Business Insider
Millennials and Gen Z want to stop a climate catastrophe. But first they have to get elected.
Climate change is often viewed as a partisan issue, but it's also generational. If the US wants to save its future, it needs to let young people lead.
Russia drafts anti-war protesters into military amid nationwide demonstrations: monitoring group
More than 1,300 people were detained across Russia on Wednesday for participating in nationwide anti-war protests -- with some directly conscripted into the military, according to a monitoring group, after leader Vladimir Putin announced a "partial mobilization" of citizens for his faltering invasion of Ukraine.
