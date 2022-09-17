ME Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Maine lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lotto America

05-09-14-28-52, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 3

(five, nine, fourteen, twenty-eight, fifty-two; Star Ball: three; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $23,030,000

Lucky For Life

11-12-23-31-45, Lucky Ball: 3

(eleven, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 277,000,000

Megabucks Plus

05-13-26-27-31, Megaball: 2

(five, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one; Megaball: two)

Estimated jackpot: $1,200,000

Pick 3 Day

9-2-3

(nine, two, three)

Pick 3 Evening

5-0-8

(five, zero, eight)

Pick 4 Day

5-6-3-0

(five, six, three, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

3-2-9-9

(three, two, nine, nine)

Powerball

05-25-36-51-61, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3

(five, twenty-five, thirty-six, fifty-one, sixty-one; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000

World Poker Tour

AH-2C-9C-3D-8S

(AH, 2C, 9C, 3D, 8S)

