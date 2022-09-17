ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Victims identified in Yakima drive-by shooting, crash that killed three Friday

Police have released the names of three women killed in a downtown Yakima shooting and subsequent car crash Friday. Yaelin Arreola, 21, of Yakima, was shot in the head when gunfire erupted between her sliver Audi and another vehicle while stopped at a red light at the intersection of East Yakima Avenue and South First Street, according to Yakima police.
Outdoors What's Happening: Sept. 21, 2022

Yakama Nation wildlife biologist Jeff Kozma will give a presentation on his studies of the ecology of white-headed woodpeckers at Thursday's in-person Yakima Valley Audubon Society meeting at the Yakima Area Arboretum. Kozma has spent 20 years studying the listed "species of concern" in managed ponderosa pine forests along the...
Toppenish coffee shop will raise funds Saturday for 3 local kids with cancer

A fundraiser to help three Lower Yakima Valley youths battling pediatric cancer will take place Saturday at Karlee’s Koffee in Toppenish. The seventh annual Going Gold for Karlee Day will raise money for 17-year-old Elias Gonzalez of Grandview, 13-year-old Cara Onessimo of Wapato and 12-year-old Ismael Mancilla of Toppenish, said Karlee’s Koffee owner Nettie Dionne. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the coffee shop at 280 Fort Road.
‘Unicorn’ elk found near Yakima

An unusual elk with an antler protruding from his forehead was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico on Sunday. Tampico is about 15 miles west of Yakima in central Washington. Kyle Garrison, a representative with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, told KIRO 7 News the antler abnormality, while uncommon, is a naturally occurring phenomenon.
One person dead after shooting involving police officer near Toppenish

One person is dead after a shooting involving a Yakama Nation Tribal Police officer Saturday evening. The deceased was a male in his mid-50s, said Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice. The FBI and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting by a police officer just before 5 p.m. Saturday,...
Jury begins deliberation in 2019 Lower Valley vehicular homicide case

A jury is now deciding the fate of a Vancouver man charged in a fatal 2019 drunken-driving wreck south of Toppenish. Attorneys presented their closing arguments in the case against Uriel Vasquez-Maldonado Tuesday, following a seven-day trial before Yakima County Superior Court Judge Elisabeth Tutsch. Prosecutors said Vasquez-Maldonado, 28, was...
Verlynn Best to lead the Sunfair Parade as grand marshal Saturday in Yakima

When the music and marchers of the Sunfair Parade return to Yakima Avenue on Saturday, Verlynn Best will be honored as grand marshal. She was selected by the parade’s board because of her advocacy for local businesses and dedication to the community, board president Paul Crawford said in a news release.
Reno's on the Runway hosts anniversary event

Reno's on the Runway, the restaurant on the grounds of Yakima Air Terminal, is celebrating its third anniversary on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reno's will offer food specials, raffles, free soda, discounted merchandise and other specials. The restaurant at 2012 S. 16th Ave. in the airport's original...
New offerings, old favorites part of Central Washington State Fair

A lot has changed in 130 years of Central Washington State Fairs, but organizers of this year’s version are confident one thing has remained constant: it’s a great chance for families to have fun. “There are so many reasons to come out and celebrate with us this year,”...
