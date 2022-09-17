Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Crews responded to car fire on I-74 in Bettendorf Tuesday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews in Bettendorf responded to a car on Fire on I-74 Tuesday. Bettendorf police and fire departments responded Tuesday around 2:50 p.m. to a car on fire at the top of the on-ramp to I-74 from Grant Street. According to police, the car was overheating and...
KWQC
Old I-74 bridge to be dismantled piece-by-piece
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - The old I-74 suspension bridge will be dismantled piece by piece. Bridge officials said demolition has started and is expected to be done in mid-2024. According to officials, dismantling the majority of the bridge will have less impacts on river traffic, minimizes the amount of...
KWQC
Police respond to crash on Brady Street Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport police responded around 8:42 p.m. Sunday to a crash in the 800 block of Brady Street. According to police, two vehicles were northbound on Brady Street when one of the vehicles allegedly made an improper lane change and sideswiped a second vehicle. Both vehicles were operational...
ourquadcities.com
Another new cruise ship to dock in Davenport
Like Viking Cruise Lines did earlier this month, American Cruise Lines (ACL) has a new riverboat cruising the Mississippi River this season. Music to QC tourism leaders’ ears, the American Symphony will stop here for the first time on Monday, Sept. 26 at 8 a.m., at River Heritage Park, 615 E. River Dr., Davenport. It will be unique because ACL’s American Melody will also be docked there at the same time, according to a Visit Quad Cities release Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kscj.com
HELICOPTER DELIVERS FIGHTER JET TO 185TH PAINT FACILITY
AN IOWA ARMY NATIONAL GUARD HELICOPTER FROM DAVENPORT HAS DELIVERED A HISTORIC F-80 FIGHTER JET TO THE AIR NATIONAL GUARD PAINT FACILITY IN SIOUX CITY FOR REPAINTING. THE 1950’S JET HAS BEEN ON DISPLAY AT CAMP DODGE AND HAS THE MARKINGS OF THE 174TH FIGHTER INTERCEPTER SQUADRON THAT WAS THE PREDECESSOR TO THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING IN SIOUX CITY.
KWQC
Muscatine police investigate child death at park
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine police and fire departments responded around 6 p.m. Friday to Eversmeyer Park, in the 1100 block of Orange Street, for a 2-year-old child who was unconscious and was no longer breathing, according to a media release. According to police, CPR was in progress as...
2 killed, 2 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-280 in Rock Island Co.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Rock Island County. Illinois State Police said the incident happened Friday, Sept. 16. around 10 p.m. on Interstate 280 near the Quad Cities International Airport. Three vehicles were involved while traveling westbound on the highway.
KCRG.com
Marion teen injured in crash, cited for reckless driving
WAUBEEK, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old from Marion was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Linn County Sunday night. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just north of 4185 Whittier Road in Waubeek when the 18-year-old driver, who was driving at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guardrail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jones County Mexican Restaurant Will Soon Close
A popular Jones County Mexican restaurant has announced that it will be closing its doors for good later this month. According to the restaurant's Facebook page, La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant in Anamosa is no longer able to stay open, The post states that despite trying to attract more employees and waiting for the economy to improve, the restaurant located at 1304 East 3rd Street in Anamosa will be shuttering operations later this month.
ourquadcities.com
2 killed in three-truck crash Friday night on I-280
Two drivers were killed in a three-truck crash shortly after 10 p.m. Friday in Rock Island County, according to Illinois State Police. The crash happened on Interstate 280 westbound at Milepost 16, a Saturday news release says. The vehicles involved were a 2017 black Chevrolet truck, a 2020 white Ford...
KCRG.com
Motorcycle crash injures one in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids in a single-vehicle crash, according to law enforcement officials. At around 8:40 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Sixth Street SW and Thompson Way. Officers discovered a crashed motorcycle at the scene.
cbs2iowa.com
Lane closures in Dubuque for Northwest Arterial State of Good Repair Project
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Resurfacing of the southbound lanes of the Northwest Arterial from John F. Kennedy to just north of Pennsylvania Ave. is now complete. The next phase of the Northwest Arterial State of Good Repair Project is resurfacing the arterial's southbound lanes from just north of Pennsylvania Ave. to U.S. 20, as well the arterial's northbound lanes from U.S. 20 to the Catfish Creek Bridge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Iowan
Commercial airlines struggle with increasing flight demand, lack of pilots
As a national pilot shortage sweeps across the country, Iowa’s commercial airports are also searching for more aviators. Smaller, regional airports, like the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids, decreased the number of flights it runs, limiting access to travel for local Iowans. Recently, American Airlines stopped its service...
ourquadcities.com
Farm Safety Week: Grain dust is explosive
Harvest time is close for local farmers and producers. This happens to be National Farm Safety Week. It’s a chance to promote the safety and well being of those out on the farm. Crops and equipment aren’t immune to fire hazards. “On September 26, 2016, it was just...
This Beloved QC Pizza Spot Is Closing Its Bettendorf Location
We will soon have one less place to get pizza in the QC. Quad City Pizza Company announced that they will be closing their location in Bettendorf effective on October 1st. The Facebook post didn't cite a specific reason, just that " the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses".
Suspect arrested for damaged ATMs, stolen cash and car
A Burlington man faces felony charges after police say he damaged an ATM at a Davenport bank in an incident that involved a truck stolen from Eldridge and a damaged ATM in Galva, Illinois.
KWQC
Man arrested following late night car crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A TV6 crew responded to the intersection of Grand Avenue & East Locust street intersection around 11:30 p.m. TV6 reported seeing multiple Davenport Police squad cars on the scene. A car was seen smashed into a pole. According to Davenport Police, a man was taken into...
ourquadcities.com
Two-year-old boy dies in Muscatine
A two-year-old boy died in Muscatine after choking at a park on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. That night at approximately 6:06 p.m., members of the Muscatine Police & Fire Departments responded to Eversmeyer Park, in the 1100 block of Orange Street, for a two-year-old child who had gone unconscious and was no longer breathing, according to a police release Monday.
KWQC
Coroner identifies teen fatally shot in Rock Island Sunday
Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - A homicide investigation is underway in Rock Island after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday night. The Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the 17-year-old as Angel Lopez Jr. According to police, they got a call about a person shot in the...
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf Middle School student struck by bus
This morning, Monday, Sept. 19th, at 7:28 a.m., a Bettendorf student was riding their bike on the property at Bettendorf Middle School and cut in front of the path of a school bus that was driving in the designated drop-off bus lane, according to a city of Bettendorf release. The...
Comments / 3