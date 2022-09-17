ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

2 of 5 bomb technicians hospitalized after training blast

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Two of five bomb technicians injured in the detonation of an explosive device during a training exercise in Pennsylvania remained hospitalized a day after the accident, authorities said.

The FBI said three sheriff’s deputies from Montgomery County, a state trooper and an FBI special agent were injured in the accident at the SCI Phoenix prison in Skippack Township. The detonation occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday. Some had “significant” injuries but there appeared to be no life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The FBI bomb technician was treated and released, federal authorities said, while the Montgomery County sheriff’s office said two of its deputies had also been treated and released. The third county sheriff’s deputy remained hospitalized Friday, and state police said the trooper also remained hospitalized.

The training session was being conducted by the FBI’s Philadelphia field office and those in attendance included representatives from several state, county and local law enforcement agencies. The cause of the accident remains under investigation. The FBI and the Pennsylvania state police are leading the investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Officer convicted of manslaughter in Black motorist's death

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A white Philadelphia police officer was convicted Wednesday of voluntary manslaughter and a weapons charge in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black motorist shot six seconds after the officer arrived on the scene. Officer Eric Ruch Jr. told jurors he feared for his life when he fired at Dennis Plowden Jr. as the 25-year-old sat on a sidewalk after crashing a car during a high-speed chase. He said Plowden had his left hand raised, but kept his right hand hidden despite police orders. The officer said he could not take cover and feared he would be shot. Only later did he realize that Plowden was unarmed, the defense said. “As soon as my client discovered it was heroin and not a gun, he was upset. He was distraught,” lawyer David Mischak said in opening statements last week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy