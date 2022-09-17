Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado law punishes people caught swatting
It's called swatting, the act of making a fake call to emergency services, usually drawing a large emergency response. The FBI said it happened across Colorado Monday. Now, parents do not want this to ever happen again.
Direct payments from $17.3million pot set to go out to Americans in weeks – see who qualifies
SOME Americans are set to collectively receive $17.3million as extra spending money in the next few weeks. Residents of Jefferson County in Colorado can look forward to some cash back in their pockets thanks to the state's Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR). TABOR, which was introduced in 1992, limits the...
Missing hiker found dead in Colorado open space
The body of a missing hiker was found on Sunday afternoon in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office were first made aware of a missing hiker at around 6:45 PM on Saturday night. The male victim had reportedly gotten separated from the group he was hiking with.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia woman gets 10 years for using New Jersey resident’s identity to get apartment, Mercedes Benz
A Norfolk woman has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for misuse of a Social Security number, loan fraud, and identity theft.
Bow Hunter Suffers Nearly-Fatal Moose Attack in Colorado After Trying to Kill the Animal
The hunter was tackled and gouged by a moose after he fired a shot and missed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said, adding that an emergency GPS device likely saved his life A man's GPS emergency response device may have saved his life after a moose attacked him in Colorado. On Tuesday around noon, an archery hunter was sporting near Larimer County's Trap Creek when he fired a shot at a bull moose and missed. "The moose turned and charged, goring and trampling the man and inflicting life-threatening injuries," Colorado...
News Channel Nebraska
O'Neill woman arrested for allegedly stealing $1K worth of items from Norfolk Walmart
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An O'Neill woman is in custody for allegedly stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a store in Norfolk. On Sunday at approximately 8:15 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to Walmart on Pasewalk Avenue for a shoplifting report. The suspect had just left the store in...
Body found at South Carolina home during search for missing man and woman
A man who was reported missing along with a woman has been arrested after deputies in South Carolina found a body at a home. William Loyd Cagle, who also goes by the name Todd, was taken into custody in Colorado just after 7 p.m. Tuesday. He has been charged with murder, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgoradio.com
California Station Selling Gas For 91 Cents Per Gallon
As the per-gallon price of gasoline continues to drop, Los Angeles commuters on Thursday were surprised to find one local station was selling fuel for just 91 cents. That’s not to say the price of gas has dropped that low everywhere; the price on display at the Santa Monica Boulevard Mobil was part of a promotion for NBC’s time-traveling reboot “Quantum Leap.” A sign next to the low price display read, “Leap back to 1985 prices!”
Man found with enough fentanyl to potentially kill population of 2 Florida counties, deputies say
A Georgia man was found asleep in a truck with enough fentanyl to potentially kill the entire populations of two Florida counties, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.
Video shows woman throwing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, police say
Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show a woman throwing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, a police source told WGN.
Storm arriving in the valley Sunday could bring half-inch of rain
SACRAMENTO - After more than six months of virtually no rain to speak of, the Sacramento region will finally get some measurable rainfall this weekend. The storm is coming in from the Gulf of Alaska and will descend along the west coast this weekend. Most of the rain will fall Sunday and early Monday. By the end of Monday, we could see as much as a half-inch of rain across much of the Sacramento Valley. On Saturday, winds from the west and southwest will increase to around 20-30 mph, and then by early Sunday, the rain will arrive. We will begin to see some of the moisture pushing toward the east and maybe even some snowflakes across the highest peaks.On Sunday, the high temperatures will be in the upper-60s in the valley, which is more than 20 degrees cooler than the average, 90, that we see this time of the year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOL-TV
More than 30 dogs seized in Indiana
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are reportedly doing much better after being found in "deplorable conditions." The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department seized 32 German shepherds and one Rottweiler that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check Friday, Sept. 9.
Nurse accused in fiery crash that killed 6 in Windsor Hills denied bail, move to psychiatric facility
Bail was denied to a nurse charged in a horrific crash that killed five people and an unborn baby in Windsor Hills last month.Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was in court Monday as her attorney, Halim Dhanidina, asked the court to allow her to be released to a mental health treatment facility and be electronically monitored. Dhanidina said Linton wouldn't be able to get up and leave.Prosecutors had objected to the request, saying the defense's suggestion that she suffered an "apparent lapse of consciousness" during a mental health crisis in the moments leading up to the crash "defies logic."Superior Court Judge...
thecentersquare.com
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois
(The Center Square) – If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.
Louisiana state board official arrested during drug deal involving methamphetamine and fentanyl: police
The executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners was arrested during an alleged drug deal involving methamphetamine and fentanyl at a fast food restaurant in southeastern Louisiana this week, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Bridgette Hull, 37, was arrested and charged with two counts...
New Jersey is Home To One of the Deadliest Lakes in the Country
As the summer sun continues to beat down on all of us in New Jersey this year, it's important to keep in mind that some rivers, lakes, and quarries are simply not safe to swim in.
Comments / 0