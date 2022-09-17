Read full article on original website
Mendham nips Morristown - Boys soccer recap
Senior Luca Cresti scored the game's lone goal to help seal a 1-0 win for Mendham over Morristown in Mendham. Seniors Sean Prince and Nate Olsen were credit with the assist on Cresti's goal for Mendham (4-2). Senior keeper George Kaparis finished with 10 saves.
Roxbury over Montville - Girls soccer recap
Juliana Osterman scored two second half goals to life Roxbury to a 2-0 victory over Montville in Montville. Aislyn Rivera made two saves and Clair Donnelly had one to combine on the shutout for Roxbury (3-1). Hanna DeAngelis made 12 saves for Montville (2-2-1).
West Orange over Newark Academy - Girls soccer recap
Madison Cyrus and Lauren Villasin scored one goal each for West Orange in its 2-0 win over Newark Academy in Livingston. Charley Dvorin and Sidda Mitchell recorded one assist each in the victory.
Glen Ridge over Bloomfield in OT- Girls soccer recap
Ava Kotronis had a goal and an assist to lead Glen Ridge to a 2-1 win in overtime over Bloomfield in Bloomfield. Keira Runnions also had a goal for Glen Ridge (2-4). Olivia Gist made eight saves in the win. Ella Jimenez made eight saves for Bloomfield (1-4).
Girls soccer: Mendham gets past West Morris
Senior Sara Brandt scored twice to help Mendham rally to a 2-1 win over West Morris in Chester. Senior Abi Fitzsimmons assisted on both of Brandt's goals for Mendham (2-3-1). Senior keeper Sonja Zeepvat finished with 11 saves. Senior Sofia Chan gave West Morris (1-2-1) the lead early in
Rutherford over Weehawken - Boys soccer recap
Leo Santana, Daniel Geltrude and Alex Jimenez each scored a goal in Rutherford's 3-0 victory over Weehawken in Weehawken. Alex Sasso made one save for Rutherford (5-0). In defeat, Fraymer Fernandez made six saves for Weehawken (2-4).
No. 5 West Essex over Glen Ridge - Field hockey recap
Gianna Macrino scored four goals and Adelaide Minnella had three with two assists as West Essex, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to an 8-0 victory over Glen Ridge in North Caldwell. Cielle McInerney added a goal and an assist for West Essex (7-0). Nicole Campolattaro scored a
Collingswood over Haddon Heights - Field hockey recap
Sophia Mancinelli scored the only goal of the game for Collingswood in the fourth quarter in its 1-0 win over Haddon Heights in Collingswood. Hannah Butler made nine saves for Haddon Heights and Chloe Wright stopped three saves for Collingswood.
Sparta over No. 16 Morris Knolls- Girls soccer recap
Abigail Pierson and Grace McDonald each had a goal to lead Sparta to a 2-1 win over Morris Knolls, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20 in Sparta. Juliana Dolinski and Ella Collins each had an assist for Sparta (3-2). Julianna Critchley scored the lone goal for Morris Knolls (5-1).
Gloucester Tech over Kingsway - Boys soccer recap
Noah Heinz netted two goals for Gloucester Tech in its 3-2 win over Kingsway in Woolwich. Mike Stanwood scored the other goal for Gloucester Tech, which led 2-1 at halftime and scored the opening goal of the second half. Zachary Webb and Dean Martin recorded one goal each for Kingsway.
Dwight-Englewood blanks Leonia - Boys soccer recap
Senior Davis Lee had a goal and assist as Dwight-Englewood overpowered Leonia 3-0 in Leonia. Sophomore Louis Darmon-Sanger and senior Hugo Loius scored a goal apiece for Dwight-Englewood (3-3) while junior Jason Rhee had an assist. Sophomore keeper Kimani Whittner-White finished with five saves. Leonia fell to 0-4-1.
No. 13 Kent Place over Gov. Livingston - Field hockey recap
Sophia Miller starred for Kent Place, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 5-0 win over Gov. Livingston in Summit. Marissa Mikosh and Nina Choi added one goal each in the victory.
Senior returns from devastating injury to lead No. 19 Montclair girls soccer
The memory of the play is so hard to relive and Montclair doesn't like to dwell on what happened to its star scorer last fall, especially knowing that it nearly happened again this year in an early-season matchup. In 2021, Sonia Neighbors was poised to have a breakout season.
No. 19 Gill St. Bernards over North Hunterdon- Boys soccer recap
Michael Taliano scored the go-ahead goal in the second half for Gill St. Bernard’s, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 2-0 win over North Hunterdon in Gladstone. Alex Chyzowich had the assist on Taliano’s goal for Gill St. Bernard’s (5-1). Dan Scali also scored, while Mike Dumiec made three saves to earn the shutout.
Dunellen over Piscataway Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Dunellen scored two goals in the final two minutes to defeat Piscataway Magnet, 2-0, in Dunellen. Luis Bamaca broke the scoreless tie with a goal in the 78th minute assisted by Ahmed Oshash. Oshash then scored on a penalty kick for Dunellen (6-0). Kenny Palacios made 12 saves for Piscataway
Middletown North over Freehold Borough - Field hockey recap
Alexandra Goins, Ava Sigrist and Evelyn Sarin each scored a goal in Middletown North's 3-0 victory over Freehold Borough in Freehold. It is the second consecutive shutout and fourth of the season for Middletown North (4-3), which led 2-0 at halftime. Ismiah Chinquee made 19 saves for Freehold Borough
Clayton over Pennsville - Boys soccer recap
Jared Vandersteur had a goal and an assist in Pennsville's 2-1 victory over Clayton in Pennsville. Jake Isaac added a goal and Kyle Cahill made five saves for Pennsville (3-2). Brandon Delaney scored the lone Clayton (2-3) goal and Cameron Warner made two saves.
Pompton Lakes over Hawthorne- Boys soccer recap
Andrew Armstrong scored two goals to lead Pompton Lakes to a 2-0 win over Hawthorne in Hawthorne. Taha Kaba had an assist for Pompton Lakes (3-2-1). Lennon Zsoldos made five saves to earn the shutout. Sami Maali made six saves for Hawthorne (1-3).
Livingston over Caldwell- Field hockey recap
Gianna Altieri and Shaye Lastella each scored for Livingston in a 2-0 win over Caldwell in Livingston. Isabelle Askinazy made four saves for Livingston (5-1), which scored in the first and fourth quarters. Caldwell fell to 1-3-1 with the loss.
New Milford over Ridgefield- Boys soccer recap
Josh Spurlin scored the lone goal of the game for New Milford in a 1-0 win over Ridgefield in Ridgefield. Spurlin's game-winner came in the second half for New Milford (5-1). Maximo Cole made six saves to earn the shutout. Ridgefield fell to 2-3.
