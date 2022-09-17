Read full article on original website
‘Fantastic 4’ Taps Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer for Matt Shakman’s Marvel Movie
According to insiders, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer were chosen to write the script of Fantastic Four, the highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Marvel’s first superfamily. As Deadline reveals, the writing duo will join director Matt Shakman to bring Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing to life in a movie produced by MCU’s supervisor Kevin Feige.
'The New Mutants' to Stream on Disney+ in October
Although the last Fox X-Men film, The New Mutants, received largely negative feedback from both audiences and critics, the Marvel movie is getting a fresh start on Disney+ in the United States, arriving on October 14. It will join other October additions to the streaming service, such as the new Marvel special Werewolf By Night.
Even If You Hate the Movie, ’Avatar’s Cultural Impact Can’t Be Ignored
James Cameron’s Avatar returns to theaters this weekend with an extended run in IMAX. The film was recently removed from the Disney+ platform, generating even more anticipation for the theatrical re-release. Avatar’s box office success is basically a Hollywood legend at this point. Although Avengers: Endgame briefly stole its spot as the highest grossing film of all-time at the worldwide box office, Avatar won back its title thanks to a 2021 re-release. It’s unlikely that we will see a phenomenon like Avatar again anytime soon.
Why It's Time for a 'Stargate' Reboot
Despite the tired complaint to the contrary, reboots do what all stories do, borrow elements from other stories. Reboots borrow more than others, but this is ultimately beneficial as consumers are more willing to invest time and energy in stories and characters they already know and love. That’s why the time is right for the next great science fiction franchise revival: Stargate.
'The Karate Kid' Review: How Watching 'Cobra Kai' Gave Me the Courage to Watch Original Movie
Whenever I watch a movie involving an Asian character set anytime before the 2000s, I get a little worried. It's been a long road for Asian representation in media and entertainment, but sometimes looking into the past can be painful. Beloved movies like Sixteen Candles and Breakfast at Tiffany's leave me with a sour taste in my mouth, not because I couldn't understand Sam's very American girl struggles as a teenager or because I wasn't enchanted by Holly Golightly's eccentricities, but because those movies contained caricatures of people who look like me. They turned Asian faces into the butt of the joke. This was always my fear and why I avoided The Karate Kid. The idea of a wise and experienced Japanese man teaching karate to a white kid from New Jersey was something I instantly thought: Nope, I'll pass on that slice of nostalgia.
'House of The Dragon's Milly Alcock Shares Behind the Scenes Images to Celebrate Her Final Episode as Rhaenyra
House of the Dragon has been carving its own path since the prequel to the hit HBO series, Game of Thrones, launched in August. Since we secured our return to Westeros and all its scheming characters, we have all been introduced to characters we loathe, some whom we don’t understand fully – namely Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) – and those whom many seem to absolutely love. Milly Alcock who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen aka the Realm’s Delight is one many viewers have come to love as the series has progressed. However, the actress’ run on the series is nearing its end and Alcock has taken to social media to share her thoughts.
‘Andor’ Episode 2 Review: Cassian Gets Caught in the Crosshairs of Power Plays
The second episode of Andor begins a short time after the final moments of the premiere, as a young Kassa (Antonio Viña) sets out with his Kenari peers to locate the crash site. Along the way, they pass a massive abandoned mining site, which completely dwarfs Kassa in size and scope—alluding to, perhaps, whatever befell the adults of Kenari. The flashback gives way to nightfall on Ferrix, which sees Cassian (Diego Luna) stealthily make his way through the backstreets of the town, while the rest of the cast of characters clocks out of work and closes up shop.
'The Flash' Star Grant Gustin Suits Up in BTS Image From Final Season
The Flash star Grant Gustin has shared one of his last times suiting up as the scarlet speedster. Gustin posted a photo on Instagram (via ComicBook.com) of the actor preparing to film the final season. In the photo, Gustin is wearing the Flash's costume without the mask or gloves. The suit appears to be the same one that the character has worn since the series' sixth season. It also features the gold boots that were given to Barry Allen by Chester Runk (Brandon McKnight) during the eighth season's "Armageddon" storyline. In the post, Gustin wrote "Last first time putting the suit on for a season..."
‘Butcher’s Crossing’ Review: Nicolas Cage Can’t Save This Wannabe Western | TIFF 2022
When you enter into a film that stars Nicolas Cage, you’re certain to get a performance that is as distinct as the man himself. We’ve seen it recently in the melancholic experience of the sublime Pig or the maddening genre mashup that is Prisoners of the Ghostland. Cage is a one-of-a-kind screen presence whose intensity, when part of a well-constructed work, always makes his movies ones to watch. He is more than capable of transcending the meme status he has gained in popular culture through his enduring commitment to the craft.
'The Cleaning Lady' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Fox Series
One of Fox's newest dramas, The Cleaning Lady, will officially be back this Fall for its second season. The crime drama created by Miranda Kwok is based on the Argentine series La Chica que Limpia. The American adaption shares the same premise as the original series focusing on a struggling mother who works hard as a cleaning lady to take care of her son who has an immunodeficiency disorder. Only when she crosses paths with gangsters, she takes on another job as their crime scene cleaner to acquire more money for her son's treatment. The thrilling story explores intriguing circumstances of gray morality and that all the characters' actions or motives aren't always definitive good or evil. It also highlights the socially relevant plight of undocumented immigrants and their treatment in America.
'Hellraiser' Trailer: Jamie Clayton's Pinhead Invites Us to Unlock Our Fears
At long last, we have a full official trailer from Hulu's Hellraiser reboot. The chains, the blood, the reverence is all back in David Bruckner's (The Night House) reimagining of Clive Barker's twisted, sadistic world. Ahead of its October premiere, see what sights the Hell Priestess has in store for us.
New 'Causeway' Images Show the Tense Atmosphere in Jennifer Lawrence's Upcoming Film
Lila Neugebauer's directorial debut Causeway chronicles the struggles of one US soldier's readjustment into civilian society after suffering a traumatic brain injury in Afghanistan. The drama premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, and explores themes like depression and anxiety, and learning to heal from and cope with trauma. Ahead of its theatrical release, and premiere on AppleTV+ on November 4, brand-new images, unveiled by DiscussingFilm, show Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence alongside co-star and Emmy-nominee Brian Tyree Henry as they explore their own physical and psychological wounds.
Dread Central's New Podcast 'Jeepers Creepers Unseen' Unearths the Franchise's Controversial Past
Much like the Creeper itself, the Jeepers Creepers franchise won't stay dormant for long. With the upcoming reboot Jeepers Creepers: Reborn hitting theaters this week, Dread Central is rolling out their brand-new limited series podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, which will explore the controversy that's rooted in the franchise's history. With a fanbase divided on the separation of a creator and their art vs. accountability and what that looks like, Dread Central's Josh Korngut hosts the new podcast that aims to dig up that lurid past and put it all out on the table.
'Chucky' Brings the Terror in New Season 2 Images
If you thought those behind the upcoming second season of SYFY and USA Network’s Chucky were done with promoting, think again! Over the last week alone, fans have received an official trailer and Season 2 poster, and today, we’re checking out some newly released stills from several episodes of the soon-to-be season. From the show’s second annual Halloween episode, titled “Halloween II”, to photos of new-to-the franchise character Nadine (Bella Higginbotham), and Devon Sawa’s American Horror Story-esque return as a priest, these sneak peeks have it all!
Get Ready For Streams & Screams as Netflix Unveils New Halloween Portal
Even though October is still a few days away, Netflix has already given us a preview of what's to come this Halloween season, which, of course, includes a ton of hair-raising flicks. The streaming service has already announced a number of horror films that are set to arrive next month, including a Stephen King adaptation, Mr. Harrigan's Phone; The Midnight Club from well-known horror filmmaker, Mike Flanagan; a Jeff Wadlow-directed horror-comedy, The Curse of Bridge Hollow; and The Cabinet of Curiosities from none other than Guillermo del Toro. So, when it comes to fright this year, Netflix didn't come to play games. And to amplify the spine-tingling streaming experience this October, Netflix has launched a horror portal, "Streams & Screams," to provide a suspenseful collection "made for sharing—and scaring."
New 'Hellraiser' Images Dare You to Solve the Lament Configuration
Prepare for a new Pinhead this Halloween. Hulu has just released new images in preparation for the release of their new Hellraiser film. The new movie serves as a reimagining of the classic 1987 horror film, and will be released to Hulu as a part of its Huluween programming on October 7.
'Jaws': Biggest Differences Between the Book and Film, From Affairs to the Mafia
If not for the title, one would find little to suggest that Jaws, the movie, is an adaptation of Jaws, the Peter Benchley novel. Motivations, character traits, subplots, length of appearances; even the themes differ between page and screen. The film is hailed as one of the best in Hollywood history, while the book has largely been forgotten, not helped by the author distancing himself from it in later years. Famously, the rights to the film adaptation were bought before the book had even been released, with Benchley allowed first crack at the screenplay. Steven Spielberg, however, simply didn’t like Benchley’s screenplay and brought in others to get the script to match his vision. And so, our tale (tail?) begins.
Mike Flanagan Reveals ‘Shining’ Prequel Not Happening Because of ‘Doctor Sleep’s Box Office Performance
No one saw the lackluster performance of director Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep coming, not even Warner Bros. The studio had even planned for the filmmaker to immediately direct a follow-up to Doctor Sleep, a sequel to Stanley Kubrick’s classic horror film The Shining. The planned follow-up would’ve been a prequel centered around the telepathic character Dick Hallorann, played by Scatman Crothers in The Shining and by Carl Lumbly in Doctor Sleep. Flanagan said in a series of tweets on Sunday that W.B. decided not to proceed with Hallorann's film because of Doctor Sleep’s poor performance at the box office.
New 'Black Adam' Teaser Features DCEU Icons Including Superman, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn
Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is leaving no stones unturned in hyping fans for the upcoming feature. As the movie stands just a month away from its release the new promotional material is steadily nudging fans toward theaters. A new clip revealed by Johnson on Twitter addresses the Justice League and Birds of Prey characters in relation to the next super set to enter the DCEU. The minute-long clip starts with a shot of Batman’s Batarang that Ben Affleck used during his stint, it further moves to a shot of the Superman symbol on Henry Cavill’s suit. We then see quick shots of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. As we see the snaps of the fan-favorite heroes Amanda Waller’s (Viola Davis) voiceover goes, “Before a world of heroes and villains, one power ruled it all… Black Adam.”
