Register Citizen
Veteran Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter dies
WESTPORT — Mark Blake, a veteran EMT crew chief who served the town for more than three decades, died Tuesday, Westport's emergency medical service confirmed. He was 61. The cause of death was not immediately released. "It’s a sad moment for Westport with the passing of Crew Chief Mark...
Register Citizen
Here's what could be in new Long Lots school in Westport
WESTPORT — The new Long Lots Elementary School building could include flexible spaces for students, bigger classrooms and collaborative learning environments, according to new details presented to the school board this week. These, along with other program needs and enrollment figures in the education specifications report, will be used...
Register Citizen
Geppetto’s Osteria opens in Torrington after pandemic delay, fire
TORRINGTON – The long wait is over, and visitors to Geppetto's Osteria now can sample a variety of pastas, dry-aged steaks and other culinary creations at the East Main Street venue. It has been nearly two years since husband-and-wife team Carlo and Michelle Pulixi began renovating the site at...
Register Citizen
Bertucci's closes Darien location without warning
DARIEN — After years on the Post Road, Italian chain restaurant Bertucci’s has suddenly closed its Darien location. No explanation was given for the restaurant’s closure. The only announcements came from a pre-recorded phone message and an easy-to-miss paper sign taped to the side door — not the main entrance — thanking guests for “all the years.”
Register Citizen
Annual Riverfest brings ‘heighted awareness’ to New Milford riverfront
NEW MILFORD – Since its 2018 inception, the town’s annual Riverfest has been attracting thousands of people with a festive celebration geared toward raising awareness around New Milford’s riverfront. “Riverfest is an opportunity for the public to come and see what’s possible at the riverfront,” said Frank...
Register Citizen
RTM vote allows Greenwich to opt out of CT law on accessory apartment units
GREENWICH — Citing a preference to abide by existing town regulations, Greenwich has officially opted out of a state law governing approval of accessory apartments. The vote by the Representative Town Meeting was 163-22 in favor of opting out, with 12 abstentions, which was within the require two-thirds majority.
Child finally goes home after spending 6 years at Westchester hospital
A child with special needs finally came home to her family in Connecticut after spending six years at Blythedale Children's Hospital.
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man killed in confrontation at Vermont apartment
BRATTLEBORO, V.T. — Police say a Hartford man was shot and killed last month during a confrontation at a Vermont housing complex. The alleged shooter in the case has not been charged, but claimed he shot 32-year-old Michael R. Ledbetter Jr. after the Connecticut resident tried to force his way into his home on Aug. 19. He is facing federal drug and gun offenses in connection with the incident.
Register Citizen
Trumbull committee opts to look at Hardy Lane for senior center
TRUMBULL — A new senior center on town-owned property on Hardy Lane took a baby step closer to reality at a Sept. 14 meeting, where a building committee voted to proceed with a traffic study and environmental, architectural and engineering analysis at the proposed location. In a press release...
Register Citizen
Middletown manhood summit aims to provide support for men who struggle with mental illness, other issues
MIDDLETOWN — A mental health conference at Middlesex Community College is intended to provide a space for men of color and others to share their unique experiences and build a peer support system to help express their feelings. The Greenlight Manhood Summit, which will run from 9 a.m to...
Register Citizen
Naugatuck police: Planet Fitness manager charged with filming client in tanning booth
NAUGATUCK — Police say the manager of a local gym was arrested on Tuesday morning for allegedly filming a man during a tanning session. Jordan Hill, 23, the manager of the Planet Fitness at 1188 New Haven Road, was charged with criminal attempt at voyeurism, according to police. He was released on $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Waterbury on Oct. 19, police said.
Register Citizen
Goshen artists organize self-guided studio tour
GOSHEN – Think of it as the largest art gallery you’ve ever visited. The popular Round About Goshen Studio Tour is back for another season, featuring more than a dozen artists displaying their artwork at eight locations around town. The self-guided tour is scheduled for Oct. 8 and 9 and will feature painting, jewelry making, quilting, photography and mixed media. Many artists will also demonstrate their techniques.
Brutal Two-On-One Beating Caught on Camera in Danbury
The video is making the rounds on Spanish social media in Danbury and it's tough to watch. A friend sent me the link to a Facebook post from Revolucion Radio, which was uploaded on September 6, 2022. It appears to show a 2-on-1 beat-down in the parking lot across from the Danbury Ice Arena.
Register Citizen
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
2 families displaced, 1 firefighter injured in Hartford blaze
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two families were displaced and one firefighter was injured following a house fire on Blue Hills Avenue in Hartford Sunday afternoon. Fire crews responded to reports of a blaze at a multi-family home around 4:15 p.m. Once at the scene, officials said they requested a second alarm. Firefighters fought large flames […]
Woman Accused Of Embezzling Nearly $200K From Company In Darien
A 39-year-old woman was nabbed for allegedly embezzling nearly $200,000 from a Fairfield County company. Daria Opolski, of Norwalk, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 15 in Darien after turning herself in to police on an active warrant. She was arrested for an incident stemming from August when a victim came...
Register Citizen
Accused East Hampton horse trainer: 'I do not abuse horses'
PORTLAND — Before she was arrested and charged with abusing animals at a local farm, East Hampton horse trainer Alexis Wall had denied nearly all of the complaints brought against her, documents show. Wall's comments are summarized in a report by the state's Animal Control Division during its investigation...
Register Citizen
DEEP says New Canaan dam is hazardous, preservationists want a better design
NEW CANAAN — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has deemed a local dam hazardous and will be soliciting public comments Monday afternoon on how to restore it. The plan calls for heightening the 1871 Grupes Dam, a structure that sits on the Silvermine River, by four...
Register Citizen
New Ridgefield plan doesn't aim for 125 affordable units over 5 years — but 'meat' of draft remains
RIDGEFIELD — A fourth version of the the town's Affordable Housing Plan is ready and will be presented for a vote by the selectmen at a meeting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The latest version of the long-delayed plan comes after a four-and-a-half-hour workshop session with the town's Board of Selectmen and Affordable Housing Committee.
Register Citizen
Could Hartford's North End finally get a supermarket?
HARTFORD — The City Council passed a resolution last week, asking the municipality to work with partners to bring a grocery store to the North End, but the situation appears likely to play out with no immediate answers. The resolution, which passed unanimously, calls on the city to “accomplish...
