A 24-year-old Weld County Sheriff’s Office deputy was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday outside Greeley. Alexis Hein-Nutz, a native of Bismarck, North Dakota, had served with the department since 2018, the sheriff’s office said in a Monday news release. The deputy was riding her motorcycle...

WELD COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO