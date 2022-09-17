ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama football: 5 things Georgia is doing better than the Tide

On Sunday morning, after another Georgia bludgeoning, Paul Finebaum finally said what has become so apparent. “In many ways, Georgia is the new Alabama,” the veteran college football analyst and SEC football savant said on SportsCenter, putting brutally honest words to what all of us dipped in reality have seen on our TV screens since the end of last season.
ATHENS, GA
CBS 46

No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs announce 2023 schedule

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - University of Georgia football team officials announced the schedule for the 2023 season. College football’s defending champs will begin the 2023 season against the University of Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks at home on Sept. 2. The Skyhawks play in the Ohio Valley conference. In three games played...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina football: Can Rattler step out of the fire?

Spencer Rattler is in the fryer. The college football fanaticals took to social media over the weekend to turn up the heat on Rattler for his horrible 1st-quarter interception that shifted Georgia’s attack into high gear last Saturday, and the rout sped into a full flame. His ineffectiveness was...
ORANGEBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Columbia, SC
State
Oregon State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
State
South Carolina State
247Sports

Georgia football commit Peyton Woodring nails 54-yard field goal

Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Versatile hitter Ethan Wagner commits to South Carolina

The South Carolina baseball program has added another player to its 2024 recruiting class as offensive third baseman and outfielder Ethan Wagner publicly made his pledge to the program on Tuesday. Wagner, a native of Aurora, Ill. but now attending P27 Academy in Lexington, chose the Gamecocks over several other...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year for best GameDay poster

BOONE, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. School officials announced that Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10.
BOONE, NC
WYFF4.com

Clemson freshman found dead at South Carolina gas station, coroner says

CLEMSON, S.C. — The coroner has identified the person found dead at an Upstate gas station as an 18-year-old Clemson student. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an unconscious person in the store, according to Chief Jorge Campos with Clemson Police Department.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Mcelroy
Person
Steven Tyler
Person
Evan
fox5atlanta.com

Lords of the Flies plaguing Georgia homeowners

LOUISVILLE, Ga. - The owners of a defunct Georgia dairy farm agreed to pay $85,000 for causing a toxic spill that killed nearly 1,700 fish. The June fish kill happened after David and Roger McAvoy allowed liquid waste — called soil amendments — to leak into a nearby Wilkes County river.
WILKES COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drawing#American Football#College Football#The Georgia Bulldogs#Gamecocks
macaronikid.com

Presenting the Stacey Freaking' Abrams Yard Sign

Stacey Abrams does it for me and is my chosen candidate as a woman and as a woman of color. Our visions go hand and hand. I am not just voting for her because she is a Democrat. Stacey is getting my vote because of all these reasons respectfully. So...
DECATUR, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta high school football shootings: What we know

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After two shootings within hours at Augusta football games, the Richmond county School District is reviewing changes to security procedures. Gunfire sent the crowd into a panic Friday night at the Laney-Thomson game. Two people – Roosevelt Demmons, 17, of Thomson, and Santana Mance, 17, of Dearing – were arrested in connection with the mayhem.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM UPDATE: Pool contractors face their charges in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have an update years in the making that could finally mean justice for dozens of families left high and dry by local pool contractors. At first, law enforcement told these families their only recourse was a lawsuit in civil court, but when our ITEAM’S Meredith Anderson started investigating, she discovered a pattern of problems that went way beyond bad business.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

One person dead after ATV accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A single-vehicle accident left one person dead on U.S. Highway 301 on Sunday in Orangeburg County. At 10 a.m., the driver of a Polaris side-by-side all-terrain vehicle was moving south on U.S. Highway 301 when the vehicle hit the median and overturned into a creek. The...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy