ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mizzou football: 3 storylines in the Tigers' contest against Auburn

Missouri opens SEC play against Auburn on Saturday. It will serve as a measuring stick for where this team stands in all 3 phases of the game 4 weeks in. Auburn is among the more lowly teams in the conference right now, with a glaring question mark at quarterback. It still doesn’t have an answer after giving both TJ Finley and Robby Ashford time on the field, with some consideration toward letting Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada see action as well.
COLUMBIA, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn football: In first of several must-wins, here comes Mizzou

Auburn football is all sorts of discombobulated. Head coach Bryan Harsin can’t figure out how to properly use his 2 quarterbacks, mismanaging the juggling of them and squashing any sort of rhythm either may have had a chance to build in a 41-12 embarrassment on Saturday in the “Orange Out” at Jordan-Hare against Penn State.
AUBURN, AL
KCBD

CMN Miracle: Kolbi Ramos loses family but stays strong

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a terrible crash south of Abilene about a year ago. Kolbi Ramos was the most severely injured and the most unlikely miracle. It was near the small town of Winters on Highway 153, about 45 minutes...
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Texas Football
Local
Missouri Football
Abilene, TX
Football
Columbia, MO
Sports
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Missouri Sports
Columbia, MO
Football
Abilene, TX
Sports
BigCountryHomepage

SUV flips in front of South Abilene Domino’s Pizza

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver flipped their vehicle Friday night in front of the Domino’s Pizza. A witness told KTAB/KRBC there were no injuries. This crash happened around 7:30 Friday night and the SUV, which flipped in the 5000 block of South 14th Street, was being loaded away by around 8:00. At this time, […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene man arrested a second time for walking on the wrong side of the road

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road this past weekend. According to an arrest report, Jon Davis was arrested after officials said he failed to walk on the left side of the roadway, facing oncoming traffic. This is the second time Davis has been arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road.
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Live Broadcast#American Football#The Missouri Tigers
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene police searching for potentially armed vehicle burglars

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying potentially armed vehicle burglars. Police released surveillance photos of the individuals, which show a male suspect who appears to be carrying a firearm accompanied by a female suspect. Anyone with information on the burglars is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325) 673-8331. In […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Coleman Police Shoot a Dangerous Sword-Wielding Suspect on a Bicycle

COLEMAN – The Coleman Police Department has arrested a man after he threatened them with a sword while riding a bicycle. In information released by the City of Coleman, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, officers with the Coleman Police Department responded to the corner of West Mesquite and South Nueces Street at 10 a.m. regarding a person on a bicycle who was threatening others with a sword. After making contact with the suspect, identified as Santos Mendoza III, the suspect charged at the officer with the sword, according to an initial statement from the Texas Rangers. The officer fired…
COLEMAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene woman killed in head-on collision near I-20 in Odessa

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman was killed in a head-on collision in Odessa Wednesday morning. Michelle Guns, 29, of Abilene was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash on the service road to I-20 around 7:06 a.m., according to a press release from the Odessa Police Department. The press release states Guns […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Bicyclist hit by truck in south Abilene dies

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bicyclist who was hit by a pickup truck in south Abilene nearly two weeks ago has died. Victoria Revilla, 52, of Abilene, died in the hospital September 19, following the crash at the intersection of S 7th Street and Barrow Street September 8. Police say a truck was attempting to turn […]
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Officer Involved Shooting in Coleman

According to a statement from the City of Coleman:. On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., an officer with the Coleman Police Department responded to a call for service at the corner of West Mesquite and South Nueces Streets for a person riding a bicycle threatening people with a sword.
COLEMAN, TX
abilenescene.com

Day Trip to Coleman

A short 45-minute drive south from Abilene is the small, quaint town of Coleman, Texas. There you will find shops, restaurants, and local treasures. Follow us for a fun-filled day in Coleman. We bet you and your family and friends will find adventures and make a few memories too!. Morning.
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘An 18-wheeler could have crashed into my house’: 23 fatalities mark deadliest year on Abilene roads, residents & police urge all to drive responsibly

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With 23 deaths on Abilene roads so far, 2022 is now the deadliest year on record for traffic-related deaths within Abilene city limits. Abilene Police Department’s (APD) Sergeant John Ramirez says the department is doing all they can to fight against this concerning streak. “These are citizens, these are people with […]
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy