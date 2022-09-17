Read full article on original website
Related
Five things to know heading into Week 6 of high school football in the Augusta area
It's Week 6 of the high school football season in Augusta and there's a solid slate of games this week. It's the point of the schedule where teams that started off hot need to prove the first half of the season wasn't a fluke and teams with a slow start can begin to...
This Trinity football kicker may be the best in Kentucky. Is a scholarship in his future?
Named Trinity High School’s starting kicker as a sophomore, Kellan McLaughlin recalled the first time former coach Bob Beatty put him in a pressure-packed situation at the end of practice. Make the field goal, everybody goes home. Miss the field goal, everybody runs. ...
Comments / 0