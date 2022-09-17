Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mizzou football: 3 storylines in the Tigers' contest against Auburn
Missouri opens SEC play against Auburn on Saturday. It will serve as a measuring stick for where this team stands in all 3 phases of the game 4 weeks in. Auburn is among the more lowly teams in the conference right now, with a glaring question mark at quarterback. It still doesn’t have an answer after giving both TJ Finley and Robby Ashford time on the field, with some consideration toward letting Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada see action as well.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn football: In first of several must-wins, here comes Mizzou
Auburn football is all sorts of discombobulated. Head coach Bryan Harsin can’t figure out how to properly use his 2 quarterbacks, mismanaging the juggling of them and squashing any sort of rhythm either may have had a chance to build in a 41-12 embarrassment on Saturday in the “Orange Out” at Jordan-Hare against Penn State.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryan Harsin delivers canned answer about Missouri being a 'must-win' game
Bryan Harsin is dealing with increased pressure as Auburn is trying to bounce back from a difficult loss to Penn State. “I would categorize every Saturday as a must-win,” Harsin told reporters on Monday. “Every time you ask me that from this point on, it’s a yes.”
KCBD
CMN Miracle: Kolbi Ramos loses family but stays strong
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were killed and two others were injured in a terrible crash south of Abilene about a year ago. Kolbi Ramos was the most severely injured and the most unlikely miracle. It was near the small town of Winters on Highway 153, about 45 minutes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SUV flips in front of South Abilene Domino’s Pizza
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver flipped their vehicle Friday night in front of the Domino’s Pizza. A witness told KTAB/KRBC there were no injuries. This crash happened around 7:30 Friday night and the SUV, which flipped in the 5000 block of South 14th Street, was being loaded away by around 8:00. At this time, […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to question man in Walmart theft
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying this man so they can question him in connection to a theft at Walmart. The theft happened at Walmart on Southwest Drive September 3. Police circulated surveillance photographs of the man who may have information, showing him wearing a blue bandana pulled over most of his […]
Please help: Abilene mom asks for donations to ensure all Wylie, Abilene ISD students get own book at upcoming book fairs
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Every year, Scholastic Book Fairs makes its rounds to each school across the country, but not every student has the money to buy something. While some families are unable to find the extra cash to give to their students, one Abilene mom wants to change things so that every student can […]
ktxs.com
Abilene man arrested a second time for walking on the wrong side of the road
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road this past weekend. According to an arrest report, Jon Davis was arrested after officials said he failed to walk on the left side of the roadway, facing oncoming traffic. This is the second time Davis has been arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Person Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in north Abilene on Tuesday. The officials reported that a pickup truck was heading west down the service road and failed to yield to the car that [..]
70-Year-Old Jeanelle Tennison Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Abilene on Thursday evening. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. at the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Abilene police searching for potentially armed vehicle burglars
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying potentially armed vehicle burglars. Police released surveillance photos of the individuals, which show a male suspect who appears to be carrying a firearm accompanied by a female suspect. Anyone with information on the burglars is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325) 673-8331. In […]
Coleman Police Shoot a Dangerous Sword-Wielding Suspect on a Bicycle
COLEMAN – The Coleman Police Department has arrested a man after he threatened them with a sword while riding a bicycle. In information released by the City of Coleman, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, officers with the Coleman Police Department responded to the corner of West Mesquite and South Nueces Street at 10 a.m. regarding a person on a bicycle who was threatening others with a sword. After making contact with the suspect, identified as Santos Mendoza III, the suspect charged at the officer with the sword, according to an initial statement from the Texas Rangers. The officer fired…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Medical incident causes driver to plow through south Abilene building
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A medical incident caused a driver to plow through a building in south Abilene Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the Edward Jones building on the 4100 block of S Treadaway Blvd around 8:30 a.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the driver of a pickup truck suffered a […]
Abilene woman killed in head-on collision near I-20 in Odessa
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman was killed in a head-on collision in Odessa Wednesday morning. Michelle Guns, 29, of Abilene was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash on the service road to I-20 around 7:06 a.m., according to a press release from the Odessa Police Department. The press release states Guns […]
UPDATE: Bicyclist hit by truck in south Abilene dies
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bicyclist who was hit by a pickup truck in south Abilene nearly two weeks ago has died. Victoria Revilla, 52, of Abilene, died in the hospital September 19, following the crash at the intersection of S 7th Street and Barrow Street September 8. Police say a truck was attempting to turn […]
City of Abilene could fix ‘high priority’ drainage problem area
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is considering measures to improve one of the worst areas for storm drainage. During Thursday’s city council meeting, members will vote on awarding a $259,000 contract to Enprotec, Hibbs & Todd to design the project, which will begin the process of fixing the drainage along S 11th […]
koxe.com
Officer Involved Shooting in Coleman
According to a statement from the City of Coleman:. On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., an officer with the Coleman Police Department responded to a call for service at the corner of West Mesquite and South Nueces Streets for a person riding a bicycle threatening people with a sword.
abilenescene.com
Day Trip to Coleman
A short 45-minute drive south from Abilene is the small, quaint town of Coleman, Texas. There you will find shops, restaurants, and local treasures. Follow us for a fun-filled day in Coleman. We bet you and your family and friends will find adventures and make a few memories too!. Morning.
‘An 18-wheeler could have crashed into my house’: 23 fatalities mark deadliest year on Abilene roads, residents & police urge all to drive responsibly
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With 23 deaths on Abilene roads so far, 2022 is now the deadliest year on record for traffic-related deaths within Abilene city limits. Abilene Police Department’s (APD) Sergeant John Ramirez says the department is doing all they can to fight against this concerning streak. “These are citizens, these are people with […]
Comments / 0