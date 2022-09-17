ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

KSNT News

Kansas castle for sale: Endless possibilities

WICHITA, Kan. – Imagine owning your historical castle. The Wichita castle has 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet and is listed for $3.5 million. Photos of the Wichita castle and its listing circulated on social media after the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook account posted photos along with the caption: “According to the listing […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas State Fair breaks 300K in attendance this year

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair announced that 315,273 people went through the gates at their 2022 event held September 9-18 in Hutchinson, versus 281,981 in 2021. The Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well attended, and initial projections show carnival attendance trending over last year. Food and commercial vendors were also enthusiastic with their early sales projections.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Kansas Food Bank gets truck and $52K

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Food Bank got some help with its effort to feed the hungry. It announced that Darden Restaurants Inc. Foundation, Lineage Logistics, and Penske collaborated to donate a refrigerated truck and $52,000. The donation will help with food distributions across the food bank’s 85-county service area. “As a result of […]
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Kansas taxpayers save $30 million after waterway debts paid

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas taxpayers have saved more than $30 million in future interest payments with the early payment of two state debts. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that by paying off state debt on essential water storage ahead of schedule, her administration has saved taxpayers more than $30 million.
KANSAS STATE
flatlandkc.org

Kansas Awaits a Jolt in Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

A Kansas City lawyer recently wanted to take her son, an incoming freshman at the University of Kansas, to Lawrence in her zippy Nissan Leaf electric vehicle on dorm move-in day. Those plans fell apart when they discovered EV charging points in Lawrence are about as rare as a lesser...
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas man hospitalized after semi tire fails

SALINA, Kan. —A McPherson man was injured in an accident Wednesday morning in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi driven by 52-year-old William G. Ingels of McPherson was northbound on Interstate 135 exiting to eastbound Interstate 70 when he lost control as a drivers side tire failed. The semi slid off the east side of the roadway, traveled down an embankment and came to rest facing east on I-70.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Information for Medicare Part D enrollment

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The open enrollment period for 2023 Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Plans will be held from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. The Reno County Department of Aging will once again partner with trained SHICK volunteers from the Reno County Volunteer Center to offer counseling and assistance for Reno County residents over age 60 who need help enrolling or reviewing their drug coverage. SHICK is the acronym for the Senior Health Insurance Counselors in Kansas program conducted through the Kansas Department of Aging. Reviewing your Medicare Part D Prescription Drug plan each year is important to ensure the best coverage for the best price.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

How Kansas weather is impacting your grocery bill

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas is currently experiencing drought-like conditions all across the state, and the National Weather Service predicts it will get even dryer through the rest of the year. Farmers are already prepared for a tough year of production in the fields. “Crop production is gonna be way down,” said Agriculture and Natural Resources […]
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Motorcycle escort for Dave Schoonover is Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A flagged motorcycle escort is planned for army veteran and longtime American Legion member Dave Schoonover. The ride will be on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:30 p.m. at the South Hutchinson Veterans Memorial. Schoonover was killed in a motorcycle accident in Arkansas while on his way with other American Legion Legacy Riders to the beginning of this year’s Legacy Ride in August.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Women's Veteran town hall online Friday

Wichita, Kan. — Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita, in partnership with other medical centers in VISN 15 VA Heartland Network, will host a town hall meeting for women Veterans 6-7 p.m. this Friday, September 23, 2022. Any woman Veteran may attend the virtual event by streaming...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas joins 23 other states in condemning tracking of firearms purchases by credit card companies

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three major credit card companies were sent a letter by the Kansas Attorney General’s Office warning them against tracking firearm purchases. Kansas joined 23 other state attorneys general in sending letters to the CEOs of American Express, Mastercard and Visa that monitoring and tracking firearms purchases creates a “list of gun buyers,” […]
KANSAS STATE
