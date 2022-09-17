ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz claims he’s only open to fighting The Rock

Nate Diaz is claiming he’s only open to fighting The Rock. It was at UFC 279 on September 10th, 2022 that Nate Diaz (22-13 MMA) defeated Tony Ferguson (26-8 MMA) by submission in the welterweight main event, ending his UFC contract. Diaz was supposed to fight welterweight star Khamzat...
CELEBRITIES
bjpenndotcom

Francis Ngannou reveals he still hasn’t gotten a new UFC contract, says he’s “not in a rush” to sign one

Francis Ngannou is still yet to sign a new UFC contract but he claims he is not in a rush to sign one. It has been well documented that Ngannou and the UFC have been in a contract dispute on getting the heavyweight champ a new deal. Ngannou voiced his displeasure ahead of his UFC 270 title fight against Ciryl Gane as he wants to be paid more but is not in a rush to sign a new deal.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. obtains special license to compete for UFC contract as a minor

Raul Rosas Jr will aim to make history tonight as he competes on Dana White’s Contender Series at the age of just 17. For many years now, the Contender Series has been used as a way to introduce new talent to the UFC stage. Some of the stars that come out of it have been around for a long time, just waiting for their opportunity to make it to the big dance. Others, however, are fresh on the scene, and that’s certainly the case for teenage sensation Raul Rosas Jr.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Brendan Schaub believes UFC made mistake by booking Jose Aldo’s final fight against Merab Dvalishvili: “That was the finale and you tossed him in there”

Brendan Schaub believes the UFC could’ve better handled Jose Aldo’s retirement. ‘The King of Rio’ called it quits earlier this week, after an incredible career. The Brazilian captured titles in the WEC and UFC and is a multiple-time featherweight champion. Since 2019, Aldo has been competing in the bantamweight division.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Scott Coker confirms Bellator is “in dialogue” with Nate Diaz on a potential deal

Scott Coker is hoping to bring Nate Diaz to Bellator. Coker used to promote Nick and Nate Diaz in Strikeforce and the two have a good relationship. With Coker now serving as Bellator’s president, he confirmed to the media in Ireland that the promotion is talking with Diaz and his team about a deal. The hope is to have a deal in place that allows Diaz to take boxing fights but his MMA fights would be in Bellator.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Kamaru Usman believe he has a bigger fan base than Leon Edwards in the UK

Kamaru Usman has stated that he believes he has more fans in the United Kingdom than his rival Leon Edwards does. Last month at UFC 278, Leon Edwards shocked the world by knocking Kamaru Usman out to become the new UFC welterweight champion. It came following a gruelling five-round bout that, in the eyes of many, Kamaru Usman was winning.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Paddy Pimblett discusses a potential fight with Conor McGregor: “That would be the biggest pay-per-view in the history of the UFC”

Paddy Pimblett has given his thoughts on a potential pay-per-view match-up between himself and Conor McGregor. There’s no way of getting around the fact that Paddy Pimblett is a star in the world of mixed martial arts. A lot of folks may not like him, and they may even root for him to lose, but ‘The Baddy’ is still thriving as one of the most exciting prospects on the UFC roster.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping shares his take on the top-five most underrated UFC champions of all time

Michael Bisping believes five fighters stick out as the most underrated champions in UFC history. The UFC has had a ton of champions with many like Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones, and Israel Adesanya hitting the mainstream. However, many haven’t been that popular, and fans often forget they were champions or their skillset wasn’t as respected as it should’ve been. For Bisping, he says Luke Rockhold, Rich Franklin, Frankie Edgar, Rashad Evans, and BJ Penn are the five most underrated UFC champions.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

What’s next for Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong after UFC Vegas 60?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 60, a bantamweight bout headlined the card as Cory Sandhagen took on Song Yadong. Sandhagen entered the scrap on a two-fight losing skid as he lost to Petr Yan last October for the interim title and lost a controversial decision to TJ Dillashaw. Yadong, meanwhile, was on a three-fight winning streak and was coming off a KO victory over Marlon Moraes, and was set to headline his first event.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen claims Stipe Miocic’s current weight will pose problems for Jon Jones: “Can Jon Jones deal with somebody bigger than him that has the power to knock him out”

Chael Sonnen is claiming that Stipe Miocic’s current weight will pose a problem for Jon Jones. Jon Jones has indeed been preparing for his move to the heavyweight division within the UFC. It is rumoured that Jones (26-1 MMA), the greatest light heavyweight of all time, will face Stipe...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Cody Garbrandt also injured, fight against Rani Yahya postponed

Cody Garbrandt has also suffered an injury and will not remain on the October 1 Fight Night card. Garbrandt was supposed to face Rani Yahya on the card but the Brazilian suffered an injury and a replacement opponent was sought after. However, on Tuesday, it was revealed by Dave Lockett, UFC senior director of public relations that Garbrandt also suffered an injury. The plan now is to rebook Garbrandt-Yahya for the third time.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

UFC president Dana White explains why he took care of Joe Pyfer: “He told me he was about to be homeless, so that ain’t going to happen”

UFC president Dana White has explained why he decided to help Joe Pyfer when he was in need of financial help. After earning a contract with the UFC this past summer on the Contender Series, Joe Pyfer set his sights on making an impact in his full promotional debut for the company. Over the weekend, that’s exactly what he did as the 26-year-old knocked Alen Amedovski out cold to keep his strong run of form going.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

