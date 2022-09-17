Read full article on original website
Alabama football: 5 things Georgia is doing better than the Tide
On Sunday morning, after another Georgia bludgeoning, Paul Finebaum finally said what has become so apparent. “In many ways, Georgia is the new Alabama,” the veteran college football analyst and SEC football savant said on SportsCenter, putting brutally honest words to what all of us dipped in reality have seen on our TV screens since the end of last season.
No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs announce 2023 schedule
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - University of Georgia football team officials announced the schedule for the 2023 season. College football’s defending champs will begin the 2023 season against the University of Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks at home on Sept. 2. The Skyhawks play in the Ohio Valley conference. In three games played...
Paul Finebaum compares Georgia to the 2021 team, says Bulldogs look 'significantly better than Alabama'
Paul Finebaum believes Georgia can be better this season than last year’s national championship team, and the Bulldogs are just getting started. Finebaum shared his thoughts on ESPN Radio Wednesday morning on the “Keyshawn, JWill and Max” show. “Yes, I’m not sure from a defensive standpoint they...
South Carolina football: Can Rattler step out of the fire?
Spencer Rattler is in the fryer. The college football fanaticals took to social media over the weekend to turn up the heat on Rattler for his horrible 1st-quarter interception that shifted Georgia’s attack into high gear last Saturday, and the rout sped into a full flame. His ineffectiveness was...
Georgia football commit Peyton Woodring nails 54-yard field goal
Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.
Versatile hitter Ethan Wagner commits to South Carolina
The South Carolina baseball program has added another player to its 2024 recruiting class as offensive third baseman and outfielder Ethan Wagner publicly made his pledge to the program on Tuesday. Wagner, a native of Aurora, Ill. but now attending P27 Academy in Lexington, chose the Gamecocks over several other...
Three App State students win ‘free ride’ for a year for best GameDay poster
BOONE, N.C. — Three Appalachian State University students have won a year of tuition and fees for making the best posters at ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday. School officials announced that Zackary Carr, a freshman from Gastonia, was named the winner of the poster contest with “The Only ATM That Lets You Withdraw $1.5 Million” — a clever play on the Texas A&M logo and reference to the guarantee the Aggies paid to host App State on Sept. 10.
Clemson freshman found dead at South Carolina gas station, coroner says
CLEMSON, S.C. — The coroner has identified the person found dead at an Upstate gas station as an 18-year-old Clemson student. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an unconscious person in the store, according to Chief Jorge Campos with Clemson Police Department.
Lords of the Flies plaguing Georgia homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ga. - The owners of a defunct Georgia dairy farm agreed to pay $85,000 for causing a toxic spill that killed nearly 1,700 fish. The June fish kill happened after David and Roger McAvoy allowed liquid waste — called soil amendments — to leak into a nearby Wilkes County river.
Clemson student found dead at South Carolina convenience store
A Clemson University student was found dead at an Upstate convenience store Monday afternoon.
Disturbing details revealed in case of Georgia mother stripped, burned and killed
Athens-Clarke County police are revealing more of the disturbing details surrounding Debbie Collier's death. She is the woman who was found naked, partially burned, dead and "grasping a small tree" in the woods.
Ga. man killed when tractor rolls over him while working on it
MADISON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man died last week when the tractor he was working on rolled over him. Captain Jimmy Patton with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 78-year-old Larry Jack Grogan was killed while working on his tractor outside of the shop at his rural home near Danielsville.
Upstate Sheriff's Office looking to locate murder suspect
Union County authorities are hoping a tip will lead them to a woman wanted in the case of a man found dead. The incident happened on Prospect Corner Road three weeks ago. Forensic autopsy results say he was murdered.
Presenting the Stacey Freaking' Abrams Yard Sign
Stacey Abrams does it for me and is my chosen candidate as a woman and as a woman of color. Our visions go hand and hand. I am not just voting for her because she is a Democrat. Stacey is getting my vote because of all these reasons respectfully. So...
Augusta high school football shootings: What we know
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After two shootings within hours at Augusta football games, the Richmond county School District is reviewing changes to security procedures. Gunfire sent the crowd into a panic Friday night at the Laney-Thomson game. Two people – Roosevelt Demmons, 17, of Thomson, and Santana Mance, 17, of Dearing – were arrested in connection with the mayhem.
'You did nothing wrong' | Family of man shot and killed by Georgia deputy pens heartfelt letter to him
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a man who was shot and killed by a Habersham County deputy last week, who was responding to a 911 call about a man with a gun, has written him a letter to tell him they sympathize with him. "You did your...
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
I-TEAM UPDATE: Pool contractors face their charges in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have an update years in the making that could finally mean justice for dozens of families left high and dry by local pool contractors. At first, law enforcement told these families their only recourse was a lawsuit in civil court, but when our ITEAM’S Meredith Anderson started investigating, she discovered a pattern of problems that went way beyond bad business.
Truck driver faces charges for meth possession and open container after fatal pileup on Georgia 400
A truck driver faces new charges after a collision Friday on Ga. 400. On Monday, September 19, 2022, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on the Freightliner tractor trailer that sheriff’s officials say caused a multi-car pileup on Ga. 400 on Friday. As a result...
One person dead after ATV accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A single-vehicle accident left one person dead on U.S. Highway 301 on Sunday in Orangeburg County. At 10 a.m., the driver of a Polaris side-by-side all-terrain vehicle was moving south on U.S. Highway 301 when the vehicle hit the median and overturned into a creek. The...
