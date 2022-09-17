ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intoxicated man kills neighbor while shooting at targets in his backyard, authorities say

A woman looking out the kitchen window of her South Carolina home was killed by an intoxicated neighbor shooting at targets in his backyard, authorities said. Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, 42, heard several gunshots about 6:30 p.m. Saturday and was hit in the chest by a bullet when she went to a window of her Gaffney home to see what was happening, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in a statement.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
Stolen BMW Leads To Horrific Crash In Cleveland

The car theft situation continues to rage out of control in certain cities, often leading to horrible situations like this one in Cleveland. Authorities were trying to apprehend an accused car thief in a stolen BMW when the suspect took off, hitting another car, which then crashed into a house.
CLEVELAND, OH
