South Carolina trolled for on-field ceremony that delayed start of 2nd quarter, frustrated Shane Beamer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re searching for an armed robbery suspect. Deputies were called to the Lowe’s on Two Notch Rd on Sept. 9 around noon on reports of a robbery. Surveillance footage showed the man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it a cashier. He then grabbed money from the register before leaving.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO