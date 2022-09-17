South Carolina trolled for on-field ceremony that delayed start of 2nd quarter, frustrated Shane Beamer

Read full article on original website
South Carolina football: Can Rattler step out of the fire?
Spencer Rattler is in the fryer. The college football fanaticals took to social media over the weekend to turn up the heat on Rattler for his horrible 1st-quarter interception that shifted Georgia’s attack into high gear last Saturday, and the rout sped into a full flame. His ineffectiveness was...
South Carolina men's basketball announces date change for 2022-23 season opener
South Carolina men’s basketball fans will have to wait an extra day to see the Gamecocks in action. The school announced on Tuesday that the season-opening game vs. South Carolina State was moved from Monday, Nov. 7, to Tuesday, Nov. 8. The much-anticipated season opener will be the debut...
Former Denmark mayor Elona Carolyn Davis dies
Denmark native and former mayor Elona Carolyn Davis has died, she was 80 years old.
One dead after hitting a deer in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — One person is dead after a crash in Lexington County. According to the SC Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on SC Highway 6 near the intersection of Beaver Creek Road. Officials say the driver was operating a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling...
Search underway for suspect after pursuit, crash near Blythewood
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Authorities are looking for a suspect they said ran from a traffic stop on I-77 on Friday afternoon. According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. after a trooper spotted a violation and attempted to stop the suspect.
Investigators searching for armed robbery suspect in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re searching for an armed robbery suspect. Deputies were called to the Lowe’s on Two Notch Rd on Sept. 9 around noon on reports of a robbery. Surveillance footage showed the man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it a cashier. He then grabbed money from the register before leaving.
"Peace, that's all he was": Family of murdered 17-year-old seeks accountability
A judge made no final decision Thursday on whether to grant or deny bond to two of the three men accused of killing a 17-year-old teen earlier this year. But the victim's family seeks accountability. Back in July, 17-year-old Justice Rutherford was shot and killed while driving along Highway 1...
