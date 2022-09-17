Read full article on original website
Nate Diaz shares new footage of the backstage scuffle from the UFC 279 press conference
Nate Diaz has shared new footage of the backstage incident that canceled the UFC 279 press conference. The UFC was hosting a press conference for the top-three fights but after being delayed, only Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez came out. After that, Dana White announced the event was canceled as it was a s**tshow backstage.
Nate Diaz claims he’s only open to fighting The Rock
Nate Diaz is claiming he’s only open to fighting The Rock. It was at UFC 279 on September 10th, 2022 that Nate Diaz (22-13 MMA) defeated Tony Ferguson (26-8 MMA) by submission in the welterweight main event, ending his UFC contract. Diaz was supposed to fight welterweight star Khamzat...
Francis Ngannou reveals he still hasn’t gotten a new UFC contract, says he’s “not in a rush” to sign one
Francis Ngannou is still yet to sign a new UFC contract but he claims he is not in a rush to sign one. It has been well documented that Ngannou and the UFC have been in a contract dispute on getting the heavyweight champ a new deal. Ngannou voiced his displeasure ahead of his UFC 270 title fight against Ciryl Gane as he wants to be paid more but is not in a rush to sign a new deal.
Conor McGregor details what he’s been “using” to bulk up since injury
Conor McGregor has detailed what he’s been ‘using’ to bulk up since his injury. It was back in July of 2021 at UFC 264 that Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) broke his leg during his lightweight bout with Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA). With just seconds remaining in the...
17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. obtains special license to compete for UFC contract as a minor
Raul Rosas Jr will aim to make history tonight as he competes on Dana White’s Contender Series at the age of just 17. For many years now, the Contender Series has been used as a way to introduce new talent to the UFC stage. Some of the stars that come out of it have been around for a long time, just waiting for their opportunity to make it to the big dance. Others, however, are fresh on the scene, and that’s certainly the case for teenage sensation Raul Rosas Jr.
UFC President Dana White reacts after Jose Aldo announces his retirement from MMA
UFC President, Dana White, has reacted after Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. It was just 3 days ago, September 18th, that Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. Aldo had one fight remaining on his UFC contract, but had made an agreement with the promotion so that he could be released.
Brendan Schaub believes UFC made mistake by booking Jose Aldo’s final fight against Merab Dvalishvili: “That was the finale and you tossed him in there”
Brendan Schaub believes the UFC could’ve better handled Jose Aldo’s retirement. ‘The King of Rio’ called it quits earlier this week, after an incredible career. The Brazilian captured titles in the WEC and UFC and is a multiple-time featherweight champion. Since 2019, Aldo has been competing in the bantamweight division.
Scott Coker confirms Bellator is “in dialogue” with Nate Diaz on a potential deal
Scott Coker is hoping to bring Nate Diaz to Bellator. Coker used to promote Nick and Nate Diaz in Strikeforce and the two have a good relationship. With Coker now serving as Bellator’s president, he confirmed to the media in Ireland that the promotion is talking with Diaz and his team about a deal. The hope is to have a deal in place that allows Diaz to take boxing fights but his MMA fights would be in Bellator.
Cory Sandhagen calls for a showdown with Marlon Vera next: “That’s what a lot of fans want to see”
UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen would like a clash with Marlon Vera next. ‘The Sandman’ is fresh off his UFC Vegas 60 main event with Song Yadong. The bout was an important one for the former title challenger. Heading into the headliner, Sandhagen had two straight bouts against T.J. Dillashaw and Petr Yan.
Nate Diaz reveals boxing Jake Paul “is for sure one of the options” he’s exploring in free agency
Nate Diaz is interested in boxing Jake Paul. Diaz fought out his UFC contract in the main event of UFC 279 as he scored a submission win over Tony Ferguson. After the win, he confirmed he would be leaving the UFC to take over another sport which he says is boxing as he wants to box professionally.
Free agent Nate Diaz is ready to box anybody: “The best named boxers here are a possibility”
With his win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, Nate Diaz has fulfilled his contractual obligations to the UFC and is now a free agent. Some restrictions apply: there’s an exclusive negotiation period left, and a one year matching clause. But Diaz is already looking ahead to possible fights in the boxing world.
Kamaru Usman believe he has a bigger fan base than Leon Edwards in the UK
Kamaru Usman has stated that he believes he has more fans in the United Kingdom than his rival Leon Edwards does. Last month at UFC 278, Leon Edwards shocked the world by knocking Kamaru Usman out to become the new UFC welterweight champion. It came following a gruelling five-round bout that, in the eyes of many, Kamaru Usman was winning.
UFC commentator Joe Rogan reveals when he will leave the promotion: “That’s in my contract”
UFC commentator Joe Rogan has revealed when he will leave the promotion. The comedian, podcaster, and MMA analyst is one of the longest-tenured UFC figures. Rogan first began working for the UFC in 1997, as a backstage interviewer. He remained in that role for five years, until Dana White and ZUFFA bought the promotion.
Paddy Pimblett discusses a potential fight with Conor McGregor: “That would be the biggest pay-per-view in the history of the UFC”
Paddy Pimblett has given his thoughts on a potential pay-per-view match-up between himself and Conor McGregor. There’s no way of getting around the fact that Paddy Pimblett is a star in the world of mixed martial arts. A lot of folks may not like him, and they may even root for him to lose, but ‘The Baddy’ is still thriving as one of the most exciting prospects on the UFC roster.
Michael Bisping shares his take on the top-five most underrated UFC champions of all time
Michael Bisping believes five fighters stick out as the most underrated champions in UFC history. The UFC has had a ton of champions with many like Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones, and Israel Adesanya hitting the mainstream. However, many haven’t been that popular, and fans often forget they were champions or their skillset wasn’t as respected as it should’ve been. For Bisping, he says Luke Rockhold, Rich Franklin, Frankie Edgar, Rashad Evans, and BJ Penn are the five most underrated UFC champions.
What’s next for Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong after UFC Vegas 60?
In the main event of UFC Vegas 60, a bantamweight bout headlined the card as Cory Sandhagen took on Song Yadong. Sandhagen entered the scrap on a two-fight losing skid as he lost to Petr Yan last October for the interim title and lost a controversial decision to TJ Dillashaw. Yadong, meanwhile, was on a three-fight winning streak and was coming off a KO victory over Marlon Moraes, and was set to headline his first event.
Chael Sonnen claims Stipe Miocic’s current weight will pose problems for Jon Jones: “Can Jon Jones deal with somebody bigger than him that has the power to knock him out”
Chael Sonnen is claiming that Stipe Miocic’s current weight will pose a problem for Jon Jones. Jon Jones has indeed been preparing for his move to the heavyweight division within the UFC. It is rumoured that Jones (26-1 MMA), the greatest light heavyweight of all time, will face Stipe...
Cody Garbrandt also injured, fight against Rani Yahya postponed
Cody Garbrandt has also suffered an injury and will not remain on the October 1 Fight Night card. Garbrandt was supposed to face Rani Yahya on the card but the Brazilian suffered an injury and a replacement opponent was sought after. However, on Tuesday, it was revealed by Dave Lockett, UFC senior director of public relations that Garbrandt also suffered an injury. The plan now is to rebook Garbrandt-Yahya for the third time.
Kamaru Usman on the possibility of Weili Zhang defeating Carla Esparza at UFC 281: “That would be sad to watch”
Kamaru Usman is speaking about the possibility of Weili Zhang defeating Carla Esparza at UFC 281. It will be Carla Esparza (19-6 MMA) vs Weili Zhang (22-3 MMA) in the strawweight co-main event at UFC 281 on Saturday November 12, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The match-up...
UFC president Dana White explains why he took care of Joe Pyfer: “He told me he was about to be homeless, so that ain’t going to happen”
UFC president Dana White has explained why he decided to help Joe Pyfer when he was in need of financial help. After earning a contract with the UFC this past summer on the Contender Series, Joe Pyfer set his sights on making an impact in his full promotional debut for the company. Over the weekend, that’s exactly what he did as the 26-year-old knocked Alen Amedovski out cold to keep his strong run of form going.
