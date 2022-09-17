Read full article on original website
MANZANITA REST AREA SHOOTING- Grants Pass, OR
Grants Pass, OR. – On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:17 PM, law enforcement officers from the Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired within the Northbound Manzanita Rest Area on I-5, just north of the Merlin Rd. Exit. The 911 caller further reported a female had been shot.
UPDATE: New rescue boat helps couple whose mystery raft is causing 911 calls
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is checking on a lead about the owners of a mystery raft stranded on the Rogue River. It appealed to the public today for information related to the "Homemade Huck Finn" style raft stuck on rocks at the Savage Creek rapid without riders.
Hwy. 140 Fatal, Jackson Co., Sept. 21
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 2:31 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 140 near milepost 17 in Jackson County. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound white Lexus SUV, operated by Elizabeth Reynolds of La Jolla, CA, attempted to make a U-turn, turning in front of an eastbound gray Chevrolet Tahoe, operated by Cory M. Trujillo (29) of Grants Pass. The Chevrolet collided with the driver’s side of the Lexus. Reynolds sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Her two dogs survived and were taken to the Jackson County Animal Shelter. Trujillo was uninjured. Hwy 140 was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, AMR and ODOT.
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 38 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (September 20, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 1:34 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 38 near milepost 53. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Toyota Prius, operated by...
Suspect deceased after officer-involved shooting at I-5 rest area in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Updated Sept. 21 at 12:28 pm:. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department told News10 the suspect who was shot during a confrontation with Oregon State Police troopers and Josephine County Sheriff's Office deputies at the Northbound Manzanita rest area on Interstate 5 is now deceased.
Illegal Marijuana Grow Near Grants Pass Shutdown
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon. Located on the property...
OSP identified Californian as deadly Highway 140 Jackson County crash victim
OSP says Elizabeth Reynolds of La Jolla, California, died in a crash Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 2:30pm near Brownsboro. OSP says the crash near milepost 17 in Jackson County involved Reynolds' Lexus SUV and a Chevrolet Tahoe operated by 29-year-old Cory Trujillo of Grants Pass. OSP says its...
FATAL CRASH ON HWY 140-JACKSON COUNTY
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 2:31 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 140 near milepost 17 in Jackson County. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound white Lexus SUV, operated by Elizabeth Reynolds of La Jolla, CA, attempted to make a...
Troopers, deputies involved in Josephine County shooting placed on leave
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- A second officer-involved shooting in two days in Josephine County is getting investigated today. It also has put deputies and troopers involved on administrative leave. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says those officers were involved late yesterday with the shooting of a male suspect in a...
Oregon newspaper Mail Tribune in Medford will stop printing at end of month
The newspaper in Medford, Oregon, will cease print publication on Sept. 30. The Mail Tribune says it will move to an electronic format beginning in October. “I made a commitment to the Rogue Valley to keep a printed newspaper as long as we could break even. We eclipsed that a long time ago,” said owner and publisher Steven Saslow, who bought the newspaper five years ago.
Highway 140 crash leaves woman dead
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two vehicles on Highway 140, near milepost 17, left a woman dead Sunday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash just after 2:30 p.m. to find that an eastbound white Lexus SUV tried to make a U-turn when it was hit by a gray Chevrolet Tahoe. The driver of the Lexus, Elizabeth Reynolds, died at the scene. Her two dogs survived and were taken to the animal shelter. The driver of the other car was not injured.
Bureau of Land Management Medford District revises public land closures as Rum Creek Fire activity decreases
GALICE, Ore-- Thanks to progress made by firefighters on the Rum Creek Fire, the Bureau of Land Management Grants Pass Field Office is reopening some areas of public lands near the Rum Creek Fire. The closure area is bound to the north by the Rogue River and Lower Grave Creek...
Oregon State Police are investigating Grants Pass officer involved shooting
SALEM, Ore. -- A Grant Pass shooting incident is putting a police officer on leave today while activating Oregon State Police investigators. The shooting involves a Grants Pass Police Department officer. Oregon State Police (OSP) reported today that yesterday, September 19, 2022, at 7:55pm officers from the Grants Pass Police Department responded to a call reporting suspicious activity at a city park.
Standoff in Douglas Co., Sept. 19
On September 17th, at about 9:00 pm, Roseburg police officers attempted to stop on a white, 2018 Nissan Sentra that was being operated by Jeff Reece (40), of Roseburg, after observing him commit several traffic violations and almost striking two pedestrians as he sped through a stop sign. Reece failed to stop for officers and a vehicle pursuit was initiated but due to Reece’s speeds through a neighborhood, the pursuit was terminated. A short time later, officers located Reece stopped in his vehicle in the middle of the Stewart Parkway Bridge. Officers had prior information Reece was in possession of multiple firearms and Reece refused to exit his vehicle and made threats to shoot himself. Members of the Roseburg Police Department Emergency Response Team, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team and a S.W.A.T. member with the Oregon State Police responded, along with the Roseburg Police Department Hostage Negotiation Team. After about an hour of negotiation, a less-lethal impact weapon was deployed and DCSO K9 Eros was used to take Reece into custody. While taking Reece into custody, officers located a 9mm handgun concealed in Reece’s pocket. A search warrant was later served on Reece’s vehicle and an additional rifle was recovered. Reece was evaluated on scene by medics and transported to the Douglas County Jail where he was booked on multiple charges. The Stewart Parkway Bridge was closed for about two hours and the several civilians who had been initially evacuated from their vehicles were allowed to return. One lane of the bridge was re-opened to allow traffic to flow until officers were able to clear the scene. The bridge was fully opened about four hours after the incident started. OSP, DCSO, Roseburg FD and Bay Cities Ambulance assisted with this incident.
9-1-1 system issues in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -- Technicians are working to repair the system used for 9-1-1 calls in California. Many counties are seeing the impacts of this issue right now. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) states that calls made from cell phones to 9-1-1 and non-emergency lines are not connecting. Users are instead receiving a busy signal or an error message.
Brews and Pizza on the Wild Side!
If you’re enjoying a craft beer, perusing unique pizza options, and enjoying a fun atmosphere perfect for gatherings large and small, you might be at Wild River Pizza!. With locations in Grants Pass, Medford, Cave Junction, and Brookings, Wild River has a varied menu that likely to offer options for all in your party!
Classes cancelled Wednesday due to structural problem at Crater High School
MEDFORD, Ore. — Wednesday classes at Crater High School have been canceled Sept. 21 to allow engineers to address a yet unspecified problem with part of the school's building. Superintendent Walt Davenport wrote to the district Tuesday evening, saying engineers "discovered a structural deficiency at the Crater Campus. The...
U.S. MARKET NOW OPEN ON NORTHWEST AVIATION DRIVE
U.S. Market + Space Age Fuel is now open in Roseburg. The 4,000 plus square foot store and adjacent fueling station is at 3150 Northwest Aviation Drive, just east of Interstate 5. Director of Marketing for U.S. Market Enterprises Ian Koenig told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the company is expecting to hire between 15-30 employees for the new location. Koenig said they offer some of the cheapest fuel in Roseburg along with fresh chicken and deli food, and some of the best pricing on tobacco products. There is a milkshake machine, slushie machines, plus snacks including both frozen and healthy options.
UPDATE: SchoolWatch: Crater High School closed rest of week for roof integrity concern
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- Central Point School District says today Crater High School (CHS) will stay closed the rest of this week for a structural concern. It says student activities will continue, including football and other sports. It also says it is not employing distance learning or looking to do so during the closure.
OBITUARY: Keith Darrel Bachman, 1961-2022
Keith Darrel Bachman was born on December 7, 1961 to Donald and Helma Bachman in Yreka. Keith passed away suddenly on September 3, 2022 at his home in Eureka. After a short time in Yreka, Donald’s job took the family to Santa Barbara. They continued to live there until 1975. The family moved to Eureka shortly after the death of Keith’s older brother, Kersten. Keith began to attend Winship Junior High School, where he met his first wife, Carole Segura, in band class. Keith attended Eureka Senior High School where he excelled in all sports, including football, wrestling, swimming and track. He then went onto College of the Redwoods and continued to play football, as a star athlete, while studying engineering. Keith and Carole found one another again and began dating while they were both studying at College of the Redwoods. Keith went on to play division two football at UC Davis, where he was invited to play in the All American Bowl two years in a row. Keith became a regular face shown in local papers and television for his football achievements in both high school and college.
