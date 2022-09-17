Read full article on original website
Chris Pine Cancels “Jimmy Kimmel” Appearance at Last Minute, Kathy Griffin Fills in, Claims Harry Styles Once Spit on Her!
Chris Pine really hates “Don’t Worry Darling.”. Last night he was supposed to be the first guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to promote the movie. But out came the insanely funny Kathy Griffin, who announced that she was filling in for him. It was noted that Harry Styles had spit on Pine. (Not true, by the way.)
Exclusive: Woody Allen Casts Cesar Winning Actress Valerie Lemercier to Star in New Film
I’m told that Woody Allen is not only not retiring, but he’s also begun casting his new film. He will shoot it in Paris momentarily, and it’s said to be a murder mystery along the lines of “Match Point.”. I do hope, by the way, if...
