Wyoming State

OutThere Colorado

Missing hiker found dead in Colorado open space

The body of a missing hiker was found on Sunday afternoon in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office were first made aware of a missing hiker at around 6:45 PM on Saturday night. The male victim had reportedly gotten separated from the group he was hiking with.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Bow Hunter Suffers Nearly-Fatal Moose Attack in Colorado After Trying to Kill the Animal

The hunter was tackled and gouged by a moose after he fired a shot and missed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife  said, adding that an emergency GPS device likely saved his life A man's GPS emergency response device may have saved his life after a moose attacked him in Colorado. On Tuesday around noon, an archery hunter was sporting near Larimer County's Trap Creek when he fired a shot at a bull moose and missed. "The moose turned and charged, goring and trampling the man and inflicting life-threatening injuries," Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
kgoradio.com

California Station Selling Gas For 91 Cents Per Gallon

As the per-gallon price of gasoline continues to drop, Los Angeles commuters on Thursday were surprised to find one local station was selling fuel for just 91 cents. That’s not to say the price of gas has dropped that low everywhere; the price on display at the Santa Monica Boulevard Mobil was part of a promotion for NBC’s time-traveling reboot “Quantum Leap.” A sign next to the low price display read, “Leap back to 1985 prices!”
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Storm arriving in the valley Sunday could bring half-inch of rain

SACRAMENTO - After more than six months of virtually no rain to speak of, the Sacramento region will finally get some measurable rainfall this weekend. The storm is coming in from the Gulf of Alaska and will descend along the west coast this weekend. Most of the rain will fall Sunday and early Monday. By the end of Monday, we could see as much as a half-inch of rain across much of the Sacramento Valley. On Saturday, winds from the west and southwest will increase to around 20-30 mph, and then by early Sunday, the rain will arrive. We will begin to see some of the moisture pushing toward the east and maybe even some snowflakes across the highest peaks.On Sunday, the high temperatures will be in the upper-60s in the valley, which is more than 20 degrees cooler than the average, 90, that we see this time of the year. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
News Break
Politics
WTOL-TV

More than 30 dogs seized in Indiana

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are reportedly doing much better after being found in "deplorable conditions." The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department seized 32 German shepherds and one Rottweiler that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check Friday, Sept. 9.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
CBS LA

Nurse accused in fiery crash that killed 6 in Windsor Hills denied bail, move to psychiatric facility

Bail was denied to a nurse charged in a horrific crash that killed five people and an unborn baby in Windsor Hills last month.Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was in court Monday as her attorney, Halim Dhanidina, asked the court to allow her to be released to a mental health treatment facility and be electronically monitored. Dhanidina said Linton wouldn't be able to get up and leave.Prosecutors had objected to the request, saying the defense's suggestion that she suffered an "apparent lapse of consciousness" during a mental health crisis in the moments leading up to the crash "defies logic."Superior Court Judge...
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
thecentersquare.com

Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois

(The Center Square) – If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.
ILLINOIS STATE

