Showbiz411
Chris Pine Cancels “Jimmy Kimmel” Appearance at Last Minute, Kathy Griffin Fills in, Claims Harry Styles Once Spit on Her!
Chris Pine really hates “Don’t Worry Darling.”. Last night he was supposed to be the first guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to promote the movie. But out came the insanely funny Kathy Griffin, who announced that she was filling in for him. It was noted that Harry Styles had spit on Pine. (Not true, by the way.)
Showbiz411
Maybe John Legend Needs a New Producer: Latest Album, “Legend,” Has Sold Just 25K Copies in 10 Days
John Legend is having problems selling records. His latest album, “Legend,” has sold 25,000 copies through yesterday according to Luminate. It was released September 9th to no fanfare, and no single on the radio or charts. “Legend” was supposed to be John’s Renaissance. He left Columbia Records after...
Showbiz411
Exclusive: Woody Allen Casts Cesar Winning Actress Valerie Lemercier to Star in New Film
I’m told that Woody Allen is not only not retiring, but he’s also begun casting his new film. He will shoot it in Paris momentarily, and it’s said to be a murder mystery along the lines of “Match Point.”. I do hope, by the way, if...
Showbiz411
“SNL” Announces First Three Pairs of Hosts, Musical Guests, and They’re Mostly Unexpected
“Saturday Night Live” has announced the first three pairs of hosts and musical guests beginning October 1st. They are unexpected to say the least, and not really the gangbusters that they need. First week premiere is Miles Teller, and Kendrick Lamar. Second week is beloved Irish actor Brendan Gleeson...
