ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 4

Related
leesburg-news.com

Pregnant teen loses unborn baby after airlifted from scene of crash

A pregnant teenager lost her unborn baby after she was airlifted from the scene of a crash Tuesday night in Lake County. The 19-year-old from Leesburg was driving a 2007 Cadillac DTS at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday westbound on County Road 44 west of Sparrow Lane in Grand Island when a 34-year-old Eustis man driving an eastbound 2017 Ford Transit van entered into her lane of travel, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Daytona Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Daytona Beach, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WESH

Central Florida bus driver finds 4-year-old wandering alone Tuesday morning

COCOA, Fla. — A Brevard County Schools bus driver found a child wandering alone Tuesday morning, officials say. Officials say bus driver Renee Hill found the boy in the area of Yarmark Avenue and Ronald Street in Cocoa just before 8 a.m. while driving her route. Speaking from the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Accident#Fl
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Florida deputy jumps in river to arrest accused boat burglar

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A deputy of Volusia Sheriff's Office's marine unit jumped into the Halifax River over the weekend to arrest an alleged boat burglar refusing to come to land. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Saturday morning as the sheriff's office assisted the Daytona Beach Police...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

Single-vehicle crash in Bithlo kills Orlando woman, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old woman from Orlando was killed Saturday night in a crash on Colonial Drive in Bithlo, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. She was traveling eastbound in an SUV when the vehicle, once east of Cox Drive, ran off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason at 8:33 p.m., troopers said.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Police: Daytona Beach woman accused of stabbing, injuring man

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police said a woman accused of stabbing a man Sunday has been arrested. A man was stabbed Sunday morning at a property located on the 600 block of North Ridgewood Avenue, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. The man was transported to...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Police: Child drowns at Titusville pool party

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Titusville Police Department said a child drowned at a pool party Saturday afternoon. It happened at a home on the 2500 block of Christine Drive. An adult attending the pool party pulled a girl out of the water after seeing the child at the bottom of the pool.
TITUSVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy