Fort Lauderdale, FL

Click10.com

Video: Dash camera captures crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A bad crash was caught on camera in Pembroke Pines on Tuesday morning. Officers said a white sedan ran a red light at the corner of Pines Boulevard and 184 Avenue at around 9 a.m. A pickup truck headed westbound crashed into it before spinning...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Man faces charges for ‘stealing’ homes in Broward with deed scam

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man who stands accused of stealing houses from property owners in Broward County and defrauding the buyers with fraudulent deeds is facing criminal charges Wednesday. Christine McFarland is the legitimate owner of a home she purchased in 2014 in Fort Lauderdale, but Roosevelt Permenter...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami MacArthur on lockdown as police investigate possible shooting nearby

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami MacArthur Educational Center is on a precautionary lockdown as police investigate a nearby shooting. Police can be seen surrounding the area of Southwest 264th Street and 139th Avenue, Tuesday morning. A ShotSpotter alert was sent out to law enforcement officers before they responded to...
MIAMI, FL
850wftl.com

Man found dead in Lauderhill apartment complex tennis court

(BROWARD COUNTY, Florida)– Lauderhill police are conducting an investigation after a man’s body was found near the tennis courts of an apartment complex. Authorities responded to a call involving an unresponsive man at the Circle Apartments located at 2551 NW 56th Avenue. According to a written statement by...
LAUDERHILL, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
Hollywood, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Hollywood, FL
NBC Miami

Man Accused of Armed Threats in Broward After Sister Evicted

A 33-year-old Fort Lauderdale man is accused of repeatedly threatening a couple of cousins at gunpoint after his sister was evicted from their home. Carlin Daronte Jacobs allegedly confronted the pair about 1 p.m. Sept. 12 outside their home in the 2600 block of Northwest 14 Street. According to the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Psychiatric Patient Charge Upgraded to Murder in Pembroke Pines

A resident of a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines is facing a murder charge following the death of a fellow resident. Resident Alexander Ramseur, 63, was arrested about 11 p.m. Sept. 13 at the South Florida State Hospital at 800 Cypress Drive. The victim, whose name police have not released,...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

Authorities Investigating Shooting on I-95 in Miami-Dade

Authorities are investigating after someone in an SUV opened fire on another driver on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade Monday morning. Florida Highway Patrol officials said a woman was behind the wheel of a BMW sedan heading northbound on I-95 near Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV opened fire.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miramar teen missing since last September found safely in Miami-Dade

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County had a happy update on Tuesday about a teenager who had been missing for over a year. Miramar police announced that 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez was safely located. Gonzalez had last been seen on Sept. 17 of last year at New Renaissance Middle...
MIRAMAR, FL
850wftl.com

The Docket: Instant Crazy Florida Criminal Just Add Water

(VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLA) — This week on The Docket, a Florida man hot about his ex-wife’s electricity usage, literally gets into a deadly power struggle. Plus, the Broward County judge overseeing sentencing for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is refusing to step down. Listen to The Docket here:
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Gunman in SUV Opens Fire on Multiple Vehicles on I-95 in Miami-Dade

Authorities are investigating after someone in an SUV opened fire on multiple vehicles on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade Monday morning. Florida Highway Patrol officials said a woman was behind the wheel of a black BMW sedan heading northbound on I-95 near Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV opened fire shortly after 10:30 a.m.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Multiple vehicles shot at on I-95 in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – At least two vehicles were shot up Monday on Interstate 95 in North Miami. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho confirmed that a black BMW was heading north on the highway, attempting to exit at Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV fired at her car.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Lanes reopen on Turnpike after crash

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on Florida's Turnpike left shoulder blocked on Tuesday. The crash occurred just before Mile Marker 98 southbound just after 9 a.m. Traffic was backed up to exit 99 (Okeechobee Boulevard) but lanes have since reopened. No word yet on the conditions...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Employee attacked by group inside Lauderhill gas station

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – An attack inside a Lauderhill gas station was caught on camera. Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows a group of attackers entering the Exxon gas station on North State Road 7 and Northwest 26th Street on at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday. At one...
LAUDERHILL, FL

