Zoria: Age of Shattering - Kickstarter Trailer

Here's your look at the world of Zoria: Age of Shattering, an upcoming tactical RPG. Check out the trailer to learn more about the game, including the story, character abilities, and more. The game is set in a fantasy world of Zoria filled with magic, ancient history, tumultuous politics, and countless mysteries.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Wiki Guide

There is at least one Electric-type rodent Pokemon in every Generation of games, and Violet and Scarlet give us Pawmi, the Mouse Pokemon. It is the partner Pokemon of Nemona. Make sure to see the rest of the New Pokemon and the complete list of all Pokemon confirmed for Scarlet and Violet.
The Best Games and News at Tokyo Game Show 2022 | TGS 2022

We discuss the biggest and best announcements from Tokyo Game Show 2022, as well as the Nintendo Direct and State of Play surrounding it. Experience the booths, statues, and cosplays seen directly from the show floor. In collaboration with IGN Japan's Daniel Robson. #IGN #TGS2022.
Titan Pokemon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce a new kind of super-powered Pokemon that are larger and stronger than usual. These are Titan Pokemon, who you will meet while trying to gather the Herba Mystica along the Path of Legends. We're here to document all the Titan Pokemon to help you and Arven take down these gargantuan guardians.
Fire Emblem Engage - Here’s What Comes in Each Edition

Fire Emblem Engage is set to release exclusively for Nintendo Switch on January 20. It will be available in a standard edition as well as a Divine edition, or collector’s edition. It’s available to preorder right now at a handful of retailers (see it at Best Buy). Read on to find out what Fire Emblem Engage is, where you can preorder, and what comes in each edition.
How to Level Up Quickly in Multiplayer

Struggling to rank up in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta and unsure why? This guide will explain in detail all the best ways to earn experience and level up quickly in the multiplayer, whether by completing daily challenges or focusing on crucial game mode objectives. How to...
Another Huge Game Company Has Been Hacked - IGN Daily Fix

On today’s IGN The Fix: Games, Hack Attack 2022 continues as another big gaming company suffers a security breach. Star Citizen has now raised over a billion dollars and, no, it still has no release date. And PlayStation still believes games should have a premium launch instead of launching day one into a subscription service.
Herba Mystica

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and throughout the region of Paldea, there are a series of special plants that can restore health completely to anyone who eats them. Thes are called Herba Mystica, and devout researcher Arven wants to uncover the mysteries of these botanical wonders. We're here to help document all the Herba Mystica in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet along the Path of Legends.
Trombone Champ - Announcement Trailer

Check out the announcement trailer for Trombone Champ, the trombone-based rhythm music game that is available now on PC. Honk, blow, and toot your way through over 20 songs. Collect all 50 unique Tromboner Cards and uncover the mysteries of the Trombiverse. Do you have what it takes to become the true Trombone Champ?
Nvidia's Third-Generation of DLSS Is Exclusive to RTX 40 GPUs

Nvidia has confirmed that its third-generation supersampling tech, DLSS, will be available exclusively on its recently-announced RTX 40 series of desktop graphics cards. Nvidia notes that DLSS 3 is exclusive to its just-announced RTX 40 series due to the hardware needed to run the next iteration of its supersampling tech.
LEGO Sets Retiring Soon: Grab These Before They’re Gone

LEGO has released many more sets than it can feasibly keep in stock, so the brick-building company regularly retires its sets. A new batch of LEGO sets is on the chopping block now and will stop being produced in the coming months. You can view the latest list of “retiring soon” sets here, but we’ve hand-picked some of the most popular sets that won’t be around much longer below.
How To Use the Compass

The EYE MK.2 professional hand-held compass is a special item in Escape from Tarkov. It basically works like a real-life compass, indicating where the South and the North are from your position. This tool will come in handy when you’re lost in some of the game’s biggest maps.
PlayStation 5 Back In Stock on September 26, 2022

A significant amount of time has passed since the arrival of the PlayStation 5, however, the cutting-edge console still remains incredibly difficult to secure. The justification for this is that it was released during the pandemic and Sony needed to confront a ton of production cuts while fostering this console. Likewise, scalpers have been tormenting the market and have been buying every one of the stocks that drop, making it harder for real purchasers to get their hands on the console.
Plasma - Reveal Trailer

Plasma is an engineering sandbox. Watch the reveal trailer to see what you can expect with the game, and get ready to unleash your creativity with fun and intuitive robotics, physics, and visual programming tools. Plasma is coming to Steam Early Access in 2023.
Nvidia RTX 4090 & 4080 Price and Specs Revealed - IGN Daily Fix

On today’s IGN The Fix: Games, Nvidia has announced a new flagship GPU as part of its RTX 4000 series of graphics cards, the successor to its two-year-old RTX 3000 series. The alleged hacker that leaked around 90 videos of Grand Theft Auto 6, and also targeted Uber, is being investigated by the FBI. EA Motive, the studio behind the upcoming Dead Space remake, has announced that it is developing an Iron Man game.
