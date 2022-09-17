RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lucky For Life
11-12-23-31-45, Lucky Ball: 3
(eleven, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 277,000,000
Numbers Evening
2-6-2-6
(two, six, two, six)
Numbers Midday
0-8-5-9
(zero, eight, five, nine)
Powerball
05-25-36-51-61, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3
(five, twenty-five, thirty-six, fifty-one, sixty-one; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000
Wild Money
02-04-13-22-30, Extra: 32
(two, four, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty; Extra: thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $349,000
