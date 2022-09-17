Read full article on original website
Wayne Cannon
4d ago
that's sorry, no matter how bad your team is playing bad you support them to the end. nothing worse to look up and see you fans leaving. I thought the whole thing about having a sale out,
13
I Am Me
4d ago
I’m not surprised, if you can’t stand by your team when they’re at their worst then you don’t get to call yourself a fan when they’re at their best.
12
