Read full article on original website
Related
Sharp rise in demand for flights -- and in fares -- out of Moscow after Putin announces 'partial mobilization'
Travel agency websites in Russia showed a dramatic increase on Wednesday in the demand for flights to destinations where Russians are not required to have a visa, following President Vladimir Putin's announcement of the "partial mobilization" of Russian citizens to bolster his depleted forces in Ukraine.
Constitution stops Charles becoming Britain’s ‘green’ king
LONDON (AP) — On a blustery November day last year Britain’s future king stood before world leaders to deliver a rallying cry that they should “act with all despatch, and decisively” to confront a common enemy. The clarion call — in the vast, windowless hall of...
Asia stocks follow Wall Street down as Fed fights inflation
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered another big interest rate hike and raised its outlook for more to cool galloping inflation. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil prices edged higher. The dollar rose to nearly 145...
Justice Dept. wins appeal to review classified records seized from Trump
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has handed the Justice Department a victory in its litigation with Donald Trump, allowing federal prosecutors to resume reviewing documents bearing classified markings that were among the thousands seized from the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence last month. The three-judge panel sided with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UK businesses laud energy relief, but costs still a struggle
LONDON (AP) — At Sophia Sutton-Jones’ bakery in North London, the electricity bill has more than tripled since the start of the year. It now costs 5,500 pounds ($6,260) a month to power the ovens and keep the lights on at Sourdough Sophia. “Where should I magically take 4,000 pounds per month extra that I didn’t calculate for?” she said. To cope with rising costs, she’s had to borrow 50,000 pounds and raise prices twice this year for her loaves, baguettes and pretzels. She doubts that even a massive support package announced this week by the U.K. government will make much difference to businesses like hers struggling with soaring energy costs. Pubs, restaurants, breweries, retailers and other businesses across the United Kingdom are being pushed to the brink by skyrocketing energy bills that have helped send inflation to a four-decade high and fuel a cost-of-living crisis.
Trump claims FBI took his last will and testament in Mar-a-Lago search
Former president Donald Trump claimed the FBI agents who executed a court-authorised search of his Palm Beach, Florida home took his last will and testament in addition to the 100 classified documents found in his office and a nearby storage room.“They took a lot. I think they took my will. I found out yesterday,” said the twice-impeached ex-president during an appearance on Fox News’ host Sean Hannity’s eponymous nightly programme. Mr Trump told Hannity his attorneys and the National Archives and Records Administration were “having very nice discussions, no problems,” when “all of a sudden we got hit very hard by the FBI” on 8 August.When the twice-impeached ex-president suggested that FBI agents had taken his will, Hannity responded: “Am I in it?”Mr Trump did not say. But he added that publication of his will “could cause a lot of problems”. Read More Trump complains raid was among ‘most egregious assaults on democracy’
Comments / 0