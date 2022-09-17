Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Central Florida firefighter had leg amputated, is on ventilator after 'tragic' motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A blood drive is being held for a Seminole County firefighter seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon. Firefighter Connor Fernandez of the Seminole County Fire Department was in a motorcycle crash in Altamonte Springs, resulting in life-threatening injuries. According to the fire department, Fernandez...
WESH
Deputies: Flagler County woman snapped neck of roommate's bird 'Sunflower,' killing it
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County woman was arrested after deputies say she killed her roommate's bird. Deputies were called to Luminary Circle around 10 a.m. on Monday for a report of animal cruelty. Officials made contact with a woman who explained that her roommate, Lindsey Theissen, had...
leesburg-news.com
Pregnant teen loses unborn baby after airlifted from scene of crash
A pregnant teenager lost her unborn baby after she was airlifted from the scene of a crash Tuesday night in Lake County. The 19-year-old from Leesburg was driving a 2007 Cadillac DTS at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday westbound on County Road 44 west of Sparrow Lane in Grand Island when a 34-year-old Eustis man driving an eastbound 2017 Ford Transit van entered into her lane of travel, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman attacked, bitten while jogging on Seminole County trail
A 22-year-old woman was attacked while jogging in Altamonte Springs, Florida on Monday night, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said. The suspect was captured on a homeowner's surveillance video, and authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the person.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Central Florida bus driver finds 4-year-old wandering alone Tuesday morning
COCOA, Fla. — A Brevard County Schools bus driver found a child wandering alone Tuesday morning, officials say. Officials say bus driver Renee Hill found the boy in the area of Yarmark Avenue and Ronald Street in Cocoa just before 8 a.m. while driving her route. Speaking from the...
click orlando
Seminole County firefighter in critical condition after motorcycle crash, department says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Fire Department announced Tuesday one of its firefighters sustained serious, life-threatening injuries after an off-duty motorcycle crash in Altamonte Springs. The accident happened on Sept. 16 around 1:30 p.m. when firefighter Connor Fernandez had a collision with another vehicle on West Lake...
WATCH: Huge monitor lizard climbs up Florida homeowner’s window
A central Florida homeowner spotted an unusual sight on his front porch: a huge monitor lizard peering in through a window.
fox35orlando.com
Florida child struck by lightning while rowing in Lake Fairview fights for his life
ORLANDO, Fla. - A child remains in the hospital, recovering from Thursday’s rowing accident. Fire rescue officials say a bolt of lightning that struck near the boat caused it to capsize. According to K9 MC of Winter Park, a local motorcycle philanthropic group, the child celebrated his 12th birthday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deputies investigating after man found dead inside car near Sanford
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a car near Sanford Sunday evening. Deputies said they were called to the area of Roseberry Lane around 8:30 p.m. after several people reported hearing gunshots in the area. Investigators...
fox35orlando.com
Florida HOA president arrested again, facing more charges over alleged hidden camera inside condos
Florida HOA president accused of hiding cameras in condo. A Florida man and HOA president already facing charges for allegedly keeping a hidden camera inside the master bedroom of a Palm Coast condo he was caring for, faces additional charges after a third victim was recorded on camera in a different condo.
WESH
Police: Port Orange woman accused of threatening to shoot 2 utility workers arrested
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A Port Orange woman is accused of pointing a gun at two sub-contractors for FPL and threatening to shoot. According to police, two workers in marked uniform shirts accessed an easement in the suspect's backyard for utility work and tried to alert the residents they were there, but no one responded.
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Florida deputy jumps in river to arrest accused boat burglar
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A deputy of Volusia Sheriff's Office's marine unit jumped into the Halifax River over the weekend to arrest an alleged boat burglar refusing to come to land. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Saturday morning as the sheriff's office assisted the Daytona Beach Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida deputies said they found enough fentanyl to kill 169,000 people in Kennesaw man’s truck
FLAGLER COUNTY, Ga. — A Kennesaw man is behind bars in Florida after he was found asleep in his truck with enough fentanyl to kill nearly 170,000 people, deputies said. James Wilson Duke, 33, was arrested around 4 a.m. Sunday after he was found asleep in his truck behind a closed gas station in Palm Coast, Florida.
click orlando
Single-vehicle crash in Bithlo kills Orlando woman, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old woman from Orlando was killed Saturday night in a crash on Colonial Drive in Bithlo, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. She was traveling eastbound in an SUV when the vehicle, once east of Cox Drive, ran off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason at 8:33 p.m., troopers said.
Third victim identified by deputies after former Flagler County HOA president charged with secretly recording inside condo
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man arrested earlier this month on video voyeurism charges has been charged with five additional felonies after the Flagler County Sheriff's Office says it learned of a third victim who was caught on another hidden video camera he planted. Robert W. Orr, 59, was re-arrested...
WESH
'Our minds were blown': Florida couple says dealership sold them stolen truck from Colorado
Imagine buying your dream vehicle only to find out it was actually stolen. That is what the Haines family in Flagler County is dealing with. And they say they are still on the hook for the payment. Brandon Haines and his family were searching for a new pickup truck for...
click orlando
Lake Mary motorcyclist thrown from vehicle, killed in crash near Sanford, FHP says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Lake Mary man died early Sunday after being thrown from a motorcycle during a single-vehicle crash in Seminole County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. While driving the motorcycle southbound on East Lake Mary Boulevard, approaching Celery Avenue in the outside lane, troopers...
WESH
Police: Daytona Beach woman accused of stabbing, injuring man
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police said a woman accused of stabbing a man Sunday has been arrested. A man was stabbed Sunday morning at a property located on the 600 block of North Ridgewood Avenue, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. The man was transported to...
Orlando police respond to bomb threat at AdventHealth
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officers responded to AdventHealth hospital in Orlando Tuesday night after police dispatchers received a bomb threat around 9 p.m. Orlando police said hospital staff and officers with K-9 units searched the hospital but did not find anything related to the threatening phone call. The incident has...
WESH
Police: Child drowns at Titusville pool party
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Titusville Police Department said a child drowned at a pool party Saturday afternoon. It happened at a home on the 2500 block of Christine Drive. An adult attending the pool party pulled a girl out of the water after seeing the child at the bottom of the pool.
Comments / 4