Yakima Herald Republic
Victims identified in Yakima drive-by shooting, crash that killed three Friday
Police have released the names of three women killed in a downtown Yakima shooting and subsequent car crash Friday. Yaelin Arreola, 21, of Yakima, was shot in the head when gunfire erupted between her sliver Audi and another vehicle while stopped at a red light at the intersection of East Yakima Avenue and South First Street, according to Yakima police.
Yakima Herald Republic
Outdoors What's Happening: Sept. 21, 2022
Yakama Nation wildlife biologist Jeff Kozma will give a presentation on his studies of the ecology of white-headed woodpeckers at Thursday's in-person Yakima Valley Audubon Society meeting at the Yakima Area Arboretum. Kozma has spent 20 years studying the listed "species of concern" in managed ponderosa pine forests along the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Toppenish coffee shop will raise funds Saturday for 3 local kids with cancer
A fundraiser to help three Lower Yakima Valley youths battling pediatric cancer will take place Saturday at Karlee’s Koffee in Toppenish. The seventh annual Going Gold for Karlee Day will raise money for 17-year-old Elias Gonzalez of Grandview, 13-year-old Cara Onessimo of Wapato and 12-year-old Ismael Mancilla of Toppenish, said Karlee’s Koffee owner Nettie Dionne. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the coffee shop at 280 Fort Road.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley weekender: Top picks for things to do the first weekend in autumn
Thursday, September 22, 2022 is the first day of autumn. It’s what The Weekender has been waiting for. Pour me a cup of warm apple cider with some caramel sauce. Wrap a comfy throw around my shoulders. Soup and rich chili will be in heavy rotation. As the leaves...
‘Unicorn’ elk found near Yakima
An unusual elk with an antler protruding from his forehead was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico on Sunday. Tampico is about 15 miles west of Yakima in central Washington. Kyle Garrison, a representative with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, told KIRO 7 News the antler abnormality, while uncommon, is a naturally occurring phenomenon.
Yakima Herald Republic
Police investigating Friday night drive-by shooting that resulted in crash, three deaths
Yakima police are investigating a drive-by shooting that resulted in three deaths Friday evening. A 21-year-old woman was killed in a shootout at a downtown Yakima intersection and a mother and daughter were killed when their car was struck by one of the fleeing vehicles, according to a Yakima police news release.
Yakima Herald Republic
One person dead after shooting involving police officer near Toppenish
One person is dead after a shooting involving a Yakama Nation Tribal Police officer Saturday evening. The deceased was a male in his mid-50s, said Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice. The FBI and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting by a police officer just before 5 p.m. Saturday,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Jury begins deliberation in 2019 Lower Valley vehicular homicide case
A jury is now deciding the fate of a Vancouver man charged in a fatal 2019 drunken-driving wreck south of Toppenish. Attorneys presented their closing arguments in the case against Uriel Vasquez-Maldonado Tuesday, following a seven-day trial before Yakima County Superior Court Judge Elisabeth Tutsch. Prosecutors said Vasquez-Maldonado, 28, was...
Yakima Herald Republic
Verlynn Best to lead the Sunfair Parade as grand marshal Saturday in Yakima
When the music and marchers of the Sunfair Parade return to Yakima Avenue on Saturday, Verlynn Best will be honored as grand marshal. She was selected by the parade’s board because of her advocacy for local businesses and dedication to the community, board president Paul Crawford said in a news release.
Yakima Herald Republic
Reno's on the Runway hosts anniversary event
Reno's on the Runway, the restaurant on the grounds of Yakima Air Terminal, is celebrating its third anniversary on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reno's will offer food specials, raffles, free soda, discounted merchandise and other specials. The restaurant at 2012 S. 16th Ave. in the airport's original...
Yakima Herald Republic
Maria Shriver to Yakima: 'Each person in this room can make a difference'
You don’t have to be in a perceived position of power or wealth to change the world for the better, according to Maria Shriver, who kicked off the Yakima Town Hall Series’ 50th season on Wednesday. As First Lady of California "people would come up to me and...
Yakima Herald Republic
New offerings, old favorites part of Central Washington State Fair
A lot has changed in 130 years of Central Washington State Fairs, but organizers of this year’s version are confident one thing has remained constant: it’s a great chance for families to have fun. “There are so many reasons to come out and celebrate with us this year,”...
Yakima Herald Republic
Zillah residents, visitors celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the Teapot Dome Service Station
Beth Husted grew up seeing the Teapot Dome Service Station from the highway near Zillah. She remembers the thrill of visiting the kettle-shaped gas station with friends to buy candy. “We didn’t know it was famous and a place for visitors,” Husted said Saturday after the 100-year anniversary celebration for...
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: Incoming CWU students move into campus housing
Hundreds of students moved into Central Washington University's Ellensburg campus over the weekend. University officials are looking ahead to a year dedicated to student inclusion as pandemic concerns fade.
