Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox 59
Man struck and killed in hit-and-run on SR 37
Indianapolis Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that left a man dead late Tuesday on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Shelby County school district to arm staff members. Funeral and viewing announced for Richmond police …. Girl hit by truck while waiting for school bus in …. Hendricks County highway...
Coroner: 3 dead after weekend wrong-way crash on I-465, including father and 12-year-old daughter
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people have now died in a weekend wrong-way crash on I-465, including a 12-year-old girl. The crash happened Saturday morning on I-465 southbound after a man at the center of a police pursuit began driving the wrong way down the interstate. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department called off the chase after the […]
Police: Man with 6 warrants leads police on chase in stolen truck, crashes into home
INDIANAPOLIS – A man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after a stolen truck was driven into a home on Indy’s south east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., police noticed the truck of a man in his 20’s with six active warrants, including auto theft, cocaine, possession […]
Shooting leaves 2 injured, 1 in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are looking into a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., IMPD officers responded to St. Vincent Hospital on West 86th Street on report of two people walking in with gunshot wounds. One of the two victims is listed in critical […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Total of 3 people, including 12-year-old, now dead after wrong-way I-465 crash
A total of three people, including a 12-year-old girl, have now died from injuries they suffered in a wrong-way crash on I-465 following a police pursuit.
Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was […]
Hendricks County Highway Department employee killed in accident
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Hendricks County Highway Department employee lost his life in a construction accident Wednesday. At around 9:45 a.m., emergency responders were called to a fatal accident near County Road 450S, which is close to County Road 675W. The Hendricks County Highway Department was working near...
cbs4indy.com
Woman in critical condition after being hit by a car in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — A woman remains hospitalized in critical condition after Anderson police say she was hit by a car while crossing the road. Officers with the Anderson Police Department were called just before 4 p.m. Monday to the intersection of 38th Street and Columbus Avenue in reference to a person struck.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police looking for help finding vehicle connected to deadly hit-and-run
Police are asking for help finding a vehicle that is possibly connected to a hit-and-run crash that left an Indianapolis man dead.
Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Lafayette Road
UPDATE: The coroner on Tuesday identified the pedestrian killed as 31-year-old Marion Juarez-Argueta. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi Monday morning on Indianapolis’ west side, police confirmed. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive. IMPD says a man was […]
WISH-TV
Columbus police arrest 2 people after man dies in fentanyl overdose
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested two people Tuesday for their involvement in a fatal drug overdose that happened in Columbus during summertime. According to a release, Tiffany Marie Sculley, 34, of Brownstown, and Ryan Alex Self, 34, of Seymour, are facing preliminary charges for their roles in the fatal overdose of Ronald L. Smith, 37.
11-year-old Anderson girl hit by truck while waiting for school bus
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating after an 11-year-old girl was hit by a truck while waiting for the school bus Wednesday morning. The incident happened at the intersection of West 30th and Fountain streets, near Raible Avenue, around 8 a.m. According to a preliminary investigation, police said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Person critically injured in shooting on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot Wednesday morning on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 6000 block of East Washington Street, near South Arlington Avenue, just before 10 a.m. When police arrived, they found someone who...
Effingham Radio
Indianapolis Man Found Dead In Vehicle Along I-70 Early This Morning
An Indianapolis, Indiana man was found dead in a vehicle along Interstate 70 early this morning. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that he pronounced 19 year old Jayden E. Spencer dead at 2:45 this morning. Coroner Harris says that Spencer was found dead in a vehicle along I-70 westbound at mile marker 67 (one mile west of the Brownstown exit).
wrtv.com
Toddler inside truck stolen from gas station is found, police say
INDIANAPOLIS — The 2-year-old boy who was inside a vehicle that was stolen has been found safe, according to police. Sources say the child was located in the 2600 block of North High School Road after a civilian reported seeing a truck appearing to be the one that was stolen drop him off, possibly at a random location. The child's mother has confirmed his identity, according to IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook.
Fox 59
Man hit and killed on west side
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi Monday morning on Indianapolis' west side, police confirmed. Community honors fallen Richmond police K9 officer …. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: September 19, 2022. Bark in the Park at Victory Field. Ongoing violence in Broad Ripple leaves community …. Marion...
WISH-TV
Prosecutor: Man tracked down using GPS bracelet convicted of murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man tracked down using a GPS bracelet was convicted of murder Tuesday, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. On Jan. 30, 29-year-old Marlin Kiser was found dead next to a pickup truck in the 10200 block of Aristocrat Drive North shortly before 8:35 p.m. Kiser had multiple gunshot wounds.
WIBC.com
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run on Indy’s Southwest Side
INDIANAPOLIS–A man was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday night on the southwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD says the crash happened around 10:30 on State Road 37 at Epler Avenue, which is close to I-465. A civilian IMPD employee found the man’s body in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deadly crash closes I-70 eastbound in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – A deadly crash involving semis closed eastbound I-70 Tuesday morning. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved two semi trucks near mile marker 116, about 12 miles east of Greenfield. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened just after 4 a.m. A westbound truck crossed the median and went […]
Motorcyclist killed, passenger hurt in crash on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS – An overnight crash left a motorcyclist dead and a passenger injured on Indy’s southeast side. Police were called to S. Emerson Ave & Ehler Drive near St. Francis Hospital just after midnight. Officers located several individuals with injuries from the crash. Officers say the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased, while the […]
Comments / 0