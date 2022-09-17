Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Video: Dash camera captures crash in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A bad crash was caught on camera in Pembroke Pines on Tuesday morning. Officers said a white sedan ran a red light at the corner of Pines Boulevard and 184 Avenue at around 9 a.m. A pickup truck headed westbound crashed into it before spinning...
Click10.com
Man faces charges for ‘stealing’ homes in Broward with deed scam
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man who stands accused of stealing houses from property owners in Broward County and defrauding the buyers with fraudulent deeds is facing criminal charges Wednesday. Christine McFarland is the legitimate owner of a home she purchased in 2014 in Fort Lauderdale, but Roosevelt Permenter...
WSVN-TV
Miami MacArthur on lockdown as police investigate possible shooting nearby
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami MacArthur Educational Center is on a precautionary lockdown as police investigate a nearby shooting. Police can be seen surrounding the area of Southwest 264th Street and 139th Avenue, Tuesday morning. A ShotSpotter alert was sent out to law enforcement officers before they responded to...
850wftl.com
Man found dead in Lauderhill apartment complex tennis court
(BROWARD COUNTY, Florida)– Lauderhill police are conducting an investigation after a man’s body was found near the tennis courts of an apartment complex. Authorities responded to a call involving an unresponsive man at the Circle Apartments located at 2551 NW 56th Avenue. According to a written statement by...
Click10.com
Police: Man initially thought to be victim was actually aggressor in shooting outside Miami-Dade bar
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who Miami-Dade police initially thought was one of several victims in a shooting that occurred over the weekend in northwest Miami-Dade, was the aggressor, authorities confirmed. Kijuan Sears, 30, faces numerous charges, including attempted murder, perjury, tampering with physical evidence, and discharging a...
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Armed Threats in Broward After Sister Evicted
A 33-year-old Fort Lauderdale man is accused of repeatedly threatening a couple of cousins at gunpoint after his sister was evicted from their home. Carlin Daronte Jacobs allegedly confronted the pair about 1 p.m. Sept. 12 outside their home in the 2600 block of Northwest 14 Street. According to the...
NBC Miami
Man Who was Caught on Camera Shooting Up Lauderhill Fire Rescue Truck Arrested: Police
A man who was caught on camera shooting up a Lauderhill Fire Rescue truck last week has been arrested, police said. Jermaine Shennett, 41, was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm on an emergency medical provider, Lauderhill Police officials said. Officials said three emergency medical...
Click10.com
Woman allegedly wrecked ex’s car after seeing picture on Facebook of him with new girlfriend
MARGATE, Fla. – A Coral Springs woman is accused of damaging her ex-boyfriend’s car during a fit of jealous rage. Margate Police said Jennifer Sessler, 46, went to the victim’s home in the early morning on Aug. 10. According to an arrest affidavit, Sessler busted both of...
NBC Miami
Psychiatric Patient Charge Upgraded to Murder in Pembroke Pines
A resident of a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines is facing a murder charge following the death of a fellow resident. Resident Alexander Ramseur, 63, was arrested about 11 p.m. Sept. 13 at the South Florida State Hospital at 800 Cypress Drive. The victim, whose name police have not released,...
wlrn.org
Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony makes it on the list of officers under investigation
Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony has been added to a list maintained by prosecutors of cops whose testimony and credibility could be considered suspect, potentially discrediting them on the witness stand. Through the years, the prosecutors’ list — known as the Brady List — has included current and former officers...
NBC Miami
Authorities Investigating Shooting on I-95 in Miami-Dade
Authorities are investigating after someone in an SUV opened fire on another driver on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade Monday morning. Florida Highway Patrol officials said a woman was behind the wheel of a BMW sedan heading northbound on I-95 near Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV opened fire.
Click10.com
Miramar teen missing since last September found safely in Miami-Dade
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County had a happy update on Tuesday about a teenager who had been missing for over a year. Miramar police announced that 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez was safely located. Gonzalez had last been seen on Sept. 17 of last year at New Renaissance Middle...
850wftl.com
The Docket: Instant Crazy Florida Criminal Just Add Water
(VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLA) — This week on The Docket, a Florida man hot about his ex-wife’s electricity usage, literally gets into a deadly power struggle. Plus, the Broward County judge overseeing sentencing for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is refusing to step down. Listen to The Docket here:
NBC Miami
Gunman in SUV Opens Fire on Multiple Vehicles on I-95 in Miami-Dade
Authorities are investigating after someone in an SUV opened fire on multiple vehicles on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade Monday morning. Florida Highway Patrol officials said a woman was behind the wheel of a black BMW sedan heading northbound on I-95 near Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV opened fire shortly after 10:30 a.m.
Click10.com
Shoplifters had magnet to steal Versace sunglasses in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman are facing charges Monday in Miami-Dade County after police officers accused them of stealing three pairs of Versace sunglasses by removing security tags. Axel Vasquezaros and Nicole Penazuniga are accused of shoplifting the $1,035 designer goods on Sunday at the...
Click10.com
Multiple vehicles shot at on I-95 in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – At least two vehicles were shot up Monday on Interstate 95 in North Miami. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho confirmed that a black BMW was heading north on the highway, attempting to exit at Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV fired at her car.
Click10.com
Police searching for two suspects after robbery in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Officers are searching for two suspects after a robbery occurred on Monday night in Pembroke Pines. Pembroke Pines police said the robbery took place near Walmart located at 12800 Pines Blvd. Detectives say one suspect is a black male with hair in twists and is...
cw34.com
Lanes reopen on Turnpike after crash
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on Florida's Turnpike left shoulder blocked on Tuesday. The crash occurred just before Mile Marker 98 southbound just after 9 a.m. Traffic was backed up to exit 99 (Okeechobee Boulevard) but lanes have since reopened. No word yet on the conditions...
Click10.com
Police: Group followed, robbed pair who bought Rolex in Design District; 1 arrested
MIAMI – Police arrested a northwest Miami-Dade man Friday after they accused him of being part of a group who followed and robbed a pair of victims who had just bought a Rolex watch in Miami’s Design District last month. Twenty-two-year-old Davontae McCrae is facing numerous felony charges....
Click10.com
Employee attacked by group inside Lauderhill gas station
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – An attack inside a Lauderhill gas station was caught on camera. Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows a group of attackers entering the Exxon gas station on North State Road 7 and Northwest 26th Street on at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday. At one...
