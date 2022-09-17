VT Lottery
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Vermont lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lucky For Life
11-12-23-31-45, Lucky Ball: 3
(eleven, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 277,000,000
Megabucks Plus
05-13-26-27-31, Megaball: 2
(five, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one; Megaball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $1,200,000
Pick 3 Day
9-2-3
(nine, two, three)
Pick 3 Evening
5-0-8
(five, zero, eight)
Pick 4 Day
5-6-3-0
(five, six, three, zero)
Pick 4 Evening
3-2-9-9
(three, two, nine, nine)
Powerball
05-25-36-51-61, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3
(five, twenty-five, thirty-six, fifty-one, sixty-one; Powerball: one; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $238,000,000
