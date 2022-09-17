Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
Start Of The Bull Market? Big Eyes Coin, Bitcoin And Polkadot Are 3 Of The Most Successful Coins Out There
Since the market of cryptocurrencies has been booming for some time, more individuals are going to become involved. Knowing which cryptocurrencies to buy in order to maximise benefits is crucial since the number of purchases and profits from cryptocurrencies is rising. Will Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Take Over After Its...
bitcoinist.com
LBank Exchange Will List NEBTC on September 20, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NEBTC on September 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NEBTC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 20, 2022. As a digital wallet...
bitcoinist.com
KX.finance announces upcoming DeFi/DEX aggregator launch on APTOS/SUI blockchain
KX.finance team is proud to announce the upcoming launch of their new Aptos/Sui-based DeFi/DEX tool and aggregator with aggregation capabilities. According to the LitePaper from the official website, this innovative new product will offer aggregation capabilities and solve three pain points of existing DEX and Aggregators:. For end users: They...
bitcoinist.com
Microstrategy Bitcoin Bet Loss Grows To $1.5 Billion, Stocks Down After $6 Million BTC Buy
MicroStrategy made headlines on Tuesday after it announced it has acquired an additional 301 bitcoins during a sharp drop in the price, unfazed of the ongoing market turmoil. The software company founded by Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor has shelled out $6 million for the purchase, making it the largest corporate holder of the crypto, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.
bitcoinist.com
Investment Opportunity with New 3nm ASIC Miners
If you are looking for an opportunity to invest in crypto mining, you have undoubtedly landed in the right place. Bitramo is quickly emerging as a popular crypto investment destination with its three mining rigs Ramo1, Ramo 2, and Ramo X that can mine Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero like no other product in the market. These miners have already carved a niche with their excellent performance, high profitability, and ease of use.
bitcoinist.com
POPCOIN Gets Listed On XT.COM With Tether Trading Pair
September 20th, 2022, Singapore: Popcoin will soon be listed on XT.COM to encourage newcomers and investors to engage in trading the coin efficiently at 2022-09-23 03:00 (UTC). The go-live scheduled trading pair for the coin will be POP/USDT, which is available to everyone in the exchange’s Main Zone. Users...
bitcoinist.com
NFTY Token (NFTY) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed NFTY Token (NFTY) on September 16, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NFTY/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Offering a new system for web 3.0 user management,...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum officially enters the PoS era, MEXC is the first exchange to open ETHW deposit
At 06:43 (UTC) on Sept. 15, 2022, Ethereum completed its merge at the block height of 15,537,393 and officially switched to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. From then on, Ethereum bid farewell to the seven-year proof-of-work (PoW) mining era. At the same time, Ethereum had officially hard forked from Ethereum, retaining...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes, Cardano, and Dash: Delivering Community Governance to Crypto Enthusiasts
Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) are among numerous crypto trends that have emerged over the years. Due to their contributions to DeFi and democratizing wealth, DAO tokens such as Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Cardano (ADA), and Dash (DASH) are projected to hold significant value going into the future. However, DAO tokens...
bitcoinist.com
LBank Partners with Radio Caca to Bring an Inclusive 3D Metaverse to Users
World-leading cryptocurrency exchange LBank announces a partnership with Radio Caca’s United States of Mars Metaverse (USM) after recently revealing plans to set up a virtual HQ. The USM metaverse is a 3D planet that will allow users to interact with the LBank ecosystem in the virtual world, thereby —...
bitcoinist.com
Uniglo (GLO) Price Sees Uptrend, Even With Bitcoin (BTC) And Ethereum (ETH) Under Pressure
Bitcoin closed just above $20,000 at the end of August. Heading into September, many investors are nervous, and with the average price movement for Bitcoin in September being -8% from 2010 to 2021, this anxiety appears well placed. Sometimes referred to as ‘The September Effect’, this is not unique to crypto, and September has historically been the poorest month in terms of performance for stock markets globally.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Trading Firm Wintermute Has Suffered $160 Million Hack
Crypto trading platform Wintermute has just lost $160 million in a hack which concerns its decentralised finance (DeFi) operation. This news was confirmed through a tweet from the company’s founder and CEO, Evgeny Gaevoy. This makes Wintermute the latest firm within the industry to have suffered a hack. A...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Merge Puts Spotlight On Potential Centralization Issues
The Ethereum Merge has been successfully completed and the network has been operating on a proof of stake mechanism for about a week now. The success of the upgrade has been lauded by many in the community who have praised the resourcefulness and the innovation of the Ethereum developers. However, it seems the more time Ethereum spends as a proof of stake network, the more issues arise surrounding the decentralization of the network.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes: A New Coin That Incorporates Sustainability like Solana and Axie Infinity
The constant hype around meme coins usually lasts for a few months before it is thrown on the back burner. This happens because most of them lack sustainability. However, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin that will integrate sustainability into its system and practical applications. Generally, the...
bitcoinist.com
Banking Insider To Governments: You Should Want Bitcoin To Be Way More Private
According to this banking insider, the governments have it all wrong. Bitcoin is one of the least private assets out there, and they should change policies for the pendulum to swing the other way. In the banking insider’s opinion, instead of protecting them, the governments have been harming their citizens with the current draconian measures. That sounds convenient for bitcoiners, sure, but this banking insider seems like the real deal.
REPORT: Nearly 70% of Europeans Prefer Direct Bank Transfers As Top Preferred Method to Get Paid, According to Rapyd
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Nearly seven out of 10 (67%) Europeans demand direct bank transfers as their most preferred method to be paid, indicating the growing need for businesses to provide fast and secure payments in consumers’ preferred payout methods. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005160/en/ Source: Rapyd’s 2022 European eCommerce and Payment Methods report (Graphic: Business Wire)
bitcoinist.com
Top Cryptos To Become A Millionaire: Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), Fantom (FTM) And Polygon (MATIC)
The crypto Fear and Greed Index reports 27 (Extreme Fear). This score is calculated from market volatility, momentum, social media, surveys, trends, and dominance. It provides a hugely simplified investment strategy for investors that can be utilised by professionals and new traders alike: Accumulate as much crypto as possible when the index reports 30 or lower and begin to take profits when the index reports 70 or higher.
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Layer 3 Protocols Might Be A Thing, Here’s What To Expect
With the completion of the Ethereum Merge, founder Vitalik Buterin has turned his attention to other things that could help improve the network. Ethereum Layer 2 protocols had been big business back in the bull market of 2021, and even now, they continue to gather support from network users who continue to use these roll-ups. Now, Buterin has pointed to the possibility of Layer 3 protocols on the network. Here’s what he expects them to do.
bitcoinist.com
British FCA Authority Declares FTX Exchange As Unauthorized Company
While global authorities are on their toes, FCA, the British financial watchdog, also remains active due to the risks involved in cryptocurrencies. On Friday, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) issued a note to highlight unauthorized business companies operating in the UK. The announcement hit the Sam Bankman-Fried-led exchange, FTX, and declared the platform offers service without getting authorization from the authority.
bitcoinist.com
Report: Bitcoin Mining Companies Spend Excessively On Administration Compared To Other Industries
Data shows the public Bitcoin mining companies have been spending more excessively on administration, compared to other industries like gold mining. Average Public Bitcoin Miner Spends 50% Revenues On Administrative Costs. According to a new blog post by Arcane Research, most BTC miners have only focused on minimizing direct production...
