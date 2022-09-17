MI Lottery
DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Classic Lotto 47
19-33-37-39-41-43
(nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $4,700,000
Fantasy 5 Double Play
11-20-23-27-29
(eleven, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Lotto Double Play
07-30-37-40-43-44
(seven, thirty, thirty-seven, forty, forty-three, forty-four)
Lucky For Life
11-12-23-31-45, Lucky Ball: 3
(eleven, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: three)
Poker Lotto
AC-2C-6D-8D-2S
(AC, 2C, 6D, 8D, 2S)
Midday Daily 3
7-1-1
(seven, one, one)
Midday Daily 4
1-4-3-8
(one, four, three, eight)
Daily 3
7-6-8
(seven, six, eight)
Daily 4
2-2-8-7
(two, two, eight, seven)
Fantasy 5
04-10-11-18-22
(four, ten, eleven, eighteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Keno
01-04-05-13-14-17-22-25-27-28-33-37-44-46-53-59-62-64-67-70-76-78
(one, four, five, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty-four, forty-six, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-six, seventy-eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 277,000,000
Powerball
05-25-36-51-61, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3
(five, twenty-five, thirty-six, fifty-one, sixty-one; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000
