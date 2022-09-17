COLEMAN – The Coleman Police Department has arrested a man after he threatened them with a sword while riding a bicycle. In information released by the City of Coleman, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, officers with the Coleman Police Department responded to the corner of West Mesquite and South Nueces Street at 10 a.m. regarding a person on a bicycle who was threatening others with a sword. After making contact with the suspect, identified as Santos Mendoza III, the suspect charged at the officer with the sword, according to an initial statement from the Texas Rangers. The officer fired…

