sharon and Leon Alexander and Michelle Abedi were approved for a conditional use permit to allow the operation of an Air BnB in an R-1 zone located at 2107 27th Street in Great Bend. With the addition of the house on 27th Street, Great Bend Building Official Logan Burns said...
Information for Medicare Part D enrollment
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The open enrollment period for 2023 Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plans will be held from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. The Reno County Department of Aging will once again partner with trained SHICK volunteers from the Reno County Volunteer Center to offer counseling and assistance for Reno County residents over age 60 who need help enrolling or reviewing their drug coverage. SHICK is the acronym for the Senior Health Insurance Counselors in Kansas program conducted through the Kansas Department of Aging. Reviewing your Medicare Part D Prescription Drug plan each year is important to ensure the best coverage for the best price.
A new poke chain featuring the fresh flavors of Hawaii will open this week in Wichita
The shop is taking over an old Quiznos spot and will celebrate opening day with free samples and giveaways.
How Kansas weather is impacting your grocery bill
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas is currently experiencing drought-like conditions all across the state, and the National Weather Service predicts it will get even dryer through the rest of the year. Farmers are already prepared for a tough year of production in the fields. “Crop production is gonna be way down,” said Agriculture and Natural Resources […]
hppr.org
How the drought killing Kansas corn crops could make you pay more for gas and beef
HAYS, KANSAS — This dry, hot summer has claimed its share of victims in Marc Ramsey’s cornfields. Fewer than seven inches of rain have fallen this year in the area he farms between Dighton and Scott City — nearly one foot below the historical average. “This is...
UPDATE: Saga continues; Sandhills Brewing racing to sell minimum food amount for liquor license renewal
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A popular drinking establishment in Hutchinson needs to sell food fast to meet state statute. According to Sandhills Brewing Company as of Tuesday, they needed to sell $14,700 in food before the end of September to reach the 30% threshold in a year's time that is required to allow them to retain their liquor license.
Motorcycle escort for Dave Schoonover is Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A flagged motorcycle escort is planned for army veteran and longtime American Legion member Dave Schoonover. The ride will be on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:30 p.m. at the South Hutchinson Veterans Memorial. Schoonover was killed in a motorcycle accident in Arkansas while on his way with other American Legion Legacy Riders to the beginning of this year’s Legacy Ride in August.
Women's Veteran town hall online Friday
Wichita, Kan. — Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita, in partnership with other medical centers in VISN 15 VA Heartland Network, will host a town hall meeting for women Veterans 6-7 p.m. this Friday, September 23, 2022. Any woman Veteran may attend the virtual event by streaming...
Kansas joins 23 other states in condemning tracking of firearms purchases by credit card companies
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three major credit card companies were sent a letter by the Kansas Attorney General’s Office warning them against tracking firearm purchases. Kansas joined 23 other state attorneys general in sending letters to the CEOs of American Express, Mastercard and Visa that monitoring and tracking firearms purchases creates a “list of gun buyers,” […]
